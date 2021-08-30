Pandemic rules flouted as COVID cases spike, experts advise but Ige holds fast against lockdown, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kaiwi party broken up by DLNR PC:DLNR
Hawaii officials consider stay-at-home order over Labor Day weekend as COVID-19 cases soar. Hawaii had its highest COVID- 19 count ever reported in one day on Sunday, and if the trajectory continues, officials warn that it could lead to a 72-hour stay-at-home order over the Labor Day holiday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time. Medical experts say despite major event cancellations and new gathering limits, Hawaii’s COVID crisis is about to get much worse. Hawaii News Now.
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’. Gov. David Ige on Sunday night dismissed “rumors circulating” about a shutdown in Hawaii amid an ongoing surge in COVID infections. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Visitor industry discounts abound, even as Gov. David Ige asks travelers to stay away. You wouldn’t know that Hawaii tourism is supposed to be shut down by all the specials in the market, including great kamaaina deals, which have been absent for most of the summer travel surge. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Confirms Sonja McCullen To Intermediate Court Of Appeals. A Honolulu deputy prosecuting attorney will be the first Native Hawaiian appointed to a Hawaii appellate court in decades. Civil Beat.
Hawaii distance-learning students might get their instruction from teachers out of state. The state Department of Education may be moving to loosen the requirement that teachers reside in Hawaii after members of the state Board of Education last week urged administrators to look at changing the residence qualification to help meet the growing demand for remote learning. Star-Advertiser.
Latest testing backlog a result of systems being ‘pushed to their limits,’ DOH says. The health department says as always, trends are more important than single day counts and right now Hawaii continues to trend in the wrong direction. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,678 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,239 new cases on Oahu, 147 on Maui, 214 on Hawaii island, 55 on Kauai, one on Molokai, two on Lanai, and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Enforcement Officers say Large Party at Kaiwi was “Outrageous and Irresponsible”. Four people were cited and as many as 300-400 others were cleared from Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Honolulu Police Department officers late Saturday afternoon. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Homeless Sweeps Or Sanitation Activities? Advocates Say There’s No Difference. Honolulu’s mayor promised to end sweeps of homeless encampments, but his administration says it still needs to clear the “sidewalks, streets and parks.” Civil Beat.
Two Honolulu Police Officers Are Under Investigation For Assault Of Prisoner. Two Honolulu police officers could face criminal charges for allegedly injuring a prisoner in January. Civil Beat.
COVID ‘crisis’ in Leeward Oahu as area leads island with case counts. The Leeward coast of Oahu is in crisis mode, with some of the highest coronavirus case counts on the island, which continue rising and spreading like wildfire among household members. Star-Advertiser.
Blangiardi Seeks To Avoid ‘Lockdown’ As Hawaii Logs Record Number Of Covid Cases. Honolulu mayor also says city is considering a “vaccine passport” program for restaurants. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County COVID rules approved; parks to remain open with restrictions. The new rule also limits social gathering sizes to 10 people, both indoors and out. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Big changes likely for council districts: Population growth not equal for West, East Hawaii. Population shifts across the island could mean big changes to County Council districts next year, with West Hawaii population increases likely to outweigh population changes in most of East Hawaii. West Hawaii Today.
County: NAS pool upgrades to begin soon. Hawaii County officials are hoping construction can begin soon on court-ordered Americans With Disabilities improvements at the NAS Swimming Pool near the Hilo International Airport. Tribune-Herald.
Work on senior housing facility to begin in 2022. Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc. has secured funding to build a 92-unit housing facility — located on Kawili Street across from the lower end of the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus — in early 2022. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Board files complaints against Maui health officer, physician. The Hawaii Medical Board has filed complaints against Maui’s top health official and a Valley Isle physician following reports that they backed COVID-19 treatments that state and federal health agencies advise against. Maui News.
Maui’s 21 Day Lockdown is Voluntary, Stricter Rules Still on the Table. While a health pass or vaccine passport for certain restaurants and gyms surfaced for discussion as a potential mitigation measure during the Mayor’s last press briefing, the program concept is still under review. Maui Now.
Affordable housing on Lanai aimed at mid-income households. A planned affordable rental housing project on Lanai won’t be quite as affordable as previously envisioned by the island’s management company owned by billionaire Larry Ellison. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Face mask litter on rise, Surfrider says. A growing number of face masks are littering Kaua‘i, leading to pollution of island waters, according to a local nonprofit. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi Humane Society flies nearly 200 animals to Seattle. An EvoJets private charter departed from Lihu‘e Airport early Sunday morning with a very special passenger manifest. Garden Island.
