Hospitals given liability immunity to ration health care, Maui to implement health pass at restaurants, coronavirus spreading in schools, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Triage tent constructed Aug. 21, 2021, outside Queen's Hospital West PC:Lt. Gov. Josh Green
Hawaii medical facilities given immunity in COVID surge. The strain of surging COVID-19 cases has reached the point where Gov. David Ige has signed an executive order giving health care institutions immunity from liability if they ration care. Star-Advertiser.
Interim Schools Superintendent on Rising COVID Cases on Campus. More than 2,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hawai‘i's public schools since July 1. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal Bureau of Investigation records 120 hate crimes over past 5 years in Hawaii. There have been more than 100 hate crimes in Hawaii over the past five years, and statistics released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week reveal that whites were targeted more than any other group. Star-Advertiser.
Evictions not yet spiking in Hawaii despite moratorium’s end. It’s been nearly two weeks since a federal eviction moratorium protecting renters was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, but the ruling doesn’t appear to have triggered a wave of eviction notices in Hawaii — yet. Star-Advertiser.
CDC data: Overall, Hawaii’s COVID cases, fatalities are lowest in nation. When it comes to COVID cases, the CDC says Hawaii has had the lowest infection rate in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. But the current trajectory Hawaii is on is concerning to health officials. Hawaii News Now.
Delta variant, lack of restrictions will bring isle hospitals to brink soon, expert says. The Hawaii Department of Health on Monday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 756 new infections statewide. The new probable and confirmed cases include 473 on Oahu, 85 on Maui, 119 on Hawaii Island, 65 on Kauai and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
2 Defendants In Miske Case Want The Court To Let Them Out On Bail. Hearings are set this week on motions to reconsider the judge’s prior decision favoring continued detention. Civil Beat.
City pans Kahuku affordable-housing plan. A planned affordable- housing project on agricultural land in Kahuku has run into opposition from city planners and a majority of Honolulu City Council members. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu County Planning Commission hearing on vacation rental rules Wednesday. Changes could be coming to Oahu’s vacation rental rules. The Honolulu County Planning Commission is weighing whether to limit permits to just a handful of resort areas, and to change the definition of short-term rental from under 30 days to under 180 days. KHON2.
How Do You Build A Community From Scratch? This Homeless Advocate Is Trying. The homeless community that has long occupied space next to the Waianae Boat Harbor has big plans to move to permanent homes at a new site. Civil Beat.
Navy fortifies Red Hill fuel safety plan. The Navy has reinforced a proposal to reduce the risk of its massive World War II-era Red Hill underground fuel storage complex polluting Oahu’s drinking water aquifer after safety regulators rejected the plan almost a year ago. Star-Advertiser.
Restaurant owners brace for vaccine requirement. Among all of the economic concerns confronting the islands, Oahu restaurants face extra uncertainty over how their employees will react when they are required to get at least one COVID-19 vaccination or provide weekly proof of negative tests starting Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Acute care module set up outside Queen’s West Oahu as Hawaii’s hospitals brace for surge. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii the acute care module is slated to open Tuesday and will be used to expand the hospital’s emergency room capabilities. Hawaii News Now.
Union says COVID surge, nurse shortage forcing Queen's ICU to compromise safety. Managers are required to exhaust all alternatives like offering overtime to staff and bringing in nurses from the mainland, before changing staffing and the nurse to patient ratio. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Advocates concerned inmates’ rights are being violated under current virus mandates. Hawaii Community Correctional Center is in its fourth month of a COVID-19 lockdown which includes a halt to transportation of inmates for court hearings. Tribune-Herald.
First hydrogen vehicle lands on the Big Island. The 2017 Toyota Mirai arrived recently at the Puu Waawaa energy ranch, an off-grid laboratory devoted to testing and developing renewable energy systems. West Hawaii Today.
Board to vote on design of new teaching telescope. The board of the Office of Maunakea Management will decide today whether to approve a design for a new teaching telescope to be installed at Halepohaku. Tribune-Herald.
Police towing fewer cars under ‘Aliyah’s Law’: Author of 2012 ordinance questions implementation; mayor wants law ‘applied more’ for DUIs. The author of Aliyah’s Law, a Hawaii County ordinance enacted in 2012 that allows police to order a vehicle towed at the driver’s expense, is questioning the implementation of the law named after Aliyah Braden, a 17-month-old toddler killed in fatal 2009 drunken driving crash. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui to Implement Health Pass on Sept. 15. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said a modified health pass will be implemented at Maui County restaurants beginning on Sept. 15, that is similar to, but less restrictive than the Safe Access O‘ahu program that begins in just 10 days. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Nisei veterans center breaks ground on new pavilion. Facility will help expand visitor space, capacity for research. Maui News.
Kauai
County’s homebuyer program list expands with Kapa‘a property. The county’s Homebuyer Program is looking to add more inventory with a purchase of property in Kapa‘a. With the Molo Street buy, the county will effectively be adding to the dwindling affordable housing market. Garden Island.
Recent film activity on Kaua‘i includes ‘Red Notice’. The movies are returning to Kaua‘i after the island’s film industry was cut in half this past fiscal year. Garden Island.
