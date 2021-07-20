Triple-digit COVID increase won't bring back restrictions, children now 20% of infected, Kauai sewer problems contaminate beach, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Grocery COVID precautions ©2021 All Hawaii News
Return of restrictions not planned as coronavirus infections surge in Hawaii. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii is surging, and remained in the triple-digit range for the fifth day in a row Monday. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Restaurant association head calls for end to state restrictions. The chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association said it’s time for Gov. David Ige and the counties’ mayors to lift restrictions on the state’s eateries and retail outlets. Tribune-Herald.
Vaccinated state employees who traveled to the mainland are learning about a new policy that’s keeping some out of the office ― and forced to use personal time. The mandate for all 55,000 state workers ― even those are fully vaccinated ― requires approval from their department directors prior to return to the workplace. Hawaii News Now.
As new school year approaches, plans to bring students back remains unclear. The Hawaii Department of Health is currently revising school guidance, but with two weeks until school starts, there’s still a lot of uncertainty. KHON2.
How Hawaii Schools Are Helping Kids Who Struggled During The Pandemic. Schools are implementing programs to foster “social and emotional well-being” in students as well as academic progress. Civil Beat.
Hawaii reports uptick in number of kids testing positive for COVID. Officials said Monday that those under 18 now make up about 20% of all Hawaii cases. Hawaii News Now.
July 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 132 Cases. The confirmed cases included: 81 on O‘ahu (+7 probable); 22 on Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); eight on Maui (+1 probable); four on Kaua‘i; and nine in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Oahu restaurants and bars have the option to do away with social distancing if customers provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. But many restaurant operators aren’t doing so because diners don’t want to show their vaccination cards or present test results. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu electricity customers to pay for rooftop solar battery program. Hawaiian Electric customers on Oahu can help ensure sufficiency of the island’s power supply — and get paid for it — by adding battery storage to existing or new rooftop solar systems. Star-Advertiser.
As council determines whether to replace him, HART board member say he’s being ‘punished’ for his views. The Honolulu City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to replace a controversial voice on the rail authority’s board: Member Joseph Uno. Hawaii News Now.
Study tries to revive Ala Wai flood project, which has lost more than $200 million in federal support. Hawaii has lost hundreds of millions in federal funding for the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, but the city has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a study aimed at getting the 2-decade-old project moving again. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Navy Says Pearl Harbor Friday Fuel Leak Contained, Sheds Light on March 2020 Leak. A weekend fuel line leak of an estimated 100 gallons at Pearl Harbor has been contained, the Navy said. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Would Join A National Trend With A Commission On Social Justice And Equity. But details would have to be worked out, such as whether such a commission would have real power. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County reinstates free COVID-19 testing amid uptick in cases. The County of Hawaii will reinstate its free community COVID-19 testing program to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and help better prepare for the transition to the upcoming school year. KITV4.
Zoo debut: Panaewa reopens after 16-month closure. On Monday morning, Hawaii County Parks and Recreation hosted a blessing ceremony to signify the reopening of the zoo after nearly 16 months of closure. Tribune-Herald.
Pololū Valley Trail Steward Program Hopes to Manage Visitor Impact. A new program funded by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority hopes to ease some popular trails — and some tension between residents and visitors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kona subdivision seeks council permission. Owners of a 4-acre North Kona parcel are seeking a rezoning from agriculture to urban and permission to subdivide it into six residential lots. West Hawaii Today.
$3.4M in capitol improvements for Honokaa, Honomu. The state has released nearly $3.4 million for capital improvement projects in Honokaa and Honomu. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Council Chair Lee Seeks Unity as Injection Well Case Proceeds Through Courts. Hawai‘i Federal Court Judge Susan Oki Mollway last week issued an order requiring Maui County to get discharge permits for Lahaina injection wells under the Clean Water Act. Maui Now.
Public Comment Period Underway on DHHL’s Honokōwai Master Plan. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands engaged its beneficiaries in a master planning process to determine appropriate land uses for DHHL’s approximately 850 acres of lands at Honokōwai including new agricultural homesteads, multi-family homes, and individual or community farming. Maui Now.
Despite The Pandemic, A Molokaʻi Charter School Improves Curriculum. Like all schools, Kualapuʻu Charter went to remote learning in the spring of 2020, with its challenges ranging from internet and technology issues to support at home. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Wailua beach-goers warned of wastewater issues. The county Department of Public Works Wastewater Division is currently out of compliance with state Department of Health standards at its Wailua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Garden Island.
Vegas, churches cause of Kaua‘i COVID uptick. Kaua‘i officials are pointing to Las Vegas travel and places of worship for a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. Garden Island.
County receives $40K toward reducing systemic racial disparities. The county’s seeking to reduce systemic racial disparities by at least 20%, and now has some of the means to do so. Garden Island.
