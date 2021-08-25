Vice President Harris to visit Honolulu, Maui mayor calls for voluntary pause in non-essential activity, Kilauea volcano threat level raised, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kamala Harris PC: Twitter
Vice President Kamala Harris to join husband in Honolulu after official trips in Asia. Vice President Kamala Harris will reunite in Hawaii with second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Thursday following separate trips overseas for official White House functions. The couple will stop in Honolulu en route to Washington, D.C. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Guard troops to stay on state COVID-19 duty through December. A federal extension has been granted through December for Hawaii National Guard COVID-19 assistance around the state with the explosion of delta variant cases. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Has A Shortage Of School Bus Drivers, Leaving Some Students Stranded. The shortage follows a warning by a DOE official shortly before the school year began that there was an “alarming influx in driver resignations.” Civil Beat.
Medical experts say COVID’s spread among Hawaii’s kids likely ‘understated’. As of last week, the state Department of Education reported 430 cases over two weeks in schools across the state but said there was no spread within the schools. Dr. Scott Miscovich, who has helped lead Hawaii’s testing effort, doubts that. Hawaii News Now.
State broadband program can accept more households. The Hawai‘i Broadband & Digital Equity Office is encouraging all qualified families and individuals to apply for the program, which provides monthly discounts of up to $50 towards broadband service, or up to $75 for households on state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands parcels. Garden Island.
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane and Maui isn’t far behind. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group says there are no signs that the alarming increases in COVID cases and hospitalizations on Oahu and Hawaii County are slowing down. Hawaii News Now.
Physician recommends flu shot as COVID-19 stresses hospitals. Flu season starts on Oct. 9 this year, but doctors say you should get your flu shot as early as possible. That’s around the time many may be getting COVID-19 booster shots. KHON2.
Aug. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 565 New Cases in Hawai‘i. The confirmed cases included: 308 on O‘ahu (+62 probable); 97 on Hawai‘i Island (+3 probable); 65 on Maui (+5 probable); 17 on Kaua‘i; and eight in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
City considering a plan to better manage short-term vacation rentals. The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is proposing a measure to cut down the number of short-term vacation rentals on Oahu and boost the number of housing units available to residents. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu pilot program to cite red light runners set to start. By the end of the year, 10 Honolulu Intersections could have a camera installed to track and ticket drivers for running red lights. KITV4.
Officials: Plans in place to deploy COVID field hospitals on Oahu if they’re needed. As Hawaii’s COVID crisis worsens, emergency rooms are crowded with a mix of coronavirus patients alongside people with other ailments and injuries. Hawaii News Now.
Cockfights And Corruption: How Police Arbitration Kept This Cop On The Job. In Hawaii, arbitrators look to previous decisions in order to be fair, no matter how serious the misconduct or whether it’s even similar. Civil Beat.
KCC Farmers’ Market closes temporarily. The Kapiolani Community College has temporarily closed its popular farmers market out of an abundance of caution. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Investigation Uncovers Numerous ADA Violations In Hawaii Island’s Transit Service. The county agrees to fix “chronically inoperable” wheelchair lifts and make other changes to avoid getting sued. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today.
Police survey: High marks, but room for improvement. The results of a Hawaii Police Department community survey conducted in April were released to the public Tuesday, with the majority of respondents finding Hawaii Island is a safe place to live and work. Tribune-Herald.
Kilauea volcano alert raised following earthquake swarms. Scientists are on alert for a possible eruption of Kilauea within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park following a flurry of earthquakes around the volcano’s summit. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui
Maui Mayor Asks for Voluntary 21 Day Rest from Non-Essential Activity. It’s part of a list of recommendations and requests made by the mayor as he seeks approval of amendments to the County’s Health Emergency Rules. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
A top state health official and a doctor on Maui are promoting controversial COVID-19 treatments. Dr. Lorrin Pang, who has served for more than two decades as the Maui district health officer for the state Department of Health, is co-founder of the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent. Star-Advertiser.
Georgia man cited for holding sea turtle by shell at Maui beach. A 60-year-old Georgia man visiting Maui may be facing federal charges for picking up a sea turtle by its shell and lifting it out of the water at a beach in Kaanapali. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
WKEP finds no long-term damage in draft environmental assessment. A draft environmental assessment for the West Kaua‘i Energy Project expects no long-term adverse impacts would result from the proposed construction. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i fastest-growing county in state. In a download of U.S. Census Bureau new data released earlier this month, it was revealed Kaua‘i is the fastest-growing county in Hawai‘i at about 9.2%, which is slightly below what county planners had predicted. Garden Island.
