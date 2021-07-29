Senate panel rejects Gluck for appellate judge, 370-acre Maui solar project advances, Kauai prosecutor stepping down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Daniel Gluck at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Senate Committee Rejects Dan Gluck’s Nomination To Appeals Court. For members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the vote on Gluck wasn’t just a vote for a single judicial candidate. Fair or not, his nomination has become a symbol of deeply rooted issues in Hawaii, specifically race and gender diversity. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii businesses in ‘wait-and-see’ mode on vaccine mandates. While a few have recently implemented mandates, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about how to go about it, as well as potential liabilities, and many are watching what larger companies do first as they begin bringing workers back to offices. Star-Advertiser.
HTA head: In wake of funding cut, other agencies will need to assist with tourism management. Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries said during a livestream Wednesday that HTA, which had its budget reduced by about 24% as a result of a bill passed this summer, will have to rely on other state and county agencies to help control a growing number of visitors. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s public school teachers return to the classroom. More than 11,000 public school teachers reported to campus Wednesday to begin preparing for the first day of school on Tuesday. State Department of Education officials reported that the day came and went with few, if any, major problems at the system’s 256 schools. Star-Advertiser.
Applications for Summer Pandemic Food Assistance Program Close Aug. 2. The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services will be offering a summer pandemic electronic benefit transfer, a food assistance program that helps feed children who no longer have access to school lunches and breakfast. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi's COVID-19 Notification App Reaches 1M Activations. Hawaiʻi’s official COVID-19 notification app, AlohaSafe Alert, has reached 1 million activations since its launch in January. Hawaii Public Radio.
July 28, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 85 Cases* Incomplete Case Count, 3 Deaths. The confirmed cases included: 46 on O‘ahu (+4 probable); 14 on Hawai‘i Island (+4 probable); 12 on Maui (+5 probable); three on Kaua‘i; and three confirmed cases in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state were removed from the count. Maui Now.
Oahu
City considering changes to better enforce illegal Oahu vacation rentals. The Honolulu Department of Permitting and Planning is working on changing the short-term rental ordinance to crack down on illegal vacation rentals. Star-Advertiser.
Video of Sykap shooting shows officer firing repeatedly at car. Police body-worn camera footage played in court Wednesday shows Officer Geoffrey Thom standing upright, firing shot after shot at the back of a white Honda Civic, striking the 16-year-old driver eight times and killing him. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Case Tries Again To Get The Army To Fix Tripler’s Parking Problem. Congress plans to direct the military to address the parking shortage at the medical center. It’s not the first time. Civil Beat.
Runway repairs scheduled at Honolulu airport. Airfield repairs will happen at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) beginning Monday, Aug. 2, to Friday, Aug. 6, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division. KHON2.
Buyer pays $24 million for 14-year-old Lanikai oceanfront estate. A 14-year-old oceanfront estate in Lanikai featuring a four-bedroom main residence, a four-bedroom guest house, a caretaker’s cottage and a boat ramp sold for $24.4 million on July 20. Star-Advertiser.
DOCARE beefs up officer presence in North Shore to deter tourists from touching marine life. With videos circulating on social media of tourists touching endangered Hawaiian animals, the state is beefing up patrol officers in the North Shore to deter illegal encounters. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Commission mulls garbage user fees: Environmental Management Commission looks for waste solutions. Would you be willing to pay a few extra cents — or a few extra dollars — toward disposing of the products you purchase and the packaging they come in? West Hawaii Today.
PGV opponents appeal dismissal of lawsuits seeking environmental review. Appeals were filed late last month in a trio of lawsuits that requested an updated environmental review be completed for Puna Geothermal Venture, which was damaged by lava in 2018. Tribune-Herald.
‘This is not a joke’: Puna man recounts long battle against COVID-19. After 49 days in the hospital, Frederick Tibayan was released from Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday after a nearly fatal bout with COVID-19. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Maui
Pulehu Solar project moves forward. A 370-acre solar and battery project in Kula that could power 15,000 homes is closer to fruition after the Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday granted a county special use permit for the project. Maui News.
Maui County accepting applications for program to assist 1st-time home buyers. The assistance can equal up to 5% of the home’s purchase price, but not exceed $30,000. Star-Advertiser.
If drought wasn’t enough, Maui ranchers face added challenge: Axis deer. The latest drought monitor shows some areas on the Valley Isle are now in “extreme drought.” Add to that, ranchers who have limited food for cattle are now struggling to control axis deer, which are eating the little grass they have left. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kauai Prosecutor Stepping Down For Nonprofit Gig. Kauai County Prosecutor Justin Kollar announced Wednesday that he will be leaving his county job at the end of the summer for a position at a nonprofit focused on setting criminal justice policy. Civil Beat.
Ways and Means Committee visits Kaua‘i. Senate’s Ways and Means Committee visited several sites on Kaua‘i, identifying issues, resource needs and potential solutions to address regional and statewide economic development, develop curriculum and career technical education pathways for a local workforce, analyze efficient space utilization of State facilities, and leverage critical private partnerships to decrease State resource dependence and liability. Garden Island.
Visitors fined $500 for viral monk seal harassment TikTok. The beachgoer filmed touching a Hawaiian monk seal will pay a $500 fine for her actions. Garden Island.
