Honolulu police officers cleared in shooting of 16-year-old, 500 health-care workers deployed to Hawaii, teachers union seeks safer classrooms, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

3 Honolulu Police officers cleared in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Three Honolulu police officers who opened fire on a 16-year-old crime spree suspect and his crew after he ignored their orders to surrender and led them on a daredevil chase at rush hour are free of criminal charges after an Oahu District Court judge dismissed the argument that the trio committed murder and attempted murder. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Labor Department scraps plan to reopen state unemployment offices, citing COVID-19 spread. Hawaii labor officials on Wednesday canceled a planned Sept. 7 reopening of unemployment offices statewide for in-person service, citing drastically elevated COVID-19 infection risks. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. West Hawaii Today. Maui Now.
Hawaii teachers’ union formally demands to enter into negotiations with DOE over working conditions. The union representing more than 13,000 teachers across Hawaii today formally demanded to enter into negotiations with the state Department of Education in regard to working conditions and the safety of employees and students amid the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
State mulls changes to Safe Travels program to keep out breakthrough COVID cases. State leaders are discussing the possibility of bringing back the pretravel COVID testing requirement for trans-Pacific passengers as a way to help keep out positive cases, which can be asymptomatic. KITV4.
State explores health pass to verify vaccination. As some lawmakers discuss the possibility of vaccine mandates to enter certain businesses the state is working on a way to verify people are vaccinated. KITV4.
More than 500 mainland staff will be deployed to Hawaii hospitals to help COVID-19 patients. The Hawaii Department of Health today announced that more than 500 experienced health care professionals from out of state will be deployed to 19 hospitals statewide in coming weeks to help with the ongoing coronavirus surge. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Most Hawaii Hospitals Delay Non-Emergency Procedures As Pandemic Worsens. Non-Covid patients are casualties of swelling coronavirus hospitalizations. Civil Beat.
Straub intensive care facilities full; child hospitalizations increasing in Hawaii. The intensive care facilities at Straub Hospital in downtown Honolulu are operating beyond their capacity as COVID-19 cases surge, requiring staff for the first time to execute disaster plans put in place early in the pandemic in order to handle all of the patients. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 647 additional infections. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 431 new cases on Oahu, 96 on Maui, 87 on Hawaii island, 26 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
COMMENTARY: Here's How Hawaii's Top 2022 Political Races Are Shaking Out. The Democratic field for governor appears to be settling while the race for lieutenant governor remains wide open. And who knows what's up with the Republicans. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Former Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine is target of ethics complaint. An ethics investigation, a charge of discrimination from the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a financial dispute all center around former Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine, alleging that she used city resources for her 2018 unsuccessful bid for mayor, disclosed personal medical history of a former employee and did not properly pay that same staffer. Star-Advertiser.
4 charged with using fake vaccination cards. State prosecutors recently charged two visiting families, one from California and the other from Florida, for allegedly using falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Settlement reached over a Kapolei company’s alleged hazardous waste violations. Under the settlement, IES Downstream, LLC agreed to pay over $708,000 in civil fines. They are also obligated to send some 289,000 pounds of hazardous waste to a permitted waste treatment, storage and disposal facility on the mainland. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Roth asks Ige to reinstate trans-Pacific pretravel testing, even for those who are vaccinated. Mayor Mitch Roth has urged Gov. David Ige to immediately reinstate pretravel testing requirements for all trans-Pacific passengers, regardless of residency or vaccination status, as the county struggles amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Fire chief appeal sent to state Labor Relations Board. The county Merit Appeals Board voted Monday to send a complaint over the selection of the fire chief to the state Labor Relations Board to determine if the county board has jurisdiction. West Hawaii Today.
Big changes for Hele-on: Bus routes will be added, altered under ‘hub-and-spoke model’. Early next month, the county will begin a broad restructuring of the island’s bus system in an effort to make mass transit easier to use. Tribune-Herald.
Settlement in ‘lava bomb’ lawsuit. A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit regarding a “lava bomb” that tore through the roof of a lava tour boat and injured numerous passengers near Kapoho on July 16, 2018. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Larger homes would be net-zero energy under new bill. Knowing that housing development and construction operations are among the biggest contributors to climate change, Maui County officials are proposing to require that new one- or two-family residential buildings over 5,000 square feet be zero net energy homes. Maui News.
Maui Charter Commission Seeks Community Input at Aug. 19 Meeting. At its Aug. 19 meeting, the Maui Charter Commission is seeking community input and insights regarding proposed Charter amendments that will be considered for placement on the ballot in November 2022. Maui Now.
Maui hospital feels weight of record COVID-19 cases. Maui Memorial Medical Center, the island’s only acute-care facility, was treating 40 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, 39 COVID-19 patients on Monday and 31 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Maui News.
Kauai
Council authorizes steps to take over Kilauea property for affordable housing. The Kaua‘i County Council has authorized the first steps in condemnation by eminent domain of a 23.5-acre lot in Kilauea for an affordable housing project. Garden Island.
State has funds for Ke‘e Beach lifeguards. The County Council will discuss renewed state funding of the Ke‘e Beach lifeguard tower at today’s meeting. Garden Island.
Fast-moving Hawaii Marines coordinate strikes on target ship off Kauai. A group of Hawaii-based artillery Marines working under camouflage netting at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai as part of an “expeditionary advanced base” exercise sensed, located, identified and struck a target ship 60 nautical miles off the coast Sunday using two Naval Strike Missiles. Star-Advertiser.
