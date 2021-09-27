High-tech farming aims to fill food gap, Waikiki businesses pay for police protection, redistricting commission mulls counting inmates, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Sensei Farms
Can High-Tech Farming Solve Hawaii’s Food Crisis? High-tech farming is costly and limited in what it can grow, but techniques could help Hawaii with its dependency on food imports. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i Joins Worldwide Pledge to Conserve, Restore, or Grow 100 Million Trees by 2030. 1t.org is part of the World Economic Forum’s efforts to accelerate nature-based solutions and was set up to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Proposed international COVID rules bring hope to Hawaii tourism. An announcement from the Biden administration that it will adopt new international travel policies as soon as November won’t immediately fix Hawaii’s global travel slump, which is still down 97% from pre-pandemic times. Star-Advertiser.
State-Run Hospitals And Clinics Pay Some Of Hawaii’s Highest Public Wages. But counterparts in the private sector still make far more than doctors and administrators on the state payroll. Civil Beat.
Senior advocates call on Governor to replace DOH crisis triage policy. Hawaii's "Crisis Standards of Care: Triage Allocation Framework" is sparking concerns among senior advocacy group that its scoring system discriminates against kupuna. KITV4.
Hawaii COVID expert optimistic as booster shots roll out. The Department of Health said booster shots will be prioritized for those aged 65 and up, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults at high risk due to their occupation. KHON2. KITV4.
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward. With 10 new deaths reported by the state Sunday, Hawaii has seen some 175 COVID fatalities in the past 30 days. This is despite a downward trend in daily cases reported and hospitalizations. Lt. Josh Green believes the fatalities will also drop, but not until mid-October. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 372 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 240 new cases on Oahu, 40 on Maui, 54 on Hawaii island, 32 on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Public shoreline access issue stirring in Wailupe. For nearly 75 years, a fairly secluded aquatic recreation area has existed around much of an East Oahu community where an ancient fishpond once stood. Star-Advertiser.
Protection For A Price: Waikiki Businesses Pay Extra For Police. The Waikiki business association has paid Honolulu police at least $2 million in the past 15 years for additional services. Critics say that’s not fair to other areas. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Counting inmates where they live: Redistricting Commission ponders jail and prison populations. Should inmates in Big Island correctional facilities be counted at the facility itself or where they usually live when they’re not incarcerated? That’s a question the county Redistricting Commission is mulling over as it strives to draw boundary lines for County Council districts for the next decade. West Hawaii Today.
BLNR postpones action on redevelopment proposals. The Board of Land and Natural Resources postponed action on a series of redevelopment proposals for a pair of sites on Banyan Drive after a lawsuit demanded that two of those proposals be withdrawn. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Food Distribution Company Sued for Racial Harassment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Big Island food company after a Black employee says he was harassed and later fired in retaliation. Suisan Company is a wholesale food distributing company located in Hilo. Hawaii Public Radio.
Saddle Road alternatives: Paniolo Avenue resurfacing to commence Oct. 1, intersection study underway. Progress is continuing on alternative roadways in Kohala, with schedules even more important since the state’s announcement earlier this month that the $80 million West Hawaii extension of Daniel K. Inouye Highway has been put on hold. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Study approved but water lease is not guaranteed. Board accepts final environmental study for area covering 33K acres in East Maui. Echoing that the decision doesn’t guarantee a water lease, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday accepted a highly debated environmental study for a proposed long-term East Maui water permit for Alexander & Baldwin and its water delivery system subsidiary, East Maui Irrigation Co. Maui News.
Advocates for Unsheltered Houseless Residents Speak Out Against Amala “Sweep”. The county led cleanup effort of ‘Āmala Place in Kahului resulted in the removal of 58 tons of solid waste and 54 derelict vehicles this week, but not all are happy with the process and its impact on the unsheltered homeless individuals who were living in area encampments. Maui Now.
Kauai
Road to business recovery takes a turn for the better. Earlier this month, Kuhio Highway near Hanalei reopened to two-lane traffic, which was a step in a positive direction for many local businesses beyond the Hanalei bridge. Garden Island.
In effort to save the seabirds volunteers remove invasive plants. In honor of Public Lands Day, the Kaua‘i National Wildlife Refuge Complex hosted a morning of invasive-species removal at Kahili Beach (Rock Quarry’s), where the Kilauea Stream meets the ocean. Garden Island.
