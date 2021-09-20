TSA, airlines given more time to comply with vaccine requirements, librarians harassed, state employee pension fund sees record return, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State gives Transportation Security Administration and airlines exemptions to Hawaii’s COVID emergency orders. Gov. David Ige’s order requiring that contractors and visitors at state facilities and property provide proof of their vaccination or testing status prior to entry has already been in effect for a week, but thousands of workers at state airports still aren’t in compliance. Star-Advertiser.
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement. Public libraries are finding it a challenge trying to balance enforcing the new requirements and providing services to their guests. Hawaii News Now.
The Pandemic Taught Us Broadband Is Essential. But Where Is It? Gaps in broadband service in Hawaii are screamingly obvious to the people who have to cope with them, but proving where the problems lie is another matter. Civil Beat.
‘Technical issue’ causes widespread Spectrum cable outage for Hawaii customers. Spectrum said it is working to restore cable to hundreds of customers across Hawaii following an outage Saturday morning. Hawaii News Now.
Study found tourists willing to pay more for Hawaii culture, sustainability, locally grown food. Visitors to the state of Hawaii are willing to pay more for Native Hawaiian cultural experiences, sustainability and locally grown food, according to findings from a new study conducted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa and West Oahu. KHON2.
Employees’ Retirement System rockets to record 26.2% 1-year return. Hawaii’s largest public pension fund, which has been playing catch-up to dig out of a $14.6 billion shortfall, has achieved what is believed to be the best fiscal- year performance in its 95-year history. Star-Advertiser.
Former teachers union head, Corey Rosenlee, running for state Senate. Corey Rosenlee, the outspoken and assertive former leader of the Hawaii teachers union, has announced his bid to run for the state Senate for the seat currently held by Mike Gabbard, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee and father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s lieutenant governor Josh Green seeks U.S. surgeon general’s support in addressing pandemic. Lt. Gov. Josh Green texted the U.S. surgeon general over the weekend to encourage him to provide Hawaii and other states with more support to avoid rationing health care. Star-Advertiser.
He co-founded an anti-vax mandate group. Then he caught COVID, and his views changed. Officials hope Chris Wikoff’s about-face will help undermine some of the protests and rallies against the vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 474 additional infections. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 297 new cases on Oahu, 36 on Maui, 77 on Hawaii island, 45 on Kauai, six on Molokai and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
How An Arbitrator’s Decision Can Cause Problems For Police Agencies Years Later. Officers’ prior misconduct is often used against them — and ultimately the taxpayers — in civil lawsuits that arise from unrelated incidents that happen many years later. Civil Beat.
Lottery scheduled for moderate-price rental housing in downtown Honolulu. The owner of Bishop Place has made applications available for an Oct. 19 lottery to select tenants for more than an initial two phases of apartments reserved for households that meet requirements including largely moderate income limits. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s Embattled Ag Agency Finally Moves Wahiawa Center Forward. A new product development center is being heralded by supporters as evidence that the Agribusiness Development Corp. is making progress. Civil Beat.
The Miske Case: Former Kaneohe Biker Bar Operator Pleads Guilty. Prosecutors have now lined up at least nine people linked to alleged crime boss Mike Miske as cooperating witnesses. Civil Beat.
North Shore seasonal erosion becoming more severe. Scientists and experts have studied the trend for years. Powerful swells from the west or northwest hit the beach during winter. In the summer, small northeast trade wind swells push sand back west toward Waimea Bay. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Questions of chemical discharges surround decommissioned scopes atop Mauna Kea. The first two observatories of as many as five of the existing 13 that dominate the landscape atop Mauna Kea are expected to be decommissioned by late 2023. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Kolekole Bridge disruption: Emergency weight limit impacts emergency responders, truckers, mass transit. State Sen. Lorraine Inouye on Friday said the state Department of Transportation is declaring the area of Hawaii Belt Road near Kolekole Bridge a “traffic emergency zone.” Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Peeved in Puna: Residents frustrated by county’s decision regarding lava-damaged infrastructure. Current and former Puna residents were dismayed to learn Hawaii County will not use federal funds to restore certain infrastructure destroyed by the 2018 Kilauea eruption. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Small isle eateries cite big losses due to new mandates. Resident-based restaurants looking for financial relief to avoid cutbacks, closure. Maui News.
Amala Place Gate to Kanahā Beach Park to be Locked, Sept. 19-24 for Area Clean-up. County officials say the temporary closure is needed to safeguard public safety during the area’s planned clean-up that will require heavy equipment to remove derelict vehicles and solid waste from the area. Maui Now.
Sears at Queen Ka‘ahumanu on Maui Officially Closing November 14. After nearly a half century, Sears department store, one of the original tenants of Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, is closing its doors. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
‘Birds are dying’. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife will meet with property owners following ongoing reports of feral cats wiping out a wedge-tailed shearwater colony on Makahu‘ena Point in Po‘ipu. Garden Island.
Aid for the houseless community. Contrades-Pangan of Ho‘omana Thrift Store in Wailua collaborated with a host of community agencies and businesses to provide Na Wai Eha on Saturday afternoon at the thrift store near the northern bank of the Wailua River. Garden Island.
