South Korea president to attend Hawaii repatriation ceremony today, hospitals resume elective surgeries, Iolani Palace getting roof repairs, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

South Korea president to visit Hawaii to honor service members in repatriation ceremony. South Korean President Moon Jae-In will be visiting the islands on Wednesday to honor America’s military. He will be part of a repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as the United States accepts remains of service members killed during the Korean War. Hawaii News Now.
Patriot missiles fired from Hawaii for first time. With little fanfare, the U.S. Army earlier this month fired from Hawaii for the first time two Patriot missiles — the kind used by 15 nations for defense — knocking out two simulated cruise missile threats at a range of about 20 miles. Star-Advertiser.
Major Hawaii hospitals resume elective surgeries. Major Hawaii hospitals have begun resuming elective surgeries and procedures amid a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a stabilization of the state’s oxygen supply, a sign that the state has avoided some of the worst-case health care scenarios that were feared as coronavirus cases began to soar in early July. Star-Advertiser.
Two powerful senior advocacy groups want age deleted from state’s triage plan. Two powerful senior advocacy groups are seeking to remedy the state’s health care rationing plan, which uses age as a tiebreaker to deny care under certain conditions. Star-Advertiser.
Experts eye more Hawaii travel testing to contain COVID. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S. Associated Press.
Hawaii government workers, contractors rushed to get vaccinated as mandates went into effect. The number of state and county employees who got the COVID-19 vaccine jumped in recent weeks after mandates were announced and went into effect. Hawaii News Now.
Tensions continue during investigation of state auditor. There were more tense moments during Tuesday’s House committee investigation of the state auditor and his office over unspecified concerns regarding audits of two agencies that oversee Hawaii land. Star-Advertiser.
Menor-McNamara May Run For Hawaii Lieutenant Governor. The president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has filed organizational paperwork. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 280 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 76,191. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 197 new cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, 39 on Hawaii Island, 16 on Kauai, one on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu police officer suspended for declining COVID-19 vaccine back on duty and inoculated. HPD Cpl. Mark Kutsy, who came to Honolulu as a United States Marine and joined HPD two weeks after finishing his USMC commitment, evaluated the risks of serious illness or death resulting from the vaccine, which were low, versus ending his HPD career a year or so shy of when he planned to retire. Star-Advertiser.
Family Of Paralyzed Teen Sues Police, Alleging Injuries Resulted From High-Speed Chase. Dayten Gouveia was left paralyzed after police allegedly ran a car he was in off the road, causing a severe crash. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii DOT restores Dillingham Airfield term end date to 2024. Tenants at Dillingham Airfield can stay for a few more years — the State Department of Transportation restored its term end date with the U.S. Army to July 5, 2024. KHON2.
Two Louisiana men serving jail terms at OCCC after violating emergency orders. Two visitors have been charged for allegedly violating Hawaii’s travel rules after they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result and a location to quarantine upon their arrival in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Leilehua High School to implement ‘zero-tolerance’ mask rule on campus. Principal Jason Nakamoto said in a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Sept. 21, “This is now the eighth week of school and we continue to have students that do not understand the importance of proper mask wearing on campus.” KHON2.
City Council recommends purchase of Waikiki road amid safety hazards. The Honolulu City Council voted Tuesday to recommend the city buy a street in Waikiki where residents say the private owner is putting drivers and children in danger. Hawaii News Now.
ʻIolani Palace Will Receive Nearly $500K to Repair the Roof. The palace’s roof will replace approximately 9,000 square feet of slate roofing and remove rust damage. Roof accessories and skylights also will be repaired. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Lots of money, lots of need: Council gets an update on federal rescue funds. Hawaii County’s $39 million federal American Rescue stimulus package has increased to almost $60 million, all of which must be spent by the end of 2024, members of the County Council Finance Committee learned Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
Official: ‘Political will’ needed to fix solid waste problems. Hawaii County should impose new fees for Big island residents to dispose of waste in the future, suggested a county official Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
New Hotels Proposed To Replace Uncle Billy’s, Country Club Apartments. Big changes could be coming to the Banyan Drive area of Hilo, where the Country Club Apartments and the former Uncle Billy’s will be replaced by new hotel accommodations, if the Hawaiʻi land board approves two proposals at a Friday meeting. Big Island Video News.
Deadline nears for HVNP’s air tours plan. That’s 21 years after the Air Tour Management Act of 2000 went into effect and a year after a federal judge ruled in favor of a suit by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono, or HICoP, which petitioned the court to compel the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service to enforce the law. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Day 2 of Major Clean-Up Underway at Kanahā Wildlife Sanctuary and Amala Place. Supported by a large team from contractor HTM, clean-up crews moved from the road into the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Refuge, which state officials say “has been severely impacted by the large presence of people living on Amala Place.” Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui Educators Picket for Improved Safety and Well-Being Amid Ongoing Pandemic. Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association members who work on the island of Maui were joined by State Representative Troy Hashimoto for informational picketing at Maui Waena Intermediate School and Maui High School on Tuesday morning. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Molokai Has An Electricity Problem. This Co-Op Wants To Change That. A new co-op plans to reclaim some of its electricity ownership by bidding on a community-based renewable energy project. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i 8.9% jobless rate tops state. According to the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, the jobless rate for the state was 6.6% in August. On Kaua‘i, it was 8.9%. Garden Island.
World Peace Kannon decorated until Sunday in Hanapepe. As the morning swallowed up the remaining notes of the Kaua‘i Soto Zen Temple Zenshuji gongs on Peace Day, Mark Jeffers of The Storybook Theatre of Hawai‘i approached the World Peace Kannon statue Tuesday. Garden Island.
