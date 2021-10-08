Navy kept mum about Red Hill fuel tank leaking into Pearl Harbor, illegal tour groups, boat tours fined, condos drive Maui's hot real estate market, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Healthcare leaders 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID conditions, support governor's plan to ease restrictions. Governor David Ige is expected to announce details on the adjustments by the end of this week. KITV4. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Task force studies scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls. The panel, created by the state House earlier this year, aims to gather data and identify the reasons behind the problem. As of now, few figures exist, but those that do suggest Native Hawaiians are disproportionately represented among the state's sex trafficking victims. Associated Press.
Hawaii residents will need to press more buttons for local calls. Many are used to dialing seven digits to make local calls, but they will need to include the 8-0-8 area code before those seven digits when calling local numbers starting Sunday, Oct. 24. KHON2.
Hawaii Is Prone To Fire But State Money To Control The Problem Is Lacking. Some residents are taking action to protect their homes and communities from devastating wildland fires. Civil Beat.
Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 304 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 166 new cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 54 on Hawaii Island, 28 on Kauai and 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Hope high for announcement on loosening Hawaii COVID-19 restrictions. Expectations are high that a change in COVID-19 restrictions will be announced today after Mayor Rick Blangiardi told a crowd of event planners at Honolulu Hale on Thursday, “I think tomorrow you’ll be pleased.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Family of doctor killed in Kakaako pedestrian crash is awarded $10 million. The Honolulu City Council has approved a $10 million settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the family of William Travis Lau, one of three pedestrians killed in the January 2019 crash in Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
Amid ‘Political Concerns,’ Navy Kept Quiet About Red Hill Pipeline Leaking Into Pearl Harbor. As the health department held hearings on whether the Navy could operate its Red Hill fuel facility safely, fuel from a Red Hill pipeline was leaking into Pearl Harbor. Civil Beat.
Council considers saying ‘I do’ to wedding, commercial activity ban at Waimanalo beach parks. The City Council is considering a ban on commercial activities, including weddings, along the Waimanalo shoreline. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu’s solar battery program to boost clean energy stymied by permitting system. A new program offering Hawaiian Electric customers on Oahu the opportunity to add their stored solar power to the grid and get paid for it has generated plenty of interest, according to those in the industry. Star-Advertiser.
Businessman accused of conducting illegal boat tours in Kaneohe Bay faces $180K fine. The state is proposing a $180,000 fine against a boat owner accused of conducting unpermitted tours in Kaneohe Bay, despite repeated warnings to stop. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu’s new homeless Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program is expected to begin in 2 weeks. The city’s long-awaited Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program, which will use a separate team of first responders to address nonviolent homeless emergency calls, is expected to start in the next two weeks. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
School’s permit request advances: Planning commission votes 4-1 to support Connections’ project. The Windward Planning Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to forward a favorable recommendation to the state Land Use Commission to grant a special permit for Connections New Century Public Charter School to build a campus on about 70 acres of agricultural-zoned state land in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Chief medical officer sues Kona Community Hospital. The chief medical officer of Kona Community Hospital is suing the hospital, Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center and three individuals in a personnel dispute. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Condo Sales Leading Hot Real Estate Market for September. The Maui real estate market remained hot for September 2021, with the median sales price for single-family homes at $996,500 (27.3% higher than a year ago) and $729,125 for condominiums (a 46.6% increase from September 2020), according to statistics from the REALTORS® Association of Maui. Maui Now.
HuiZero, Maui’s First Zero Waste To-Go Food Container Program Set to Launch. The stainless steel HuiZero containers are available at participating restaurants to get food to go, and are exchangeable at other participating restaurants. Maui Now.
Hawaii startup Parklinq expands to Maui. Parklinq, a Hawaii startup app that seeks to solve the problem many residents and tourists face when searching for parking in the Islands, is expanding its operations to Maui. Pacific Business News.
Kauai
County asks to dissolve tier system. The County Kaua‘i moved forward this week with plans to repeal the COVID-19 tier system as local spread of the virus continued. Garden Island.
Photographers illegally capturing photos at off-limits Kauai locations receive cease and desist. The state is cracking down on professional wedding photographers who are breaking the rules to get the perfect shot on Kauai. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiian Petrel Chick Rescued from Flooded Burrow on Kaua‘i. The rescue was carried out late last week by a monitoring team from Archipelago Research and Conservation. Maui Now.
Lanai
Raucous Roosters Are Invading Neighborhoods On Lanai. Residents say an influx of roosters is laying bare an age-old spat over two sometimes conflicting hallmarks of country life: agriculture and peace and quiet. Civil Beat.
