South Korea President Moon Jae-In honors war dead in Hawaii ceremony, pre-travel testing misses many infected, GOP leader Carroll dies at 91, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Service members render honors during a joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 22, 2021. PC: Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
South Korea President Moon Jae-In and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook pay respects to the war dead at an Oahu ceremony. The first joint U.S.-South Korea repatriation held in Hawaii saw remains of South Korean soldiers from the 1950-53 Korean War that had been in the possession of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency solemnly placed aboard a white Korean government 747 at Hickam. Star-Advertiser. KITV4. UPI.
New research raises questions about efficacy of Hawaii’s pre-traveler testing rules. New research shows Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program is likely only catching a fraction of infected travelers. Simulations imulations show Hawaii’s pre-testing protocol may be detecting only 20% of infected travelers. Hawaii News Now.
Supreme Court hears arguments on early prisoner release. The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over the third petition calling for the early release of certain incarcerated people to help ease crowded conditions that lead to outbreaks of COVID- 19 in the state’s jails and prisons. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
John Carroll, longtime Hawaii Republican leader, dies at 91. Carroll was most-known for his service as a state representative followed by a term as state senator from 1971 to 1981. He also served as the chairman of the Hawaii Republican Party. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaii says COVID-19 vaccinations required for spring 2022. UH began the fall semester this year offering unvaccinated students the option of undergoing a mandatory, weekly COVID-19 test to be on any of its 10 campuses. That option, however, will no longer be available starting Jan. 3, officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Public high school athletes poised to play — but only if they’re vaccinated. The state Department of Education is moving ahead with plans to allow public high school athletics to resume practices and workouts on Friday. Hawaii News Now.
New daily COVID infections are dropping, but some hospitals are still dangerously full. On Wednesday, 282 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide. That’s down nearly 40% from the peak three weeks ago ― when that number stood at 448. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 330 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 216 new cases on Oahu, 43 on Maui, 38 on Hawaii island, 29 on Kauai, two on Molokai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Advocates Raise Transparency Concerns Over Oahu’s Redistricting. A nine-member panel responsible for the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing Oahu’s political boundaries based on census data has faced criticism from democracy advocates that the process so far lacks transparency and “meaningful public input.” Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Community Services Director Resigns. Deputy Director Joy Barua will serve as acting director of the department. Civil Beat.
Rep. Case: Manoa Post Office To Remain Open. A post office that has served Manoa Valley residents for decades will not be shuttered at the end of this month, as was expected. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 outbreak hits Nuuanu nursing facility. A COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Nuuanu that has infected 54 patients and more than two dozen employees is straining the nursing staff and creating unsafe conditions for both nurses and patients, according to the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Requests for COVID-19 test kits for Oahu residents on pause due to overwhelming response, will resume Thursday. Hawaii Department of Health today said the “Say Yes! COVID Test” at-home testing challenge is currently on pause due to high demand. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Olson Trust lawsuit alleges Tower Development execs violated noncompete agreement. The Edmund C. Olson Trust has filed a lawsuit against two corporate officers of Tower Development Inc. for pursuing redevelopment projects on Banyan Drive. Tribune-Herald.
Legal challenge could cast shadow over land board meeting. A lawsuit demanding that two proposed redevelopment projects on Banyan Drive be halted could disrupt a Friday meeting of the Board of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald.
Ige releases $55M in CIP funds for Big Island projects. The state has released more than $55 million in capital improvement project funds for a variety of Big Island projects, including $15 million to Volcano School of Arts and Sciences for the construction of a new campus. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
HTA: Progress on 2021 sustainable tourism goals. A tourism management plan for Hawaii Island is gradually being implemented, with the Hawaii Tourism Authority reporting steady progress on goals for 2021. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island Police Killings Often Involve Troubled Victims And Guns — And The Number Has Spiked. Compared to Honolulu, people who died in police shootings were often armed with guns themselves. Civil Beat.
'Post-COVID' Patients May Soon Outnumber Recently Infected Patients at Hilo Medical Center. Case counts are going down — average daily new cases have dropped by 35% over the past two weeks, but Hawaiʻi's health care infrastructure is still overburdened. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
State Releases $69.8 Million for Capital Improvement Projects for Maui County. The State of Hawaiʻi released $602 million for Capital Improvement Projects in 2021, including critical public infrastructure projects across the state and $69.8 million for Maui County projects. Maui Now.
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Now Offered at Maui Lani Medical Office. Monoclonal antibody treatment is approved by the FDA for emergency use authorization to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in positive individuals at risk for developing severe disease. Maui Now.
58 Tons of Solid Waste, 54 Derelict Vehicles Removed in Amala Place Clean-up. On Wednesday, County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining derelict vehicles and 8 more tons of solid waste from the area. That’s in addition to the removal of 41 derelict vehicles and 50 tons of solid waste from the area on Tuesday. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
DOH Allows Eateries to Resume Operations After Pest Treatment at Food Court. Inspectors had issued red placards to Nikki’s Pizza on Aug. 31 for a “pest infestation,” and Joey’s Kitchen on Sept. 17 for a “roach infestation.” Nikki’s was approved to reopen on Sept. 17, and Joey’s Kitchen at Whaler’s Village was allowed to resume operations yesterday, according to online health inspection reports. Maui Now.
Kauai
Survey says Kaua‘i business divided on vaccine mandates. The 121 businesses that completed the survey, conducted by the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce, represent a wide variety of industries from across the island. Garden Island.
