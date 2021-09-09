Ige announces vaccine passport, Honolulu morgue 83% over capacity, Hawaiian Airlines resumes American Samoa flights, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State launches Hawaii SMART Health Card program as businesses prepare to implement new requirements. Fully vaccinated people in Hawaii will soon be able to show digital proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status on mobile phones before entering businesses and other venues that require it. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Highgate mandates COVID-19 vaccinations at its Waikiki hotels. ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Highgate’s Hawaii collection of seven hotels announced Wednesday that they soon will require full COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, guests and patrons. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian Airlines to Resume American Samoa Service After 17 Month Pause. Hawaiian Airlines is reconnecting Honolulu and American Samoa by resuming nonstop flights to the location next week. Maui Now. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Former HSTA President May Seek State Senate Seat. Corey Rosenlee is looking to run for the office currently held by Mike Gabbard. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Landlords Can Now Evict Their Tenants. But Not Many Cases Are Being Filed — Yet. The Biden administration has called on states to enact eviction moratoriums, but Gov. David Ige doesn’t plan to revive Hawaii’s. Civil Beat.
American Civil Liberties Union joins call for early release of certain prisoners. The ACLU of Hawaii is joining the state Public Defender’s call for the early release of certain classifications of prisoners and is urging the Hawaii Department of Public Safety to vaccinate more of its employees as two of several steps needed to stop the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus among the state’s incarcerated population. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Education Department Says 89% Of Employees Have Been Fully Or Partially Vaccinated. The department released the figures after Gov. David Ige required all state and county workers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid tests. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KITV4.
While DOE reports hundreds of COVID cases, leaders insist clusters not linked to public schools. In its most recent cluster report, the state Health Department said four clusters were in educational settings on Oahu and 10 on Maui. However, state officials said these recent clusters were not in DOE schools. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 380 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 69,144. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 203 new cases on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 95 on Hawaii island, 19 on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Planning Commission closes public testimony on short-term rental bill. After listening to over 200 testifiers, largely against the measure, the commissioners decided to close public testimony, but not make a decision until a Sept. 29 meeting. Star-Advertiser.
City Council Urges Blangiardi Administration to Remove Haʻikū Stairs. The Honolulu City Council has passed a measure urging the city to dismantle the steps at a popular and closed hiking trail known as Stairway to Heaven. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
With morgue full and COVID surge continuing, city moves in 2 more mortuary trailers. As the state continues to grapple with rising COVID hospitalizations and deaths, the city Medical Examiner’s Office is reporting that it’s now 83% over capacity. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu records 2nd coronavirus-related death of City and County of Honolulu employee. A second Honolulu city employee died this week from complications related to COVID-19 , two weeks after the city recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu police officer is facing termination for refusing vaccination. A 24-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department must accept a COVID-19 vaccine or lose his career in law enforcement after he was served with termination papers Tuesday for declining to comply with the city’s employee vaccine mandate. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Leaders push state, city to open more COVID testing sites amid growing demand. Currently, there are about nine free testing sites on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Weed and Seed program sees 74 arrests in Chinatown area. In the two months since the city brought back Weed and Seed, a once-federal program meant to target crime in a specific area and then bolster community initiatives, at least 74 people have been arrested for mostly drug-related crimes. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Land board to consider proposals for Uncle Billy’s, Country Club sites. Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and the Country Club Condo Hotel could be replaced by Hilton franchises under redevelopment proposals submitted to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
State: Removal of two Maunakea telescopes won’t harm environment. The removal of two Maunakea telescopes will have no significant impacts on the environment, according to reports by the state Department of Health. Tribune-Herald.
Environmental Assessment Required For Pohoiki Road Restoration. FEMA says the additional assessment will take about six months for it to complete, County officials say. Big Island Video News.
Sister City program survives pandemic. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put pause to the customary travel among sister cities, but Hawaii County and local organizations have found workarounds to keep the relationships alive until officials can return to the skies. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
On-Site Oxygen Generator Installed and Tested on Maui, to Supplement Supply. Maui received an on-site Oxygen Generator last week and was able to install and test the unit successfully this week, according to Maui Health. Maui Now.
Miyake-HPM Building Supply Completes Renovation of 4 Rebranded Maui Stores. A year after HPM Building Supply and Miyake Concrete Accessories merged on Maui, the newly combined Miyake – HPM Building Supply has completed the rebranding and renovation of its four stores in Lahaina, Kīhei, Makawao and Wailuku. Maui Now.
Kauai
County starts appointment system for COVID-19 testing. Due to high demand for COVID-19 testing, the county’s free testing site at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall in Lihu‘e is implementing a ticketing system to avoid long wait times. Garden Island.
Groundbreaking Tuesday for Princeville’s Kaua‘i Kupuna Park. The Kaua‘i FitLot, described as the first phase of the Kaua‘i Kupuna Park, is a 42-foot circular platform featuring low-impact equipment designed for kupuna. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment