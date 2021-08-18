Hawaii sends mixed signals on COVID restrictions, officers in court over 16-year-old's shooting death, missiles tested off Kauai, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii luau Aug. 12, 2021 Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers Facebook page
Hawaii Greenlights Large Events Amid Surge In Covid Cases. Crowd size restrictions enacted by Gov. David Ige included exceptions for professionally planned events with more than 50 people, including weddings, concerts, festivals and conventions. Civil Beat.
Officials consider statewide curfew and new restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Officials are also thinking about reinstating the safe travels program and implementing new enforcement plans for people who violate COVID-19 related rules. KITV4.
Hawaii Businesses Are Considering Vaccine Requirements For Customers. As the Covid-19 delta variant drives new cases, business groups are discussing whether to support policies requiring customers to be vaccinated. Civil Beat.
Survey of restaurant owners reveals most don’t support an employee vaccine mandate. About 90% of those who responded weren’t in favor, fearing they would lose workers. Hawaii News Now.
Union questions school safety as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the islands. The union representing Hawaii’s public school teachers is pressuring state officials to implement safer school conditions as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the islands and teachers express concerns about the safety of classrooms. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii students face a vaccine mandate or weekly testing. With the pandemic spiking to unprecedented levels, Hawaii’s institutions of higher learning are taking the extra step in an attempt to safeguard their campuses against the highly contagious delta variant, which is driving the surge. Star-Advertiser.
Hundreds of COVID cases are reported daily, but it’s the undetected cases that worry scientist. Hundreds of COVID cases are reported in Hawaii daily. But there’s growing concern among scientists about the COVID cases going undetected. Hawaii News Now.
Aug. 17, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 460 New Cases in Hawai‘i. The confirmed cases included: 265 on O‘ahu (+65 probable); 74 on Hawai‘i Island (+10 probable); 19 on Maui (+2 probable); 15 on Kaua‘i; two on Molokaʻi; one on Lāna‘i; and six in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Attorneys at odds in recounting Iremamber Sykap shooting. Attorneys dueled Tuesday over the descriptions of the actions taken by three Honolulu police officers during 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap’s final moments as both sides sought to assign responsibility for the deadly showdown April 5 on Kalakaua Avenue. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Emerging Plan Would Pump Hotel Room Tax Revenue Into Rail. HART is looking into helping to cover a $3.6 billion shortfall with a share of a new 3% city hotel tax, but the City Council is noncommittal and the hotel industry is wary. Planners with the Honolulu rail authority are analyzing how much money could be raised to help fund construction of the unfinished transit line if the city imposes its own hotel room tax and gives the project a share of the money. Civil Beat.
Facing New Covid Cases, Waianae School Returns to Distance Learning. Kamaile Academy’s principal informed parents of the move in a letter sent Monday. Civil Beat.
Nonprofit to hold meeting on cesspool solutions. Wastewater Alternatives & Innovations will hold an “Innovations in Sanitation” meeting from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Pacific Club with presentations by policymakers, engineers, community organizations and wastewater professionals. Star-Advertiser.
Ocean Safety conducts 271 rescues, 2,100 preventative actions in high Oahu surf. In powerful waves with up to 12-foot faces today on Oahu’s South Shore, Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel made 271 rescues, and took over 2,100 preventative rescues, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported shortly after 4 p.m. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Clamping down: County could return to beach closures amid coronavirus spike. Closing parks and beaches and canceling the Ironman World Championship are among measures being considered by Mayor Mitch Roth as the administration works to tamp down a surging coronavirus pandemic on the island. West Hawaii Today.
Help Arrives At Kona Community Hospital. Thirty-three critical care nurses and three respiratory therapists were welcomed to Kona Community Hospital by leadership and nursing managers on Monday morning. Big Island Video News.
Relief arrives at HMC: 11 nurses, respiratory therapist will help ease ‘exhaustion, frustration’. Twelve relief workers showed up Monday at Hilo Medical Center for an eight-week stint to help care for COVID-19 patients. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Hospital Offers Booster Shots to Certain Individuals. Queen’s North Hawai´i Community Hospital announced that as of Tuesday, Aug. 17, it was offering the booster to patients who qualify. It is the first healthcare facility in Hawai´i County to offer the shot publicly. Big Island Now.
Council members hear pitch on Sentinel Landscape designation. Hawaii County might seek a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies in an attempt to obtain federal conservation funds. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Sato named parks deputy director. Mayor Michael Victorino has appointed Marci Sato as deputy director of the county Department of Parks & Recreation. Maui News.
The VA Is Shopping For Land For A ‘One-Stop Shop’ Clinic In Maui. The VA would own the new facility, which would consolidate medical care, mental health and benefits for veterans on the Valley Isle. Civil Beat.
Lottery Applications Being Taken for Buying Home in New Maui Workforce Complex. Alaula Builders is working through the last steps of the permitting process and is expecting to break ground this summer on Hale Kaiola, 20 affordable workforce duplexes on three acres in North Kīhei. Maui Now.
Median housing prices surpass $1 million for 3 months in a row. Maui County single-family home median sales prices have surpassed $1 million for three months in a row, capping the first half of the year, which shows record or near record-setting medians each month. Maui News.
Kauai
Marines fire Naval Strike Missiles from Kauai. During the two-week Large Scale Exercise 2021, which ended Monday, groups of Hawaii-based artillery Marines came ashore at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai via big hovercraft and MV-22 tilt-rotor Ospreys. Star-Advertiser.
Kauaʻi Mayor Says 'We Need People to Stay Healthy'. Mayor of Kauaʻi Derek Kawakami is urging residents and visitors to heed the directive from State Health Director Libby Char: mask up and get vaccinated. Hawaii Public Radio.
Island health care must attract Kaua‘i talent, administrators say. A long-term-care facility is offering tuition reimbursement for anyone completing the certified nursing assistant course and going to work there. Garden Island.
Project Vision’s mobile shower continues to make the rounds. Project Vision and Hiehie partnered with several groups to anchor a weekly schedule of shower appearances following the close of the county’s Shelter-In-Place sites across the island. Garden Island.
