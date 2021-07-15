Vicky Cayetano weighs gubernatorial bid, Hawaii prices climb, Ige speaks out against harassing monk seals, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Vicky Cayetano PC:Hawaii News Now from video
Former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano weighs bid for governor. Former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano is considering a run for governor next year to bring a “fresh perspective” to the position.
Hawaii residents feel the burden of rising prices as pent-up demand drives up costs. The latest local data from May showed inflation in Honolulu at a rate of 3.8%. Hawaii News Now.
Other States Have Tough Police Standards Boards. Hawaii’s Is Still Struggling. Almost every other state has professional staff and funding dedicated to overseeing law enforcement. Hawaii has neither. Civil Beat.
Gov. David Ige warns that visitors who touch Hawaiian monk seals ‘will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’. The widely circulated videos of the two visitors touching monk seals have angered many Hawaii residents. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is investigating the recent incidents. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Several state bills protecting resources signed into law. The 2021 legislative session has ended with nearly a dozen new laws protecting natural and cultural resources in the state. Tribune-Herald.
The Rev. Bob Nakata, a former Hawaii legislator, was advocate for the needy. The Rev. Bob Nakata, who served single terms in both the state House and Senate and helped lead the fight for affordable housing on Oahu, died Monday at the age of 80 after suffering a stroke two years ago. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii astronomers ‘frustrated’ by wild speculation about ‘Oumuamua. There is still much that scientists do not know about ‘Oumuamua, the interstellar object that was discovered passing through our solar system in 2017. But most agree that it probably isn’t the work of aliens. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii sees 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 38,653. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 25 new cases on Oahu, seven on Maui, six on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu's pedestrian plan will be finalized soon. Have an idea of how to make your walk safer? Let the City and County of Honolulu know, because it will soon finalize its "pedestrian plan". KITV4.
Navy request for 5-year permit to operate underground Red Hill fuel tanks raises red flags. State environmental regulators said this week that the Navy has not proved it can safely operate its underground Red Hill fuel tanks, which in recent years have been the subject of mounting concerns over leaks and groundwater contamination. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Fire truck goes up in flames. A fire truck from Pohakuloa Training Area caught fire Wednesday morning on Saddle Road. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Brush Fire Burns In North Hawaiʻi, Closes Kawaihae Road. A brush fire lit up the sky in North Hawaiʻi late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and forced the closure of Kawaihae Road. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Removal of Invasive Vegetation to Temporarily Close Historic Park. The park is slated to be closed on Monday, July 26. Big Island Now.
Maui
Proposal looks to change council districts, election of members. Commission to begin vetting changes to County Charter. Proposals that would redraw Maui County Council districts and alter the way members are elected are among dozens of potential changes to local government that the Maui Charter Commission will vet over the next six months. Maui News.
New Long-Term Rental Exemption and Classification in Effect Jan. 1. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, real property occupied as a long-term rental, with a signed contract to lease for 12 consecutive months or longer to the same tenant, may qualify an owner for an exemption of up to $200,000. Maui Now.
Councilmember Says Upcountry Maui Water Restrictions Not Related to Resorts. Drought conditions on Maui have led county officials to declare a water conservation alert for Upcountry residents, sparking some controversy among those who thought nearby hotels should be asked to conserve water as well. Hawaii Public Radio.
FONSI Filed for Proposed Hale Pilina Family Affordable Rental Housing Project in Kahului. A Final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact determination was made for the Hale Pilina Family Affordable Rental Housing Project proposed for development in Kahului, Maui. Maui Now.
Lanai May Finally Get An Affordable Housing Project. It Might Even Get 2. Two affordable housing projects proposed by Maui County and Pulama Lanai could boost the island’s low-income housing stock for the first time in nearly three decades. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Wailua wastewater effluent exceedance in effect. The county Department of Public Works Wastewater Management Division advised that a wastewater effluent exceedance occurred Tuesday at the Wailua Wastewater Treatment Plant. The measured enterococci level has exceeded the permitted limit. Garden Island.
Vehicle-disposal-fee waiver in effect until Aug. 2. Residents may continue to waive junk-car-disposal fees if proper paperwork is presented to the Department of Finance Motor Vehicle Registration division. Garden Island.
