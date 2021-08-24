Hawaii governor tells tourists to stay away as coronavirus surges, Honolulu mayor limits crowds, unvaccinated lead hospital overcrowding, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. David Ige tells visitors to stay away from Hawaii. Tourists should stay away from Hawaii, and residents should restrict travel to essential business only at least through the end of October, Gov. David Ige said Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now, KHON2. KITV4.
FDA’s approval of Pfizer shot is expected to boost Hawaii COVID vaccinations. Hawaii health officials said the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval Monday of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine will likely help boost vaccination rates in the state. Star-Advertiser.
Limit gatherings but don’t curb tourists, Hawaii visitor industry execs say. The summer surge in visitors that revved up Hawaii’s tourism industry rebound was already slowing due to fall seasonality and growing uncertainty about the safety of travel as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Star-Advertiser.
Fewer mainland nurses arrive than were expected as Hawaii’s hospital crisis worsens. The number of people sick with the coronavirus who are showing up at Hawaii emergency rooms is climbing at an alarming rate. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 571 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 56,670. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 359 new cases on Oahu, 79 on Maui, 107 on Hawaii island, 23 on Kauai, two on Lanai, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Oahu to suspend large gatherings. As Oahu hospitals reach capacity, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that large gatherings will be canceled for four weeks beginning Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
More than 600 Honolulu County workers remain unvaccinated as deadline passes. The deadline for city employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, apply for an exemption or face possible termination passed Monday with police, firefighters and emergency medical services workers among the more than 640 county employees who have not been inoculated. Star-Advertiser.
UH Mānoa: About 97% of Students Living in Residence Halls Are Vaccinated. According to the school's health and wellness team, around 97% of students living in residence halls are vaccinated, and the remaining students who have exemptions are required to undergo weekly testing. Hawaii Public Radio.
City Council Leaders Urge Honolulu’s Mayor To Find More Quarantine Rooms. Despite high demand, the city hasn’t expanded isolation rooms for Covid patients, citing tourists filling up hotels and transmissibility of the delta variant. Civil Beat.
EMS stretched thin amid coronavirus surge. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says they’re extremely busy across the board, but especially paramedics. KHON2.
Queen’s Health welcomes nurses from out-of-state to help with COVID-19. Queen’s Health welcomes nurses from out-of-state to help with COVID-19. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
City explores new rules for future vacation rental properties. The city’s pitching a new plan to stop illegal vacation rentals in neighborhoods all across Oahu Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm stands by failed attempts to prosecute 3 officers. Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm hasn’t decided whether to campaign for a second term, but he doesn’t believe two failed attempts to put three Honolulu police officers on trial for murder and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old crime spree suspect will impact his political fortunes. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
TMT backup site in Canary Islands in jeopardy; court voids agreement to use public lands. The Thirty Meter Telescope lost a potential backup location after a court in the Canary Islands, Spain, revoked an agreement to use public lands as a site for the contentious observatory. Tribune-Herald.
Plaque stolen from North Kohala heiau. A plaque denoting Mo‘okini Heiau as a registered national historic landmark was recently cut or pried loose from a boulder and stolen from the centuries-old North Kohala temple. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
California Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation. Police say 64-year-old Hugo Monterroso did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. Maui Now.
Occupancy at 81.7% for Maui County Hotels in July 2021. Maui County hotels occupancy was 81.7% for July, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) at $505, up 41.1% from pre-pandemic July 2019, according to the July 2021 Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai Bus riders may have been exposed to COVID-19. The district health officer reported people who rode The Kaua'i Bus -- route 100 or 200 -- from Kekaha to Lihu'e between August 10 and 12 may have been exposed to COVID-19. KITV4.
Kaua‘i Community College campus opens amidst COVID-19. The population census that normally accompanies the opening of the semester was absent due to late registrations taking place. Garden Island.
Upgrades to state-run nurseries growing plants facing extinction. Plant nurseries dedicated to the propagation of native species are set to receive upgrades, using $150,000 acquired from the state. Garden Island.
