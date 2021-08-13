Oahu tops 1M people in census, first responders to sue over vaccination mandate, school testing plan still in limbo, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Surfers at Waikiki ©2021 All Hawaii News
2020 Census: Oahu’s Population Tops 1 Million For The First Time. Oahu eclipsed Maui in population growth over the past decade, topping 1 million for the first time, according to 2020 census data published Thursday in a reflection of how Hawaii’s demographics have changed. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Star-Advertiser.
Attorneys: 1,200 first responders will file lawsuit against COVID vaccine mandate. Representatives for Hawaii union members taking legal action against the state’s COVID vaccine mandate held a news conference at attorney Michael Green’s office on Thursday. Approximately 1,200 first responders are part of the class action lawsuit. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii public school coronavirus testing plan still in limbo after start of school year. Hawaii’s public schools do not have a widespread test program in place and only asked vendors to start bidding less than one week before teachers were due back on campus. KHON2.
Uninsured Hawaii residents have until Sunday to sign up for private health plans. Uninsured Hawaii residents have until Sunday to sign up for private health insurance offered through HealthCare.gov and take advantage of major subsidies that can significantly reduce their monthly premiums, an option all the more important now as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the islands, putting residents at greater risk of needing health care. Star-Advertiser.
Troops Can’t Sue The Military For Discrimination. This Hawaii Sailor Wants To Change That. Two national advocacy groups have joined sailor Jon Stremel in lobbying for new anti-discrimination legislation. Civil Beat.
Committee seeks Kamehameha Schools trustee candidates. Applications to replace Micah Kane, whose term ended June 30, are being accepted through Sept. 30. Star-Advertiser.
More Pregnant Women Seeking Treatment for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi. More pregnant women are seeking treatment for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi than at any other point in the pandemic as the delta variant causes cases to surge. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 549 additional infections. Thursday's new and confirmed infections include 301 on Oahu, 122 on Hawaii Island, 50 on Kauai, 65 on Maui, five on Molokai and six residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Legal challenges being planned over state’s vaccine mandate as some unions voice their concerns. About 800 city bus workers remain unvaccinated and union leaders say many will still refuse. Hawaii News Now.
Lines at COVID-19 testing sites grow as cases increase. On Thursday morning the line for free COVID-19 testing at the city’s Mobile Lab at the Honolulu airport zigzagged a long way beyond the outside corridor, with some waiting in line for at least an hour and a half. Star-Advertiser.
YMCA of Honolulu to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing for staff, volunteers. YMCA of Honolulu employees and volunteers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide weekly test results. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
HART Warns That Wandering On The Electrified Rail Line Could Be Deadly. A group of trespassers recently breached a station and wandered onto the elevated track, prompting the warning. Civil Beat. KITV4.
City considers possible takeover of Leahi Avenue as school gridlock ensues. The return of students to classes at Waikiki Elementary School has put a spotlight on what residents say are safety issues on Leahi Avneue, and they want the city to take it over. Hawaii News Now.
These Central Oahu Schools Have Joined Forces To Offer Distance Learning. The virtual program called Pineapple Academy includes students from the Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex area. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawai´i on Brink of Healthcare Crisis as Pandemic Booms. Visitor restrictions and hospital lockdowns are back in effect across the Big Island as healthcare facilities near patient capacities, a situation directly linked to the massive increase in coronavirus cases across the county. Big Island Now.
Forging ahead: Parker Ranch outlines historic fire’s impact, future plans. Parker Ranch is forging ahead with plans for a large reforestation project on the slopes of Maunakea and reseeding thousands of acres of pasture destroyed by the largest fire to impact the operation in its 175-year history. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
24 More Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates at Maui Jail. An additional 24 inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center in Wailuku tested positive for COVID-19 today, bringing the number of active infections to 84 among inmates and staff. The breakdown includes 17 staff and 67 active inmate infections at the Maui jail. Maui Now. Maui News.
$1.8M in repairs proposed for Wailuku River. County points to possible loss of life, extensive property damage if fixes don’t occur. Maui News.
Public Help Sought in Collecting GPS Coordinates on Bench Marks in Maui County. To assist with the project, members of the public can use any device with a GPS receiver (such as a cellphone) to recover, observe and report Bench Marks, also known as survey monuments. Maui Now.
Kauai
New restrictions means canceled events on Kaua‘i. Concerns about spreading COVID-19 reinforced by the announcement of new safety and health guidelines by Gov. David Ige on Aug. 10 have resulted in cancellations and “postponements” of events that were scheduled this weekend. Garden Island.
Baby shark remains inside Lydgate Park large pond. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is currently working on a plan to capture and relocate the shark back into the open ocean. Garden Island.
