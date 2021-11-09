Ala Wai project back on the table, legislative leaders want to curb governor's emergency powers, assaults on nurses worry union, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kayaks on the Ala Wai ©2021 All Hawaii News
Ala Wai project back on the table to develop a new flood risk management plan. A new plan for the controversial Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project won’t emerge until at least 2023. However, on Wednesday, the first of a series of virtual public meetings will restart the clock on the two-decades-old project. Star-Advertiser.
Citing COVID response, legislative leaders push to curb governor’s emergency powers. As the pandemic drags on, along with emergency rules on everything from travel to masks, there’s a renewed push to curb the governor’s powers. Legislative leaders in both parties say Hawaii’s chief executive shouldn’t have the sole discretion to declare an emergency and they’re backing plans to put new limits on that power. Hawaii News Now.
Federal Funds Will Be A ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Hawaii’s Infrastructure. Much-needed improvements to coastal highways, bridges, airports and broadband topped the list of priorities as Hawaii officials prepared to spend an anticipated $2.8 billion in federal funds after Congress passed a historic infrastructure bill. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News.
New international travel rules could bring slight bump in Japanese visitors to Hawaiʻi. New COVID-19 rules for international travel kicked in across the country on Monday, opening the borders to fully vaccinated visitors with negative tests. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii sales of high-end properties could get a boost as international travelers return. With wealthy buyers from the U.S. mainland helping Hawaii’s luxury real estate market take flight, the return of international visitors is expected to create additional runway for what is already shaping up as an unprecedented market. Star-Advertiser.
Are You a Laid-Off Hotel Worker? Hawaii’s Education Department Wants You. State education officials are partnering with Unite Here Local 5 to match unemployed hospitality workers with jobs at public schools facing labor shortages. Civil Beat.
Longtime SMS chairman retiring, selling business. Hersh Singer, 74, is preparing to hand over the reins after 35 years with the Honolulu-based research and consulting company. SMS plans to announce today that Singer is retiring Dec. 1 and has sold ownership and management of the company to former Kailua native Tim Carson. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sees 94 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,139. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 39 new cases on Oahu, 33 on Kauai, 17 on Hawaii Island, and eight on Maui, but three previous cases of Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state were removed from the count. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Union: Lack of security to blame for worrisome rise in assaults on Queen’s nurses. The Hawaii Nurses Association says workers at the Queen’s Medical Center are being assaulted by patients ― and that the lack of security at the hospital is to blame. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Ward Village developer reports ‘robust’ luxe condo tower sales. The developer of the Ward Village condominium tower community in Kakaako has sold most of its next planned luxury tower while also seeking buyers for a moderate-priced project to be sold by lottery. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Commissioner Is Stepping Down To Allow More Diversity. Honolulu Police Commissioner Michael Broderick said he won’t seek reappointment when his term runs out in December and is urging Mayor Rick Blangiardi to use the opportunity to diversify the commission. Civil Beat.
Kalihi Uka Elementary is 1st Hawaii public school to offer COVID-19 vaccine to keiki ages 5-11. Kalihi Uka Elementary today hosted the state’s first public school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 5-to-11-year-olds in partnership with Safeway Pharmacy, according to the Hawaii Department of Education. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Drive-thru keiki COVID shots offered at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii Pacific Health is offering drive-thru COVID- 19 vaccinations for kids at Aloha Stadium this weekend. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Slow progress on PONC: Committee created to expedite land stewardship grants. The commission charged with overseeing land set aside for preservation has created a subcommittee to unravel problems in contracting with nonprofits to maintain the properties. West Hawaii Today.
Green light for Waianuenue: Road restoration slated to begin in February. Hawaii County in September awarded a $10 million contract to Jas. W. Glover Ltd. for a rehabilitation project on Waianuenue Avenue that will extend from Kaiulani Street to the upper intersection of Rainbow Drive. Tribune-Herald.
Keiki vaccinations underway on Big Island. In addition, more than 130 public, private and charter schools in the state are offering vaccinations to keiki ages 5 to 11, according to Brooks Baehr, Department of Health spokesman. Schools will not be listed online, because most vaccines will be limited to students. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
South Maui District Office Opens to Public. The new Kīhei District Office gives South Maui residents a nearby place to stop in, connect to the business of the County Council, and receive essential information for being citizens engaged in the Council’s legislative process. Maui Now.
UHMC announces new office, employees. The University of Hawaii Maui College recently announced the creation of a new Enrollment Management Office and two new employees that will assist with improving student recruitment and retention. Maui News.
Kauai
County TAT payments for monthly filers due Nov. 20. The county implemented its new Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) on Oct. 1, and the first deadline for monthly payments are coming. Garden Island.
County announces Kaua‘i Made fair schedule. The Kaua‘i Made program offers a wide range of these products, including apparel and accessories, artwork, crafts, food, floral, health and beauty products, jewelry, publications and more. Garden Island.
