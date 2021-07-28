Teen suspect killed by Honolulu police had guns, Gluck faces Senate grilling as appellate judge nominee, tensions between vaccinated and unvaccinated as cases rise, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hanauma Bay ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii residents won’t need reservations to enter Hanauma Bay during new pilot program. The pilot program will start Wednesday and run through Aug. 8, the Honolulu Department of Parks announced today, as the city tries to accommodate residents while maintaining the preserve’s environment, which recovered during the COVID-19 outbreak while closed to the public. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Ige says he’s not ready to institute vaccine mandate for state workers. Gov. David Ige told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday that the state can legally require COVID-19 shots for state workers. But he wants to wait until the FDA gives its full approval to the vaccinations. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Nominee Daniel Gluck, for appeals court faces criticism, praise, questions of inequity. Daniel Gluck’s nomination to the state Intermediate Court of Appeals is scheduled to be voted on today before the Senate Judiciary Committee following more than four hours of disparate testimony Tuesday on Gluck’s relative lack of court experience, his status as a mainland-born transplant and the lack of diversity on Hawaii’s high courts. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Micronesian President Discusses Military Issues During Hawaii Visit. The trip to Oahu came as the U.S. seeks to solidify relations with Pacific Island nations amid tensions with China. Civil Beat.
State's plan to enforce evictions unclear. There's an estimated 10,000 people who may be significantly behind in rent when the moratorium ends on Aug. 6. KITV4.
Vacation rentals bounce back to higher occupancy numbers than pre-pandemic levels. Vacation rental occupancy statewide was even better in June than it was during the same month in 2019, a record-setting year before the pandemic shut down the industry in 2020. Star-Advertiser.
A Hawaii Concert Promoter Got More COVID Aid Than Carnegie Hall. Jonny Mack and his companies received more money through a federal grant program for shuttered venues than anyone else in Hawaii. Civil Beat.
Group calls for distance learning option for all public school students. As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, a group of parents wants the state to offer distance learning options to all public school students. KITV4.
Tally of COVID patients in Hawaii hospitals surpasses 100. The state Department of Health reported 103 COVID- 19 patients in Hawaii hospitals Tuesday, up from 90 on Monday. Of the 103 patients, 20 were in intensive care units, and 11 were on ventilators. Star-Advertiser.
As cases rise, new tensions surface between vaccinated and those who won’t get shot. With the recent surge in COVID infections, frustration is mounting over vaccine holdouts. And some say it’s time to get tough with them. Hawaii News Now.
July 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 162 Cases. he confirmed cases included: 106 on O‘ahu; 25 on Hawai‘i Island (+2 probable); 10 on Maui (+1 probable); four on Kaua‘i; and 15 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department officers describe threat prior to fatal shooting of teen. In the days before his fatal confrontation with police, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap and the people with him in a stolen white Honda Civic allegedly snatched a purse in Waikiki and committed an armed robbery before brandishing guns during a home invasion minutes before police fired at the youth, according to testimony Tuesday in District Court in Honolulu. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
CDC team coming to Oahu to investigate coronavirus surge in Leeward Oahu. According to the Hawaii Department of Health, within the last two weeks, Waianae saw 129 COVID-19 cases, the highest of any area on Oahu. Now, the only health care facility that directly serves the Leeward Coast is feeling the impact. KHON2.
Train door malfunction idles Honolulu rail fleet. The 20-mile, 21-station rail project is scheduled to run from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest transit hub, but faces a $3 billion shortfall. The project is currently budgeted at $12.499 billion and is not scheduled for completion until March 2031. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
40 Big Island inmates flown to Oahu on Hawaii Army Guard helicopters. Overcrowding at Hawaii Community Correctional Center — and the need to transport 40 felons from the Hilo jail and Kulani Correctional Facility to the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu — prompted the state Department of Public Safety to seek Hawaii Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter transport Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Water well contract delays continue to plague department. Big Island water well installation and repair projects are moving forward more slowly, as everything from cement shortages to site access to permit issues snarls progress. West Hawaii Today.
Vaccine demand rises: Providers see uptick amid Delta variant, approach of school year. As COVID-19 cases climb, so has interest in vaccinations. Tribune-Herald.
Kona Hotel to close after 95-year history. After almost a century of business, the Inaba family on Monday announced the sale of the historic Kona Hotel. The sale closed Monday, July 26. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Fitch Global Ratings for Maui County Improved from Negative to Stable. Fitch Global Ratings, Moody’s Investor Service and S&P Global Ratings assigned ratings of AA+ (stable outlook), Aa1 (stable outlook) and AA+ (stable outlook), respectively, to Maui County’s General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. Maui Now.
Bill could change zoning authority for Wailuku town. Controversy centers on plans for six-story hotel; some say bill needs more vetting. Pushback over plans for a six-story hotel in downtown Wailuku is sparking council consideration over who will have authority to decide height variances, zoning and other rules for about 68 acres at the city’s core. Maui News.
Maui Memorial Medical Center might deny all visitors if COVID-cases, hospitalizations continue to rise. This comes a day after the hospital imposed a new policy requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated. KITV4.
Department of Public Safety confirms three workers at Maui Community Correctional Center tested positive for coronavirus. The Department of Public Safety reports that three workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Maui Community Correctional Center. KHON2.
Kauai
Farmers tackle new threat to island coffee trees. The most-destructive disease known to the coffee plant has arrived on Kaua‘i, putting local growers on high alert. Garden Island.
Mobile testing, vaccination vans deployed. The County of Kaua‘i and state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office are sending out mobile-testing and vaccination vans this week, starting today. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment