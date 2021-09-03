Officials plead, but take no further action to prevent Labor Day gatherings, COVID counting system falters again, hundreds testify against vaccines, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Why Are Data Glitches Continually Skewing Hawaii’s Covid-19 Numbers? The state’s tracking system is like a complex information highway, moving data from many labs to a central reporting point. But some say there are too many traffic jams. Civil Beat.
Governor pleads with residents to avoid Labor Day gatherings, crowds. The governor is pleading with residents to avoid gatherings over the Labor Day weekend, saying Hawaii is facing a “worst-case scenario” because of the COVID surge. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. Big Island Now.
Coast Guard and NOAA targeting illegal boat charters. The Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement are targeting illegal boat charters in Hawaii through September. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Couple allegedly falsifies vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii. A Georgia couple is the latest case of visitors who attempted to circumvent Hawaii’s Safe Travels program by allegedly using falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Crowded Prisons And Poorly Ventilated Restaurant Kitchens Fuel Hawaii’s Pandemic. The state’s latest cluster report describes one instance in which seven of 12 fully vaccinated people who went to karaoke without wearing masks caught Covid. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
State reports increase in COVID cases among the vaccinated as overall infections soar. The state Health Department says it’s seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases among vaccinated people because of widespread community transmission. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,068 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 724 new cases on Oahu, 128 on Maui, 169 on Hawaii Island, 39 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
In impassioned address to City Council, Honolulu’s mayor warns hospitals are near ‘breaking point’. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told the City Council on Thursday that government is doing everything possible ― short of a lockdown ― to address an ongoing surge in COVID cases, but warned hospitals and the health care system are nearing a “breaking point.” He also said that those refusing to get vaccinated are a vocal minority. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hundreds testify on COVID-19 vaccine programs. The testimony largely became a critique of the city’s new Safe Access O‘ahu program, which would require patrons at establishments such as restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to have a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48 hours or show proof of a vaccination starting Sept. 13. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
The illegal vacation rental industry is now one of the biggest targets of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration. But his proposed crackdown is also part of a strategy that could help reduce overtourism as well as freeing up housing for residents. Hawaii News Now.
U.S. Postal Service supplier plans to close in Manoa. The closure means the Manoa area will be without a post office or location offering USPS services, and it was an issue brought up at a Wednesday night neighborhood board meeting in Manoa. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
UH-Hilo faculty given option to use hybrid model. Faculty at the University of Hawaii at Hilo last month were given the option to temporarily move from in-person classes to a hybrid model due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Invasive Species Committee May Have To Cut 'Critical' Programs. The Big Island Invasive Species Committee faces a budget shortfall of about $220,000 for 2022. Hawaii Public Radio.
DUI arrests on the rise: Despite ongoing pandemic, numbers are just shy of 2019. According to a Wednesday statement from the Hawaii Police Department, there have been 727 DUI arrests for the year. That’s up 18.2% from the 615 DUI arrests at this time in 2020. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hawai‘i Land Trust Receives Donation from Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. Amazon founder and Executive Chair, Jeff Bezos has made two more personal donations to nonprofits on Maui, bringing the growing list of philanthropy on Maui for the e-commerce executive to four. Today’s announcements include monetary donations of unspecified amounts to the Hawaiʻi Land Trust and the Mālama Family Recovery Center. Earlier this week, Bezos contributed personal donations to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and The Maui Farm. Maui Now.
Kauai
$2M to help low-income renters. In the last two years, the County Housing Agency’s Housing Choice Voucher program has been able to grow from a monthly average of around 650 to 870 households. Garden Island.
Final Waimea 400 plan meeting is Sept. 9. A final community meeting for the Waimea 400 conceptual community master plan will be held virtually online on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Garden Island.
