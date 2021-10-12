Experts tell House committee time to open Hawaii, UH to require employee vaccinations, mayor denies permit for Mandate Free Maui Unity March, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Tourist at Waikiki ©2021 All Hawaii News
Pressure mounts on Gov. David Ige to ease COVID-19 restrictions. But Ige, known for his cautious approach, doesn’t seem ready to announce that Hawaii is fully open for visitors, just yet. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Potential extension of Hawaii homeless program being considered by lawmakers. Enacted in 2018, state legislation requires the creation of a minimum of six Ohana Zone program projects — three on Oahu and one each on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii not seeing wave of evictions — so far. Hawaii has been without a state or federal eviction moratorium for more than a month, but the state appears to have avoided a dreaded spike in evictions so far. Star-Advertiser.
Profits continue to stack up for Matson Inc. Continued booming business from China has led Matson Inc. to forecast a record quarterly profit. The Honolulu-based ocean cargo carrier estimates that it will earn between $277 million and $286 million from business during the three months ended Sept. 30. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii to require COVID vaccination for all employees in 2022. The University of Hawaii on Monday announced a new policy that requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective Jan 3, 2022. KHON2. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Gov. David Ige urges parents of young children to look to pediatricians for initial COVID-19 shots. Gov. David Ige is urging parents to initially look to their children’s pediatricians once COVID-19 vaccinations are approved as expected this month for children ages 5 to 11. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 113 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 69 new cases on Oahu, 10 on Maui, 18 on Hawaii Island, 10 on Kauai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Invitation to come today for redeveloping land around Aloha Stadium. A competition to redevelop 73 acres of state land around Aloha Stadium is expected to get underway today. Star-Advertiser.
HART: Howard Hughes To Seek $200 Million In Rail Condemnation Suit. The city’s legal costs in the eminent domain battle started at $4.6 million. Now, they’re poised to exceed $23 million. Civil Beat.
HPD officer facing criminal probe after near-fatal crash previously accused of civil rights violations. A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was already part of a civil rights lawsuit. Hawaii News Now.
Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii to close, lay off 72 people. Kirby Offshore Marine Hawaii LLC has informed the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations that it will be closing at the end of the year and laying off 72 people. Star-Advertiser.
Crews begin massive clean-up of burned out auto graveyard in Central Oahu. Crews crushed and collected several junked cars at Poamoho on Monday to make way for the massive clean up of an estimated 1,000 burned out and derelict vehicles. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Building permit applications pile up in EPIC system. A backlog in building permits was expected, but it’s worse than contractors suspected — and the county previously reported — in the transition to an online permitting system for two county departments. West Hawaii Today.
EA finds no significant impact from flood-control project. An environmental assessment of a flood-control project of the Waiakea and Palai streams in Hilo was released Friday with a finding of no significant impact. Tribune-Herald.
State Cleanup Plan For Big Island Park Leaves Residents With Questions. Two state departments have settled on a plan for removing lead-contaminated soil at Kolekole Beach Park but have not yet identified the funding for it. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
County Submits Final Designs for Hwy 137, Lower Pohoiki Rd Restoration/Realignment. The County of Hawai‘i has submitted final designs for Highway 137 restoration and the lower Pohoiki Road realignment to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Big Island Now.
This Big Island Octopus Research Facility Is Drawing The Wrath Of Animal Rights Activists. But the Kanaloa Octopus Farm’s owner says the group is off target. The farm is trying to save the species, not serve it for dinner. Civil Beat.
Maui
Upcoming Community Budget Meeting for FY 2023, Oct. 12. Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Maui Now.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino denies county permit for Mandate Free Maui Unity March set for Saturday. Event planners requested that the event include food, live music and tents on county property. Maui Now.
No at-home COVID testing kits? Problems rise for Maui restaurants and their workforce. Maui County still has the lowest vaccination rate in the state at just 62%. Hawaii News Now.
Median home prices back under $1 million. Maui County single-family home median sales prices dipped just below $1 million last month and realtors anticipate the market will remain steady until inventory ramps back up. Maui News.
Local investment group to buy Royal Lahaina Resort. Hawaii real estate firm BlackSand Capital has reached an agreement to buy the Royal Lahaina Resort, one of the original properties that helped establish Kaanapali as a beachfront resort destination on Maui’s west coast. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Present, future of electric vehicles discussed online. The present and future of electric vehicles on Kaua‘i will be discussed Wednesday, Oct. 13, during an online panel hosted by the Kaua‘i Climate Action Forum. Garden Island.
Kealaula at Pua Loke continues transitional housing goals. Kealaula at Pua Loke, a transitional housing complex in Lihu‘e with built-in outreach services, was lauded as a prime example of what the state’s piloting with its ‘Ohana Zone program. Garden Island.
