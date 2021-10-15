Proposed legislative districts draw fire, state GOP chairwoman resigns, inmates to get $50 to vaccinate, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Odd-shaped districts in proposed Oahu House map PC:Hawaii Reapportionment Commission
New Hawaii Election Districts Are Drawing Fire. Some lawmakers say they feel targeted by the new plans while the Hawaii Reapportionment Commission also faced accusations of gerrymandering certain districts. Civil Beat.
Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party resigns, shifts focus to recruitment. The chair of the Hawaii Republican Party resigned from the position Thursday, but said she would remain active in the group. Signe Godfrey, a former small business owner, endorsed First Vice Chair Lynn Finnegan to assume the role of Interim Chair. Hawaii News Now.
Lt. Gov. pushing colleagues to lift all outdoor COVID restrictions by Nov. 1. That means no limits on how many people can gather at events outside. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Sells Upwards of $1.9 Billion in GO Bonds. Gov. David Ige announced Thursday, Oct. 14 that the State of Hawaiʻi has sold $1.88 billion in general obligation (GO) bonds, the highest amount of bonds ever sold by the state. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Hawaii inmates to receive $50 if they get COVID-19 vaccine. The state Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that it will pay $50 to certain inmates who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
New Legal Clinic Aims To Give Prisoners A Second Chance. A new legal clinic expected to launch in January will provide free legal help to people who have been incarcerated or are in prison now. Civil Beat.
Amid failed contract negotiations, Kaiser workers begin vote on possible strike. After months of failed contract negotiations, nearly 2,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente began voting Thursday on whether to authorize a strike. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaiʻi study shows mandates boosted vaccination rate. The study was conducted by the University of Hawaii Economics Research Organization and the Pacific Alliance Against Covid-19, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu and others. It surveyed nearly 2,000 businesses about the impact vaccination mandates had on them. Hawaii Public Radio.
DOH investigated 2 COVID clusters linked to Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 164 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 87 new cases on Oahu, 14 on Maui, 46 on Hawaii Island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City and state ask judge to dismiss COVID vaccine mandate lawsuit. The city and state asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the COVID vaccine mandate for public workers. A federal court charge is expected to make a decision on the case on Friday. KHON2.
Honolulu rail officials not counting on city tourism tax to fix $3.5 billion shortfall. Officials with the city’s troubled rail project are waiting for the City Council to decide whether to impose a new city hotel tax that could benefit the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, but do not expect it to plug their $3.5 billion deficit — and have no alternative hopes of outside funding. Star-Advertiser.
Rail board to spend up to $23M in legal fees in dispute with Kakaako land developer. The rail board is preparing to spend up to $23 million in legal fees in a dispute with the developer of multiple high rise projects in Kakaako. The Howard Hughes Corporation owns land needed for the project along the route and near the proposed Kakaako rail station. Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat.
City begins planting trees in Downtown, Chinatown as part of revitalization effort. In an effort to revitalize the area, city crews planted the first batch of new trees in Downtown and Chinatown on Thursday. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable rental property, PenseMetro, breaks ground in Makiki. A new rental housing development, PenseMetro, broke ground Thursday as one of the earliest users of the city’s new affordable-housing incentives. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Planning underway for 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival, but uncertainty looms. “So far, we’re going ahead.” That was the word Thursday from Merrie Monarch Festival President Luana Kawelu concerning the festival’s hula competition, Hilo’s signature event, returning to its usual schedule next year. Tribune-Herald.
High School Fall Sports Season Kicks Off Saturday, Talks on Live Crowds Ongoing. Officials hope to have live crowds back for student-athletes as they return to the field after nearly two years of no high school sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Maui
Planned march on Maui panned for promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors who have been panned on the mainland for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic are set to headline a Saturday march on Maui opposing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Star-Advertiser.
Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers is Recipient of $25K Donation. Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Inc., a shelter for homeless individuals on Maui, received two substantial donations totaling $25,000 from Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust to assist with their mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness on Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Use & sale of polystyrene foam food containers restricted on Kauai effective Jan. 1. Kauai county officials are notifying food providers that effective January 1, 2022, the use and sale of polystyrene foam food containers will be restricted per ordinance 1079 Article 27, Chapter 22. KITV4.
Kukui‘ula harbor getting new dock. Work to repair the boat ramp at Kukui‘ula Small Boat Harbor started Tuesday when a team from Sea Engineering of Honolulu arrived on Kaua‘i with equipment and materials. Garden Island.
West Kaua‘i plan wins statewide award. The County of Kaua‘i’s West Kauai Community Plan was recently awarded the 2021 Outstanding Planning Award by the Hawai‘i Chapter of the American Planning Association. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment