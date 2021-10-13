Hawaii Supreme Court blocks early inmate release, data shows COVID much more deadly than flu, Hawaii County to consider lodging tax, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Corrections officer at Hawaii jail ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Supreme Court blocks the early release of certain prisoners. The state Supreme Court denied a third request by the office of the Public Defender to release certain classes of prisoners early to help alleviate the crowded conditions that help COVID-19 spread, noting rising inmate vaccination rates and a declining number of infections in Hawaii’s jails and prisons. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Race expanding for Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor. The 2022 race for the open seat of Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor is heating up for a job that has no clear day-to-day responsibilities but has served as a recent platform to the governor’s mansion and the U.S. Senate. Star-Advertiser.
Ikaika Anderson Launches Campaign For Hawaii Lt. Governor. The former Honolulu City Council chair is the second Democrat so far to seek the office in 2022. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii House Panel Warns It May Hold The State Auditor In Contempt. Rep. Della Au Belatti tells Les Kondo she wants audit documents by the end of business Wednesday, or else. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Home Lands Residents May Be Out Of Luck When It Comes To Help With Broadband Bills. A federal pandemic subsidy program offers discounts to homesteaders. But the company that provides the service says it won’t participate. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaiʻi economist says state economy on the upswing. A University of Hawaiʻi economist told state lawmakers he’s cautiously optimistic about the future outlook for the state’s economy even though he’s expecting statistics to show thousands of jobs were lost during the recent COVID-19 Delta variant surge. Hawaii Public Radio.
Health officials debunk false report, saying COVID is far deadlier than the flu. The statistic that is causing issue is 859, which the state Health Department said is how many people in Hawaii have died in the last year from pneumonia and influenza. The state said only one of those deaths was actually due to influenza — the rest were related to pneumonia and the vast majority were COVID-related. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now.
Hawaii doctors urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to high risks. Women who are pregnant and recently pregnant are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, pregnant women who contract the virus are at increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth. Star-Advertiser.
‘Zip code matters’: Experts say pandemic highlighted troubling health inequalities statewide. Hawaii’s healthcare and business leaders say the pandemic exposed troubling inequalities among ethnic and economic groups across the state. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 81,663. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 36 new cases on Oahu, two on Maui, six on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai and one on Molokai. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Some outdoor events now allowed on Oahu as part of mayor’s larger plan of easing restrictions. Some outdoor events are allowed on Oahu starting Wednesday as part of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s larger plan of easing restrictions over the next two weeks. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
New body cam video shows bizarre encounter before fatal police shooting in Nuuanu. On April 14, an hour before a fight with police officers in Nuuanu, Lindani Myeni had a strange encounter with police in the parking lot of Kewalo Basin. Hawaii News Now.
New community around stadium could start to rise in about a year. Residential and commercial construction on state land around Aloha Stadium could begin in late 2022 or early 2023 without a projected timetable for replacing the largely condemned 50,000-seat facility. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2. KITV4.
Former workers of Love’s Bakery are now suing the company. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) are suing Love’s Bakery, alleging the company shorted health trust fund contributions after they say an audit uncovered about several hundred thousand dollars in discrepancies. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Lodging tax hike looms: Council to discuss adding 3% to TAT. On the heels of the governor and Legislature scooping up the counties’ share of a tax on hotels and short-term rentals, County Council members next week will discuss imposing their own. West Hawaii Today.
Police Recover 600 Pounds in Stolen Bananas. The two suspects were identified and the bananas were recovered, however, the owners of the produce remain unknown. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Puna Geothermal Venture to discuss operations with public. Officials with PGV, Hawaiian Electric Co. and the County of Hawaii will give updates on the geothermal plant's operations in the first such meeting since July. Pacific Business News.
Maui
Mayor Anticipates Approval for Loosened Restrictions on Maui. While the mayor said he has obtained a verbal okay from Governor David Ige, he’s holding back on calling loosened restrictions official until the Governor puts his signature on paper. Maui Now. KITV4.
Charter Commission Adopts Proposal To Establish Independent Nomination Board. At last Thursday’s Maui County Charter Commission meeting, proposals were adopted that would significantly change the selection process and requirements for people serving on County boards and commissions. Maui Now.
US Rep. Kai Kahele Tours Maui Economic Opportunity. US Representative Kai Kahele toured Maui Economic Opportunity’s Wailuku offices Monday, Oct. 11, meeting staff, learning about programs offered by the nonprofit agency whose mission is to alleviate poverty, discussing the need for affordable child care for young families, hearing aids for kupuna and the spending bills being hammered out in Congress. Maui Now.
‘E ho’i ka wai. Return the water’: In ongoing battle, Kalo farmer finds water source locked up. The battle over water continues on Maui as some famers say their access to water has been abruptly shut off. Wailuku farmer Robert Street says water to his taro patch stopped on Monday without any explanation. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Photographer complies with DLNR. A commercial wedding photography company previously called out for its practice of allegedly taking photos without necessary permits has removed photos from its website taken within closed areas without proper permitting at the behest of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Garden Island.
KPD primed and ready for explosive threats. The next time something that could go “boom” needs to be dealt with on Kaua‘i, police won’t be stuck waiting for help to be flown in from Honolulu or the mainland. Garden Island.
