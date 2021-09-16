Those over 65 could get less health care in COVID triage plans, Kauai council passes 3% local hotel tax, Ventura tapped as Maui fire chief, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Elders stay active in Hawaii ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s Pandemic Crisis Care Plan Raises Legal And Ethical Concerns. Hawaii stood by its decision to use age as a tiebreaker if needed in treatment decisions, according to the latest version of its plan for allocating resources if the pandemic overwhelms the state’s health care system, despite criticism that the plan may discriminate against older patients. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Audit Finds That Young Brothers Failed To Offset Rising Labor Costs. The report calls for no more shipping rate increases until at least 2023 and for a third party observer to help oversee one of Hawaii’s oldest companies. Civil Beat.
Gov. Ige’s request to halt nonessential travel impacts Hawaii hotel bookings, prices. The rebound of tourism over the summer months came to a screeching halt. People in the hotel industry said travel typically slows down during the fall, but rising COVID cases and the governor’s message to tourists to not come magnified the slow season. KHON2.
COVID-19 screening ramps up in Hawaii’s public schools. After a slow start, state officials are ramping up COVID-19 testing throughout Hawaii’s public schools, part of an overall strategy to help contain the spread of the coronavirus at school facilities where close to 3,000 cases have been reported since the start of the school year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, 493 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 314 new cases on Oahu, 62 on Maui, 89 on Hawaii island, 19 on Kauai, three on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Despite complaints and lawsuits, high-ranking ‘bully’ commander at HPD keeps getting promoted. A battle is brewing within the Honolulu Police Department as members of the rank-and-file push back against one of their leaders, Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona, accusing him of retaliation, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 sidelines 22 Honolulu Police Department officers. Twenty-two Honolulu police officers were isolated or quarantined Wednesday after testing positive or being exposed to the COVID-19 virus, but the absences are not hindering department operations, interim Chief Rade K. Vanic told Honolulu police commissioners. Star-Advertiser.
No violations found of Honolulu’s new vaccination, COVID-19 testing rules. Honolulu police have found no violations while spot checking Oahu restaurants — particularly in Chinatown and Kakaako — for compliance with new COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules for employees and customers that went into effect on Monday. Star-Advertiser.
DOH issues Honolulu restaurant second red ‘closed’ placard; Failed to pay $3k fine. Doner Shack, a local restaurant in Honolulu, received its second red “closed ” placard and a cease-and-desist order from the Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Branch. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Still no whistle-blower hot-line: Four years later, audit recommendation yet to be implemented. The Human Resources Department has been scrutinizing interview packets before county departments vet candidates for employment, one of several practices instituted after a scathing 2017 audit found favoritism in county hiring. West Hawaii Today.
Decisions Made On Puna Roads, Water Service Following 2018 Kīlauea Eruption. The County of Hawai‘i provided an update on Wednesday regarding restoration of infrastructure in Puna following the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Big Island Video News.
Hele-On Announces More Routes, Later Service For Hawaiʻi Island. The Hele-On bus is adding more routes on Hawaiʻi island, and offering later service, according to officials. Big Island Video News.
COVID cases trend downward, but HMC still over capacity. Altogether, there are 49 patients, or 35% of the hospital’s total patient count, affected by the virus, 11 of whom are on ventilators, the hospital said. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Brad Ventura chosen as Maui Fire Department’s new chief. Brad Ventura, 19-year veteran of the Maui Fire Department, will become the department’s new chief starting Oct. 1. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui Commission Debates Whether To Hire Next Police Chief In Private. The commission’s attorney argued Wednesday that discussions should take place in public. Civil Beat.
Conservation groups notify Maui resort of intent to sue for lights that harm endangered seabirds. Conservation groups today filed a notice of intent to sue the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui for violations of the Endangered Species Act if it does not fix lights that it says are harming and killing endangered seabirds. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to enter Maui County restaurants, bars, gyms under new rules. Maui County’s new set of Safer Outside emergency rules in response to the COVID-19 surge went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
Council passes county’s own 3% TAT. A 3% transient accommodation tax levied by the county will soon be applied throughout the tourism industry. Garden Island.
Island enters shearwater fallout season. Seabird fallout season, when fledglings risk potentially-fatal disorientation caused by artificial lights, began Sept. 15, and will run through Dec. 15. Garden Island.
