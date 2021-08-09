COVID cases climb, Ige taps McCullen for appellate judge, reinstates open government laws, state highways need work, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Roadwork in Hawaii ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii highways need protection from natural hazards. Nearly 60% of Hawaii’s roads and over 75% of its bridges are threatened by possible landslides, coastal erosion, sea level rise, storm surges, tsunamis, wildfires or other natural hazards, according to a state Department of Transportation report that identifies vulnerable areas along state highways and recommends actions to make them more resilient to climate-related effects. Star-Advertiser.
Here’s How Hawaii Schools Plan To Spend $412 Million In New Aid. The Hawaii Department of Education plans to offer individual tutoring, academic coaching and summer school counseling to help struggling students amid the coronavirus crisis with the latest round of federal funding received through the American Rescue Plan. Civil Beat.
Ige Appoints Honolulu Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sonja McCullen To Intermediate Court Of Appeals. The new appointment comes a week after the governor’s last pick, Dan Gluck, was rejected by the Senate. Civil Beat.
Hawaii bankruptcies continue decreasing. Statewide bankruptcies remained near historic lows as they plunged 30.7% in July to their lowest point for that month in 15 years. Star-Advertiser.
Ige Lifts Suspension Of Hawaii’s Open Government Laws. Gov. David Ige’s latest emergency proclamation takes a major step toward reopening the doors to government transparency, more than 16 months after the governor used his emergency powers to suspend open government laws at the start of the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Ige: Federal Eviction Freeze Applies To All Major Hawaii Counties. There had initially been confusion over who in Hawaii might qualify for the 60-day federal extension of protection from eviction. Hawaii’s eviction moratorium expires on Friday, but state leaders said tenants in nearly every county across the state who are behind on their rent due to pandemic-related financial strife now qualify for protection under a new federal freeze on evictions. Civil Beat.
Return of cruise ships still up in the air. Exactly 33,400 trans-Pacific passengers arrived Thursday by air at Hawaii’s major airports, but the question of when the Aloha State will once again welcome cruise ship passengers at its ports remains unanswered. Tribune-Herald.
DOE reports 105 COVID-19 cases in first week of in-person learning. In the first week since public school students and teachers returned to full in-person learning, the Hawaii Department of Education reports 105 new COVID-19 cases. Confirmed cases are reported every Friday. KITV4.
Hawaii Logs 4th Straight Day Of More Than 600 New COVID-19 Cases. Hawaii reported 643 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day of cases over 600. Of the new cases Sunday, 431 were on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii Island, 22 on Kauai, 54 on Maui and 7 on Molokai. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu
Honolulu still deciding how to spend $386 million in federal funds. The city’s first federal deadline to disclose its plans for the $386 million it was awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act is approaching at the end of the month. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mulls Bill To Get Communities And Developers ‘On The Same Page’. Neighborhood frustrations over not getting advance notice about past projects prompted the measure. Developers may soon need to present project proposals to neighborhood boards in Honolulu before submitting a permit application for coastline development following frustration from North Shore residents and others seeking more public input in the process. Civil Beat.
For Cost Overruns, Honolulu Rail Is In A League Of Its Own, New Data Shows. A former FTA planning director says it’s time to pause and study the best path forward for the troubled transit project. Civil Beat.
Ward Village developer sells out third condominium tower. It took nearly eight years, but the final unit in the Anaha luxury condominium tower at Ward Village in Kakaako has been sold. Star-Advertiser.
New Kapolei facility opens to train millwrights, others. A local construction industry organization has built itself a new facility to train more workers amid a Hawaii building boom that has been going for several years. Star-Advertiser.
Bringing attention to ‘honu harassment,’ dozens rallied in Laniakea. Dozens of North Shore residents and community activists turned out for a rally at Laniakea Beach Sunday, protesting tourists harassment of honu. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
5 from ‘Love Island’ TV program test positive for virus. Five positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among members of the production of “Love Island U.S.A.,” a CBS reality TV show currently filming in Hilo. Star-Advertiser.
Four Found Not Guilty Of Obstructing Mauna Kea Access Road. Four Native Hawaiians accused of obstructing the Mauna Kea Access Road in opposition to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope were found not guilty in court on Friday. Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach ruled in favor of Marie Alohalani Brown, Maxine Kahaulelio, Ranette Robinson and Keliʻi W. Ioane; the first of 38 to go to trial in over the arrests that occurred back in July 2019. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii County to receive $8 million to replace buses. The Hawaii County Council approved a resolution on Wednesday allowing the funds to be used to continue operations and to purchase additional buses. West Hawaii Today.
284 have applied for lava buyouts, but some remain frustrated by the process. Nearly everyone who was eligible to have their eruption-damaged homes bought out by Hawaii County has applied for the program. Tribune-Herald.
Residents demonstrate against youth vaccination requirements. The sign-waving events held in Waimea and Kailua-Kona, with another planned today in Hilo, follow the state Department of Education mandating vaccinations for student-athletes, and Parker School announcing it will require all eligible students and staff on campus be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by Oct. 1. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council lets hotel moratorium veto stand. Override fails to get enough votes on bill aimed at mitigating high visitor volumes. Two Maui County Council members dramatically switched stances on a hotly contested measure to temporarily halt visitor accommodation growth in West and South Maui, ultimately allowing Mayor Michael Victorino’s veto of the bill to stand. Maui News.
MEO Outreach Schedule Features Rental, Mortgage, and Utility Help. Renters and mortgage holders facing difficulties making their payments may qualify for assistance – including with back rent – and could receive information and help in applying for relief at Maui Economic Opportunity in-person outreach events and offices. Maui Now.
Kauai
Waimea 400 plan focuses on housing, ag. How will climate change and sea-level rise affect the 417 acres of the Waimea 400 site? That’s what the county is trying to figure out through an adaptation planning method, said Waimea 400 Project Manager Lea Kai‘aokamalie of the county Planning Department. Garden Island.
New Kukui Grove shop has lines at grand opening. There was a line of people waiting patiently Sunday outside the doors to Rose’s Pinoy Favorites at Kukui Grove Center for the shop’s grand opening. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment