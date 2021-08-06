Ige issues vaccination mandate for state and county workers, mulls lifting vaccine passports for trans-Pacific travel, tightening gathering restrictions, as COVID hits record, clusters linked to church outings, volleyball tournaments, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige announces vaccination mandate
Hawaii state and county workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo weekly testing. State and county employees will be required to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 16 or undergo weekly testing under new emergency rules announced Thursday by Gov. David Ige in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Limits on social gatherings, the lifting of a vaccination exemption for trans-Pacific travelers, and even distance learning for public school students. Those are among the measures that are back on the table as officials battle a resurgence of COVID cases and the delta variant. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
All state House members, staff must be fully vaccinated starting Sept. 30. All state House members and their staffs must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 30 or provide weekly proof of negative test results. Star-Advertiser.
Union Leaders Speak Out Against Ige’s Vaccine Mandate. Union leaders expressed frustration with Gov. David Ige’s recent use of emergency powers to mandate state and county employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaii extends renewal date for expired driver’s licenses, IDs to October. The State has extended the COVID-19 emergency limit on renewing state IDs and driver’s licenses. Hawaii residents now have until Monday, Oct. 4, to update their documents if they have expired. KHON2.
Cabinet Kala: Who Gets Campaign Cash From Top State Officials. Gov. David Ige has received $103,000 from his current and former cabinet members, who have also donated more than $86,000 to state and county lawmakers. Civil Beat.
Summer volleyball tournaments lead to COVID clusters, including several breakthrough cases. The Hawaii Department of Health’s cluster report today focuses on the spread of the coronavirus among Hawaii residents participating in summer volleyball tournaments on the U.S. mainland. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Maui Jail, Oahu's Halawa Prison Report New COVID-19 Outbreaks. Inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center and Halawa Correctional Facility test positive this week. Civil Beat.
Hospitals starting to be stretched thin. Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, addressed the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is still not as high as earlier in the pandemic, but added that he believes the worst is yet to come. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Hawaii hits record 655 new COVID-19 infections as cases skyrocket. Hawaii’s number of daily new coronavirus cases spiked to a record high of 655 Thursday, this time with no lag time from lab glitches to blame for the surge. Thursday’s daily case count included 428 cases on Oahu, 131 in Hawaii County, 69 cases in Maui County and seven in Kauai County. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oahu Hasn’t Spent Tens Of Millions In Rent Aid As State Eviction Ban Expires. Starting Friday, Hawaii landlords may start serving eviction notices to tenants at least four months behind on rent. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Fire Commission Stalemates On Hiring New Chief. The mayor’s nominee of a seventh fire commissioner also is on hold at the City Council. Civil Beat.
Accused Honolulu crime boss Mike Miske pleads not guilty. Miske is charged with 17 offenses that include drug trafficking and weapons offenses, armed robbery, kidnapping, and murder for hire. His federal jury trial is set for March 21, 2022. KITV4.
Petition underway against Hawaii public school sports delay. The postponement of fall sports by the public-school Oahu Interscholastic Association on Wednesday due to the surge in COVID-19 cases has student-athletes’ families taking action. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless Frontlines: Getting Off the Street on Oʻahu. HPD opened a second Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage (POST) facility in Whitmore this past summer in response to requests from the community and area elected officials. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hearing date set for Hilo charter school’s permit request. It will be at least two months until the Windward Planning Commission decides whether to grant Connections New Century Public Charter School a special permit to build a campus on about 70 acres of state-owned agricultural-zoned land in Kaumana. Tribune-Herald.
58 Junk Vehicles Removed From Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. The County of Hawai‘i’s Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section held its first Rural Area Junk Vehicle Collection last month in Kaʻū. Big Island Video News.
Parker Ranch works to restore forests following devastating Big Island wildfire. Following the devastating wildfire on Hawaii Island, Parker Ranch in Waimea said they will explore resiliency and sustainability opportunities to protect its pasture lands. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Local leaders aim to move quickly on new county transient accommodations tax. Mayor backs max amount; committee to hear proposal for max surcharge. Maui News.
Final EIS for Proposed A&B Water Lease Withdrawn Citing “Typographical Errors”. Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Company, Limited, withdrew its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the proposed water lease for the Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū, and Huelo License Areas previously filed with both the DLNR Land Division and the State of Hawai‘i Environmental Review Program. Maui Now.
County of Maui Successfully prices $84.74 Million in GO Bonds at 1.747% Rate. This is the County’s lowest rate confirmed back to 2005, based on available data. Maui Now.
Maui Rally Seeks Medical Freedom for Keiki Athletes Amid New Vaccine Requirement. The rally drew more than 100 participants and was staged at the location which houses the district offices for the Department of Education, Maui Complex Areas. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
DOH: Lihu‘e Missionary Church COVID-19 exposure warning. The state’s Department of Health has issued an exposure notice to those who participated in the Lihu‘e Missionary Church youth excursions on July 25 and 31. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Community, law enforcement protect the turtles of Laniakea. After several recent reports of visitors slapping a seal or people touching or harassing turtles, Gov. David Ige declared violators will be fully prosecuted of the law. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment