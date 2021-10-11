Redistricting and politics, Land Board rejects aquarium industry plan, Honolulu marathon slated to return, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

|Hawaii tropical fish ©2021 All Hawaii News
Redrawing Hawaii’s Election Districts: ‘People Are Going To Be Pissed’. Years ago the political lines were redrawn in ways that clobbered Republicans. Today, the question is which Democrats will take the hit. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Tourism Authority contract award to top marketing agency prompts scrutiny. The Hawaii Tourism Authority recently awarded a $9.4 million sole-source contract to the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, even as the marketing agency nears the end of a separate contract worth $105 million to promote Hawaii to U.S. travelers and will have to compete to keep the more lucrative deal. Star-Advertiser.
Remote Work Is Here To Stay. You Can Thank The Pandemic For That. During last week’s Annual Conference of the Hawaii Economic Association, the chief executive of one of Hawaii’s largest architecture firms shared a story illustrating something that once might have been anathema to senior managers: It’s not necessary for employees to work at the office to be productive. Civil Beat.
Flu and pneumonia deaths in Hawaii over the past 12 months exceed pandemic’s local COVID fatalities. As COVID-19 continues to dictate public life and government policy in Hawaii, influenza and pneumonia have quietly killed at least 859 people over the past 12 months, exceeding the coronavirus death toll for the entire pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 218 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 121 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, 34 on Hawaii island, 28 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu eases COVID-19 rules for organized gatherings, football, other events. Starting Oct. 13, outdoor venues for sports and concerts may have up to 1,000 attendees or up to 50% of their full capacity — whichever is smaller. Associated Press. KHON2.
Land Board rejects environmental impact statement for Oahu aquarium pet trade. After hours of testimony, the state Land Board voted Friday to reject the Oahu aquarium fishing industry’s final environmental impact statement. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Marathon Plans to Return Dec. 12, 2021. Despite gathering restrictions on Oahu, Honolulu Marathon organizers are "Cautiously Optimistic" that they are able to hold upcoming race. KITV4.
Views clash over Oahu’s impending shift from coal to clean energy. Less than a year from now, Hawaiian Electric is slated to retire the island’s largest and dirtiest power plant as part of a historic ongoing transition to more renewable clean energy. Star-Advertiser.
City to reopen overnight camping at Bellows beach following months-long closure. The city Department of Parks and Recreations began accepting permit applications for overnight campers at Bellows Field Beach Park on Friday. The campsite had been closed since April to protect sea turtles during nesting season. Hawaii News Now.
Polo Beach Park parking lot to undergo renovations. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the Polo Beach Park parking lot is scheduled to undergo renovations, including, repaving. KITV4.
NTSB to begin efforts to remove sunken cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu. The National Transportation Safety Board held a briefing on Saturday, detailing its plans to recover a Boeing 737 cargo jet that crashed into waters off Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Construction of Thirty Meter Telescope delayed at least 2 years. The developers of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope are now saying that construction of the $2.4 billion cutting-edge observatory isn’t likely to start for at least a couple of years. Star-Advertiser.
Council approves new fire captains, firefighters. Fire stations in Ocean View and Laupahoehoe will soon have captains to supervise operations, thanks to a $3.5 million federal grant adding nine new positions to the department. West Hawaii Today.
‘A very strong seller’s market’: More than 300 single-family homes bought in Puna in Q3. According to multiple listing service data, 774 homes were sold on the island between July and September, with each of those months an improvement from the previous year. The average sale price for the quarter was $805,000, while the median sales price in September was $499,000. Tribune-Herald.
Gate sparks debate: Property owners seek to secure their community. Good fences may make good neighbors, as the poet famously says. But gates, apparently not so much. The county Department of Public Works has revoked a building permit for a gate across Kaiolu Street where it meets Alii Drive, saying owners of all 14 lots in the small subdivision did not approve the application. West Hawaii Today.
Affordable housing development EA finds no significant impact. A final environmental assessment released Friday has a finding of no significant impact for a proposed affordable housing project of up to 90 units for seniors and families in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
6.2-magnitude quake centered off Hawaii Island rattles state; no tsunami threat. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was likely the result of “bending of the oceanic plate” from the weight of the Hawaiian Island chain. The tremor did not have an impact on the ongoing Kilauea eruption. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Mayor: Maui rules will be eased soon. On the heels of Honolulu announcing it will relax certain COVID-19 restrictions due to reduced case counts and other health data, Mayor Michael Victorino on Friday afternoon said looser rules are in the works for Maui County and details will be rolled out early next week. Maui News.
5-Month Improvement Project for Polo Beach Parking Lot Begins Oct. 18. Beach access and the comfort station will remain open throughout the parking lot project, located at the corner of Kaukahi Street and Makena Road. Maui Now.
Residents want county to manage popular beach parking lot. Private company trying to close lot, calling police on beachgoers, some tell state.Residents want Maui County to manage the gravel lot on state land near the Days Inn by Wyndham Maui Oceanfront. Maui News.
Construction for Kapaʻa Streets Project to Begin Next Week. In addition to the five-way intersection of Kawaihau Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road, and Mailihuna Road, safety improvements include new concrete sidewalks fronting Kapa‘a Elementary School, Kapa‘a High School and St. Catherine School, new bus shelters, and flashing beacons at crosswalks. Maui Now.
Over 400 jobs at Maui resort are in jeopardy as property is set to be sold to new owner. As a Maui resort is set to be sold to a new owner, over 400 workers may lose their jobs come December. The Royal Lahaina Resort notified the county and state this week that the property will change owners — and as a result 420 resort workers will be terminated. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauai
Household hazmat pickups coming sometime this winter. Homeowners with unwanted hazardous material must wait until sometime in early 2022 if they want their waste disposed of by the county, which will not hold a pickup this year. Garden Island.
Update on island’s coffee pests is online Wednesday. The state Department of Agriculture and University of Hawai‘i personnel will update Kaua‘i residents on the status of coffee berry borer and coffee leaf rust during an online “mini-conference” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Garden Island.
