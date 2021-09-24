Hawaii Supreme Court requires anti-TMT nonprofit bank records turned over to Attorney General, 2 Hawaiian Airlines flights turned back when passengers act out, Ironman takes a year in Utah, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaiian oli on Mauna Kea ©2021 All Hawaii News
Supreme Court partially approves subpoena into bank records of group opposing TMT on Mauna Kea. The Hawaii Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a subpoena to access the bank records of a nonprofit organization that has opposed the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, but the ruling also further limits the scope of the subpoena. Star-Advertiser.
2 separate Hawaiian Airlines flights return to Honolulu Airport after two unruly passenger cases. One incident involved an alleged unprovoked attack against a flight attendant on an interisland flight bound for Hilo, while the other involved a passenger who allegedly defied the federal face mask mandate on a flight to Seattle. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii officials seek workers statewide for Safe Travels program. The state is seeking to hire 100 people to help verify Safe Travels program documents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaii Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Lihue Airport on Kauai. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Garden Island.
Hawaii’s economy is expected to resume recovery in November. According to a new report by University of Hawaii economists, the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday is likely to be around when the main driver of the local economy — tourism — starts to make a significant recovery after a big tumble tied to the towering delta wave of COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s High Cost Of Living Just Keeps Getting Higher. Rising gasoline and housing prices are driving up living costs for isle families, offsetting wage gains that had appeared to offer a bright spot in a tepid economic recovery. Civil Beat.
Vacation rental supply only two-thirds back to pre-COVID days. Vacation rental occupancy across the state was down about a third in August, while hotel supply was almost at the pre-pandemic level that it was two years ago. Star-Advertiser.
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides. Partnership between Adventist Heath Castle and Bristol Hospice is allowing exceptions so family members can be at the bedside during those final moments. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 445 additional infections. new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 267 new cases on Oahu, 52 on Maui, 81 on Hawaii Island, 30 on Kauai, seven on Molokai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
US House Passes Bill With Enhanced Standards For Red Hill Fuel Tanks. The bill passed ahead of a highly anticipated decision by the Hawaii health director on the World War II-era tanks, which have leaked into the area’s groundwater. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Police Commission Seeks Public’s Help In Search For New Police Chief. The Honolulu Police Commission is urging the community to send in presentations and testimony regarding the search for the new police chief. Civil Beat.
With city vaccine exemptions pending approval, councilwoman proposes alternatives to firing. Andria Tupola has introduced a resolution calling for alternatives to firing and is asking city officials to be clearer about the exemption policies. Hawaii News Now.
Iwilei homeless shelter scrambled to identify and isolate COVID-19 cases. The outbreak affected twenty-six residents and a dozen of its 28 staff, forcing the remaining workers to jump into action. KITV4.
Police Officer Falsely Accused Former State Senator Of Being At Massage Parlor Raid. Officer Chester Desiderio faced an undisclosed administrative action for Facebook comments he made about former Sen. Will Espero. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Ironman World Championship moving to Utah, officials plan Kona return in October 2022. The Ironman World Championship will be held outside of Hawaii for the first time in its 40-plus history, race officials announced Thursday. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Collaboration allows students to use Hele-On pass to get to school. Hawaii County has formed a partnership with the state Department of Education to help alleviate student transportation issues on Hawaii Island caused by a shortage of school bus drivers and routes. Star-Advertiser.
Water reservior project moves foward: Final EA released for 10 million gallon tank in Kohala. The Hawaii County Department of Water Supply proposes to build the 36-foot-tall prestressed concrete water tank on property currently owned by Parker Ranch. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island COVID patient's family wants court to force hospital to give him Ivermectin. The fight to give Ivermectin to coronavirus patients now goes before a state judge. A Big Island man is is "on death's doorstep," according to his family. Now they hope to force the hospital to give him an experimental drug. KITV4.
Maui
Big changes to Wailuku town development rules proposed. Saying they’re up against a wall, Maui County Council members on Wednesday recommended approval for sweeping changes to nearly 70 acres of downtown Wailuku in a step to evade long-term litigation. Maui News.
6th Hawaiian monk seal found dead on Molokai. Wildlife officials reported the death of another Hawaiian monk seal on Molokai, the isle’s sixth so far this year, which they said is unprecedented. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
'It's very devastating': activists decry removal of Maui's largest homeless encampment. The sweep made way for the Department of Transportation to restore a nearby wildlife sanctuary. KITV4.
Kauai
Kaua‘i to move away from tier system. The County of Kaua‘i will be moving away from its six-tiered system, Mayor Derek Kawakami announced Thursday, but will continue to enforce strict COVID-19 safety measures. Garden Island.
Project seeks to boost local egg production. Farmers have an opportunity to add fresh eggs to their list of wares next year, with tools provided by nonprofit Malama Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
