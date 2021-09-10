Health pass rules tighten to include visitors to state facilities, school buses and other basic services break down due to COVID absenteeism, another Honolulu rail cost overrun, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Capitol PC:Charles Freedman
Gov. David Ige says contractors, visitors to state facilities must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result. Ige’s order says the requirements are necessary to ensure the “safety of the government workforce during this ongoing escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the delta variant.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii ACLU pushes state Supreme Court to release inmates to mitigate COVID spread. The Hawaii ACLU filed a motion Thursday for the state Supreme Court to restart the program of releasing some inmates to ease overcrowding in jails and prisons. Hawaii News Now.
Severe shortage in bus drivers cancels routes, leaving students to find their own way to school. State education officials say the pandemic is leading to a severe shortage of school bus drivers on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island, and across the country. Hawaii News Now.
Some neighbor island home sale prices lost steam in August. Data from real estate agent trade associations showed that the number of single-family home and condominium sales last month on Kauai, in Maui County and on Hawaii island rose between 9% and 216% while median sale prices mostly were higher but slipped in a few instances when compared with a year earlier. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s hospitality industry offer free staycations to eligible Hawaii health care workers. The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association announced Thursday that it will soon begin “Hotels for Healthcare Heroes” in partnership with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii and Laulima Data Alliance. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Global infectious disease expert: 'Hawaii forgot what was making Hawaii safe'. A global infectious disease expert believes the best way for Hawaii to get a handle on Delta and other variants of the coronavirus is to restore pre-travel testing and implement post-travel testing for everyone entering the state – regardless of vaccination status. KITV4.
Doctors, health officials say children still at risk as COVID cases rise among Hawaii’s youth. The state Health Department reported that COVID cases among children 17 and under made up 17% of all infections in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 429 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 273 new cases on Oahu, 63 on Maui, 52 on Hawaii island, 33 on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Kahuku subdivision plan rejected by City Council. The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted down a plan from a developer seeking to create a 91-home Kahuku subdivision largely as affordable housing on agricultural land. Star-Advertiser.
HART, HECO At Odds Over Who Caused A $34 Million Change Order To Rail. HART says HECO’s new safety standards were the problem. The utility, meanwhile, blames shoddy and delayed design work by a rail contractor. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Project works to house those in need in Waimanalo . A blessing was held Thursday morning to commemorate the construction of eight new residences for houseless individuals and families in Waimanalo. The houses are part of the Hui Mahiai Aina Project, which works to create housing for those in need in the east Oahu community and to improve their quality of life. Hawaii News Now.
‘When We’re Full, We’re Full’: Oahu Homeless Shelters Struggle With High Demand. Shelters have reduced capacity and implemented Covid-19 vaccine or testing mandates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Civil Beat.
Who’s Behind This Increasingly Vocal Hawaii Group Opposing Covid-19 Mandates? The grassroots Aloha Freedom Coalition says it is not affiliated with any political or religious views, but only wants to stand up for liberty. The Aloha Freedom Coalition was formed in September 2020 by supporters of Bud Stonebraker, a former Republican state legislator who ran unsuccessfully for the nonpartisan office of mayor of Honolulu last year. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Massive backlog at DMV: More than 14K driver’s licenses have expired and await renewal. Residents needing to renew their driver’s license face months of waiting due to a backlog of appointments at the county Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division. Tribune-Herald.
Redistricting Commission gets to work: County Council districts expected to shrink, grow under new census numbers. The numbers are in, and the county Redistricting Commission is beginning its work redrawing County Council district lines to accommodate population growth reported by the 2020 census. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Candidates for fire chief draw public praise. Deputy Fire Chief Brad Ventura and retired Battalion Chief Amos Lonokailua-Hewett were both described as “excellent” choices to head the Maui Fire Department during public testimony Wednesday on the selection of a new fire chief. Maui News.
Oregon Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Travel Quarantine. Maui Police say that upon arrival from Los Angeles, 40-year-old Christopher Chapman did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. Maui Now. KHON2.
Kauai
COVID-19 surge in new cases forecast for Kauai County. Kauai County, whose record against COVID-19 has been the best in the state, hit a record number of cases Thursday and is projected to see a further spike in the coming weeks. Star-Advertiser.
KDHO: 55 new cases Thursday. Kaua‘i officials are monitoring just how effective vaccination passes on neighboring islands prove to be before committing to additional requirements here. Garden Island.
Native Seabirds Keep Turning Up Dead On A Popular Kauai Walking Trail. Feral cats and off-leash dogs are killing wedge-tailed shearwaters at Kauai’s Makahuena Point. Efforts to stop the carnage so far haven’t worked. Civil Beat.
