State COVID case counting system fails again, churches, protests exempt from social gathering regulations, Honolulu police shoot man wielding machete, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tech Problems Lead To Undercount In Hawaii COVID Cases. Wednesday’s COVID-19 case total of 472 is a partial count. The electronic laboratory reporting system was interrupted for approximately 20 hours on Monday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Aug. 11. As a result of this interruption, there has been a delay in the reporting of an unknown number of cases, according to the DOH. It’s the second time the state’s coronavirus count has been interrupted in two weeks. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Churches are exempt from Hawaii’s new COVID restrictions. When Gov. David Ige announced on Tuesday that he was immediately imposing stiff limits on the number of people that can occupy social establishments, reimposing social distancing requirements and prohibiting mingling in an attempt to rein in soaring COVID-19 case counts, he exempted churches. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says. Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program. The AG’s office said the travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport. Investigators found they were allegedly violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands. Falsifying a vaccination statute comes with a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a year in prison. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
New website offers remote work opportunities for Hawaii residents. A new website consolidates programs for Hawaii residents seeking remote work opportunities and employers looking to hire. KHON2. KITV4.
Election Violations Prompt New Vote For Hawaii Hotel Union Leadership. Some members say the Unite Here Local 5 election do-over is still unfair to opposition candidates and members who were out of work during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu police officers fatally shoot machete-wielding man. Honolulu police fatally shot a 41-year-old man after he allegedly severed a man’s pinky finger with a machete and rushed toward a responding police officer with the large knife near an illegal game room in Kalihi early Wednesday, according to bystanders and police. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
HPD’s body camera policy once again raising questions following latest police shooting. When police shot and killed a man wielding a machete in Kalihi Wednesday morning, one of the officers failed to activate his body camera, multiple sources said. Hawaii News Now.
Ann Botticelli Wins Seat On The Honolulu Police Commission. It was Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s third attempt to fill the seventh seat on the oversight commission. Civil Beat.
Narrow Council Vote Propels Anthony Aalto Onto The HART Board. No prior board nominee in HART’s decade-long history received the same public scrutiny over qualifications and potential conflicts as Aalto did, reflecting a growing unease with the project. Civil Beat.
Group opposes Army training and lease extension at Makua. Some in opposition to the Army’s proposed retention of 6,300 acres of state leased land for training on Oahu are taking it to the street as 65-year leases run out in 2029 and are now up for reconsideration. Star-Advertiser.
Groundbreaking begins in Kapolei for state’s largest stand-alone battery system. Crews broke ground in west Oahu on Wednesday on what will be the state’s largest stand-alone battery system. Independent developer, Plus Power, said the Kapolei Energy Storage facility will eventually take over the power load from the AES coal plant, providing a more environmentally friendly source for electricity. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Pacific University to welcome record number of new students. Hawaii Pacific University will welcome a record number of new students in the fall despite a national trend of declining college enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Ex-Soldier Convicted of Teen's 1982 Murder Cannot Get DNA Test. A federal appeals court ruling Tuesday urged Congress to correct a disparity that doesn't allow members of the U.S. military convicted by a court-martial the same avenues as civilian prisoners to seek DNA testing that could exonerate them. Associated Press.
Hawaii Island
Rejected Leeward Planning Commission nominee files ethics complaint against council members. A rejected nominee to the Leeward Planning Commission has filed an ethics complaint against four of the five council members who voted not to confirm her, claiming they discriminated against her because she’s a real estate professional. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Muni Golf Course Restaurant Concession Up For Bid. Interested vendors must submit their intent to bid by 2 p.m. on August 26, and final bids must be submitted by 2 p.m. on September 7, 2021. Big Island Video News.
More COVID cases in E. Hawaii long-term care homes. Four employees and 14 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Life Care Center of Hilo amid a second outbreak in the facility, according to an update posted on the facility’s website Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
South Kohala fire’s cost still being tallied. Hawaii Fire Department Chief Kazuo Todd, however, indicated Wednesday that the bill will be significant for battling the fire that broke out July 30 and scorched 40,000-acre-plus fire, destroying two homes, before containment was reached Friday. Crews continue to douse hotspots and flareups within the burn area. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui Mayor Victorino Discusses Critical Issues Facing Maui County Today. In an interview with Maui Now, Mayor Victorino identified that the new Delta variant and Delta plus of the coronavirus as the greatest challenge facing the county. Maui Now.
New state COVID rules already exist for Maui County. Maui County leaders also clarified that they don’t categorize the First Amendment right to assemble and petition as a “social gathering.” Maui News.
Credit Unions Donated $2,500 and 2,300 Pounds of Goods to Maui Food Bank. The coalition includes: Kahului Federal Credit Union, Maui Federal Credit Union, Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union and Wailuku Federal Credit Union. Maui Now.
Kauai
$370K granted to Kaua‘i nonprofits. Eleven Kaua‘i organizations have received a combined $370,000 in grants from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. Garden Island.
KPD to enforce ‘move-over law’. The Kaua‘i Police Department is urging motorists to drive with aloha and obey all traffic laws, including the “move-over law” (Hawai‘i Revised Statutes 291C-27) that requires drivers to slow down to a reasonable speed that is safe under the circumstances and, if possible, make a lane change in order to leave one lane between the driver and an emergency vehicle or situation. Garden Island.
