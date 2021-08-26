The weather will get much worse before it gets better - Posted on August 26, 2021, by Henry Curtis Dr. Chip Fletcher notes that an ice cube doesn`t melt all at once. Similarly, the greenhouse gases that we h...
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Hawaii reaches 76% vaccinated against COVID, Green targeted by anti-Semitic hate group, Maui council passes pesticide bill, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
87.6% of Hawaii state workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of last week, 87.6% of state workers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.4% had received at least one shot. The vaccination rates are significantly higher than Hawaii’s overall population, in which 76% of adults are fully vaccinated. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green target of hate campaign. Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green was the target of an anti-Semitic campaign by an unknown group aligned with protesters demonstrating outside of his condominium in opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii governor considering more restrictions, says COVID surge was ‘preventable’. Gov. David Ige said he is frustrated because he believes Hawaii’s surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations could have been avoided. KHON2. KITV4.
Governor says Hawaii’s digital ‘vaccine pass’ could be ready by Labor Day. Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that he hopes to have a “vaccine pass” system up and running for entrance to restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues by Labor Day. But he added that he has no immediate plans to mandate vaccinations for entry to businesses. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Senate Committee Considers A New Nominee For Appeals Court. Sonja McCullen, a Honolulu deputy prosecuting attorney, sailed smoothly through a Senate hearing on her appointment to the Intermediate Court of Appeals on Wednesday. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Final EIS published for dolphin swimming ban. Approaching and swimming with Hawaiian spinner dolphins is one step closer to being prohibited in Hawaii’s coastal waters. West Hawaii Today.
Lowen to continue pushing producer responsibility. State Rep. Nicole Lowen said she’ll continue pursuing increased producer responsibility for the waste their products produce, despite the failure to get her colleagues’ support of a bill she sponsored this year. West Hawaii Today.
Health officials look to field hospitals as potential relief amid surging COVID hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with 413 patients admitted to facilities statewide. KHON2.
Ventilators from Hawaii’s emergency stockpile now in use as more relief nurses are on their way. COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii hit another all-time high Wednesday with 413 patients admitted to facilities across the state. Records shows 87% are unvaccinated. Hawaii News Now.
COVID deaths are rising in Hawaii, and history shows it’s likely to get worse. Health officials said that the current death toll is the highest it has been since vaccines have become widely available, with more than 19 deaths over the past seven days. Hawaii News Now.
Char: COVID surge hasn’t peaked. Hawaii’s COVID-19 case numbers have not yet reached their peak, Hawaii Health Director Libby Char said Wednesday. Despite 625 new COVID cases being reported statewide Wednesday, with 100 on the Big Island, Char said during a livestreamed interview that case numbers are continuing to rise while hospitals’ resources are being strained to the breaking point. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 625 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 376 new cases on Oahu, 96 on Maui, 100 on Hawaii Island, 39 on Kauai, two on Molokai, two on Lanai and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Fire Commission Still Stalled On Hiring New Chief. The two finalists were scheduled to address the panel but instead commissioners went into executive session. Civil Beat. KITV4.
$270 million Honolulu airport concourse set to open. The opening of the new $270 million Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Friday marks the first gate expansion in nearly three decades. Star-Advertiser.
Newly reopened Waialua bridge needs replacement within 10 years, city says. Bridge 605 that crosses over Kiikii Stream at Waialua Beach Road must be replaced in the next five to seven years due to extensive damage in its 69 years of use, the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction said in a recent news release. Star-Advertiser.
Covid-19 Is Surging Again At Hawaii Prisons. The Oahu Jail Is Especially Hard Hit. The Oahu Community Correctional Center is once again the epicenter of Covid-19 cases within state correctional facilities, and some staff at the jail complain the Department of Public Safety has done little since the last major outbreak there to modify its procedures to prevent the new surge now underway. Civil Beat.
Punahou school and former students settle sex abuse lawsuit. Punahou School and former students who filed lawsuits against the school and a former coach alleging sexual assault and abuse jointly announced Wednesday that all the cases have been settled. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Parents sue Hawaii County after police kill their son in shooting. The parents of a 31-year-old man, shot multiple times and killed by police inside a vacant Hilo house, sued the County of Hawaii Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Mandate for HMC: Vaccinations or testing for Hawaii Health Systems Corp. facility employees. Employees at Hilo Medical Center and other Hawaii Health Systems Corp. facilities in East Hawaii have until early September to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. Tribune-Herald.
Record number of COVID patients in HMC. Three dozen COVID-positive patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday at Hilo Medical Center, an all-time high. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Pesticides and fertilizers to be reduced and managed. A bill that would reduce and manage pesticides and fertilizers used on county property, including parks used for youth sports, was approved on second and final reading Tuesday by the Maui County Council. Maui News.
Maui Senator: The County’s State Health Director Should Be Fired. Dr. Lorrin Pang is being widely criticized for acknowledging that he has promoted controversial alternative drugs to treat Covid-19. Civil Beat.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino condemns off-label use of drugs to treat COVID-19. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino strongly condemned the off-label use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the veterinary dewormer ivermectin as treatments for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following a story in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that reported a local doctor and health official had been promoting their use. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Forecast models predict COVID-19 case surge will hit Maui County next. Based on the latest forecast model issued Sunday, the number of daily new infections on Maui County is expected to grow by more than 30% in the next seven days, and peak at 175 cases on Sept. 1. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
County to draw $475K for rare special election. The county is moving to allocate $475,000 for a special election prompted by the retirement of Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar. Garden Island.
Councilmembers hear concerns from For Our Rights members. It’s been nearly a year and a half since the Kaua‘i County Council held meetings open to the physical public, but following Wednesday’s special council meeting, around 60 residents met representatives outside. Garden Island.
