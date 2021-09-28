Maui mayor gets low marks in survey, Ige reluctant to ease COVID rules, Honolulu seeks new landfill site, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Aquaculture in Hawaii PC:Jeff Milisen via Kampachi Farms LLC/NELHA
Hawaii aquaculture sales total $66.4M. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Friday said the value of farm-raised marine animals sold by producers statewide slipped 15% last year to $66.4 million from $78.5 million the year before. West Hawaii Today.
Violent and property crimes fell in Hawaii last year, new FBI statistics show. The FBI’s annual report on crime shows Hawaii continues to be safer than the rest of the country, with a violent crime rate per capita two thirds of the US as a whole. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Attorney General backs up county suits against fossil fuel companies for costs of climate change. Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors is supporting county claims that several major fossil fuel companies should be held accountable for deceptive trade practices and other violations of state law. Star-Advertiser.
Air Force drones fly high in Hawaii. The Air Force for the first time recently flew a pair of its big MQ-9 Reaper drones — better known for their missile-firing role in the Middle East — from the mainland to Hawaii, extending the reach of the unmanned aircraft and with an eye to aiding the Navy and Marine Corps in island-hopping operations in the Western Pacific. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Homesteaders Are First To Get Pandemic Relief Funds To Help Pay The Mortgage. The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has begun accepting applications for $5 million in federal funds to help people on Hawaiian Homelands who have fallen behind on their mortgages because of the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Potential COVID surge could bring tighter rules, Hawaii governor David Ige says. The original idea in June was to reach a target of a 60% vaccination rate by July 8 that would increase the size of gatherings — then eliminate all restrictions when eventually reaching a 70% vaccination rate. As of Monday the state’s fully vaccinated rate was 67.7%. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
60% of all state COVID cases were in people 39 and under. Keiki 12-17 and young adults 18-29 have the lowest vaccination rates against COVID-19 in Hawaii and are among the age groups that account for the most coronavirus cases, according to data from the state Department of Health. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii sees 255 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 78,404. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 162 new cases on Oahu, 17 on Maui, 32 on Hawaii island, 33 on Kauai, four on Molokai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Forms Committee To Choose New Landfill Location. The Landfill Advisory Committee is made up of nine members with backgrounds in government, engineering and contracting, among other fields, who will rank potential landfill locations. Civil Beat.
DPR announces city park gymnasiums to re-open. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced Monday gymnasiums are scheduled to reopen for permitted use next month, along with active use of smaller indoor facilities in November. KITV4.
Nearly sold-out condo, the Azure Ala Moana tower, opens in Honolulu. Azure represents the first residential high-rise in the Ala Moana area completed under city transit-oriented development rules that allow buildings to be taller and denser than standard zoning regulations permit because they are within convenient walking distance of a planned, yet long-delayed, city rail station. Star-Advertiser.
Despite a high vaccination rate, a skilled nursing facility in Nuuanu has seen 93 COVID infections this month. The good news: The Care Center of Honolulu on Bachelot Street says the overwhelming majority of those who tested positive have recovered. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
DOT provides update on Kolekole Bridge. The state Department of Transportation said Monday intermediate repairs to Kolekole Bridge on Highway 19 north of Hilo “will be completed within three to four months and will restore normal operations on the bridge.” West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
BIISC focusing on eradication of devil weed. Hawaii County residents are urged to be on the lookout for an highly invasive plant found on the island this year that could devastate the cattle industry. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Charter Commission Meets Sept. 30 about Ethics & Boards/Commissions. The Maui Charter Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 am to receive public testimony about 25 proposals related to ethics and board/commissions as part of its year-long review of proposed amendments to the County Charter, Maui County’s governing document. Maui Now.
Nearly $70 million will go toward Maui County projects. Public facilities and nature conservation work are among the projects that will receive funding after the state released a total of $69,762,356 to fund capital improvement projects in Maui County. Maui News.
Maui Now Survey: Community Divided on Coronavirus Concerns, Majority Very Concerned About Economy. The majority of public opinion shows disapproval of Maui County Mayor Victorino's handling of the coronavirus pandemic - with 80% of survey participants saying they disapprove and 19% saying they approve of his handling of the pandemic. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘Aina Ho‘okupu O Kilauea brings food to the community. ‘Aina Ho‘okupu O Kilauea is a nonprofit whose goal is to facilitate solutions to economic, social, agricultural and food security challenges on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment