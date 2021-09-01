Hospital beds, oxygen, nurses in short supply, hotels start feeling the hit of governor's stay-away request, state and county workers vaccine mandate stands for now, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Photo by Javier Matheu on Unsplash
Medical facilities struggling to find beds and enough staff to care for new COVID-19 patients. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 437 on Tuesday, a nearly 5% increase from the previous day, further straining the resources of Hawaii’s hospitals, which have had to set up overflow tents and bring in nurses and other medical staff from the mainland to help care for the influx of patients. This week, hospitals also have had to begin conserving oxygen supplies. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii hotels are beginning to see mounting cancellations as COVID surge continues. About a week after Gov. David Ige asked tourists to stay home, and as COVID cases continue to surge in the islands, Hawaii hotels are seeing an increase in cancellations. Hawaii News Now.
Judge delays hearing on suit against vaccine mandate for state and county workers. A federal judge has delayed indefinitely a hearing on a lawsuit against the vaccinate-or-test mandate for state and county workers. The hearing on whether to block the requirements was scheduled for Sept. 8. Hawaii News Now.
State Worker Salaries Have Climbed In The Past Decade. The number of state employees has stayed remarkably consistent since 2011, but their salaries kept going up. Civil Beat.
Expired driver’s license, permit or ID? You’ll want to renew it by Oct. 4. The governor’s waiver for the expired documents ends on Oct. 4. After that date, if your license has been expired for more than a year, you won’t be able to renew it. Instead you’ll have to re-take and pass the written exam and road tests. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii traffic-related fatalities continue to surpass those from 2020. The state has tallied 60 traffic-related fatalities in the first eight months of this year, surpassing numbers from the same time in 2020 as an upward trend continues. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sees 553 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 63,502. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 430 new cases on Oahu, 37 on Maui, 65 on Hawaii island, 13 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Here’s How Honolulu Plans To Spend $386 Million In Federal Covid Relief Funds. The blueprint includes $15 million for expanded coronavirus testing and other services and $10 million for vaccine incentives. Civil Beat.
Council members urge officals to use more resources to stop COVID-19 spread, including reinstating pre-travel testing. Members of the Honolulu City Council are pushing for more city resources to combat the spread of COVID-19, including more testing sites, isolation facilities and reinstating the pre-traveling testing program. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Tourism Authority tourism plan for Oahu focuses on reducing visitors. The Destination Management Action Pla also focuses on several other key actions that the community, visitor industry and other sectors deem necessary over a three-year period. Establishing a regenerative tourism fee, creating reservation systems for natural and cultural sites, managing visitors’ use of cars and expanding and supporting “Buy Local” programs also were key actions. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
‘Moderna’ misspelled on Illinois visitor’s alleged fake vaccination card. State investigators said they received a tip that 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn, Illinois may have uploaded the false documents under the state’s Safe Travels Program to bypass traveler quarantine rules. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Developers propose timeshares for Waikoloa Kings’ Course. The popularity of the game of golf is waning, leading a Waikoloa developer to request permission to repurpose half of one of its two golf courses into single-family home lots and timeshare units. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Solid Waste Facilities Announce Closures Due to COVID-19. Closures will affect solid waste facilities in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hāwī and Keauhou. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Ventura, Lonokailua-Hewett in running for fire chief. Deputy Fire Chief Brad Ventura and retired Battalion Chief Amos Lonokailua-Hewett are vying for the position of fire chief. Maui News.
Maui Hospital Prepares Now to Mitigate Oxygen Needs, Potential Rise in COVID Care. Maui Health administrators say research has shown that about 10% of positive cases will likely need hospitalization within 10-14 days of virus onset. That could translate to 46 additional hospitalizations within the next two weeks. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Police Chief Sued By Cop Who Complained Of Discrimination. A Kauai police captain is suing Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck alleging he was passed over for a promotion because of his race and then retaliated against for filing a discrimination complaint last year. Civil Beat.
State safeguarding native birds, plants in Honopu watershed. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is building a fence enclosing nearly 240-acres in the Honopu Valley to protect native flora and fauna from invasive species. Garden Island.
