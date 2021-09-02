Hawaii military seeks public comments on noise pollution, two named to Department of Interior, Honolulu council mulls caps on short-term rentals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|©2021 All Hawaii News
The Military Wants Ideas On How To Turn Down The Volume In Hawaii’s Noisy Skies. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation is seeking comments from community members through Oct. 3 as part of a noise mitigation initiative for areas experiencing noise levels of 65 decibels or more from nearby military training and operations. Civil Beat.
Two Native Hawaiians, Keone Nakoa and Summer Lee Haunani Sylva, appointed to the U.S. Dept. of the Interior. Two Native Hawaiians were appointed to the U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday, garnering praise from local leaders who say their experiences and backgrounds will strengthen the Biden-Harris administration’s pledge to better serve and support indigenous communities. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
How The Hawaii Supreme Court Has Shaped Policing In The State. Recent rulings have built on decades of precedent in Hawaii that protects individuals from unreasonable government intrusions. Civil Beat.
Under mandate, Hawaii inmates will have to be vaccinated before they’re paroled. Hawaii inmates will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID before they are released on parole, under a new mandate that goes into effect Thursday. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools declines for second year in a row. The state Department of Education announced Wednesday that over 3,000 fewer students enrolled in the statewide public school system this year over the start of last year — a decline of 1.7%. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Combating COVID as a state brought on many challenges. Misinformation isn’t helping. Public health experts and government officials say they’re being hobbled in their efforts to right the spread of COVID by opponents spreading misinformation. Hawaii News Now.
State officials issue warning over illegal gatherings. State officials Wednesday said they have a stern message for anyone planning to defy gathering restrictions on public lands. Law enforcement will be out in full force and on the lookout for illegal, superspreader events this Labor Day weekend. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii records 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 455 additional infections in partial count. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 291 new cases on Oahu, 51 on Maui, 64 on Hawaii Island, 37 on Kauai, three on Molokai, one on Lanai, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Short-term rental bill gets first public hearing. A measure that would change the restriction of a short-term rental to 180 days, from less than 30 days, attracted over 350 virtual attendees with mixed opinions during a five-hour meeting Wednesday in a public hearing held by the Honolulu Planning Commission. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu vaccine enforcement will be complaint-driven. The City and County of Honolulu will require patrons and employees of certain businesses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in less than two weeks. KHON2.
Honolulu’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get shot. Of the 2,500 total Honolulu Police Department workers, about 270 officers and civilians have requested exemptions and around two dozen didn’t fill out the vaccine status form altogether. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi clashes with anti-vax demonstrators. The scene outside Honolulu Hale turned hostile as anti-vaccination and anti-mask protesters demanded a meeting with Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
State-owned firm delinquent on Kakaako housing fees. The delinquency stems from financial shortfalls operating 150 state-owned affordable rental apartments in the Honuakaha complex, which also includes 93 condos and the historic Royal Brewery building at 545 and 547 Queen St. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
COVID closes transfer stations: Diminished staff rotating around the island. COVID, not costs, is driving the closure of county garbage transfer stations, officials said Wednesday. West Hawaii Today.
KCH Cancels Elective Surgeries as Oxygen Needs Increase. Kona Community Hospital has canceled all elective surgeries until further notice as the facility continues to grapple with overwhelming patient counts due to COVID-19 and increased demand for oxygen. Big Island Now.
Public input sought: Hearing set for proposed Kahalu‘u surf school regulations. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will hold the hearing via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8 on the proposed amendments of Hawaii Administrative Rules. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Veterans Home Slowly Getting Back to Normal After Deadly Outbreak Last Year. It’s been a year since a deadly COVID-19 outbreak surged through the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, killing 27 residents and infecting more than 100 residents and staff. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Councilmember Sugimura Announces Formation of Axis Deer Task Force. Councilmember Yuki lei Sugimura, in partnership with Mayor Michael Victorino, announced the formation of a Maui Axis Deer Task Force to address the growing impacts of feral deer across the island. Maui Now.
Amala Place Clean-Up to Begin This Month. The County of Maui and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources announced plans for a comprehensive clean-up of public lands surrounding the Kanahā Pond Wildlife Sanctuary and Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Treatment Plant. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hulopoʻe Beach Park Council Explores Limiting Visitor Access. A public Hulopoʻe Beach Park Council meeting was held in July to discuss limiting nonresidents at the beach park — the first hearing brought to the community. The area is unique because while the beach is managed by the state, the beach park is owned and maintained by Pūlama Lānaʻi, Larry Ellison's land and resource management company. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council defers rental car tax class bill. After strong opposition from major rental car companies, the county administration has asked for a deferral of a bill that would create a real property tax classification for rental car operations. Garden Island.
Kauai mayor asks residents to cooperate with contact tracers, avoid traveling and gathering. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami is asking Garden Island residents to help avoid a shutdown due to the coronavirus by avoiding unnecessary travel and large gatherings — and cooperating with contact tracers. Star-Advertiser.
