Over-tourism, new hotel taxes mulled as Hawaii reopens, jail COVID lawsuit heard in federal court, Gluck tapped for appellate court judge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

How Neighbor Islands Are Working To Address Overtourism In Hawaii. Amid a post-pandemic tourism surge, Hawaii’s counties are rethinking their reliance on the visitor industry with new laws meant to stem the flood of visitors. Civil Beat.
Federal Court Case: Corrections Officials Botched COVID-19 Response In Prisons. Corrections officials have botched the COVID-19 pandemic response so badly in Hawaii’s prisons and jails that the state is violating the constitutional rights of the inmates, attorneys for the inmates told a federal judge on Thursday. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Legislature amends 3 vetoed bills, overrides 1. The drama and uncertainty over efforts to amend and override Gov. David Ige’s record number of vetoes came to an end Thursday after the state House and Senate voted unanimously to amend three bills and essentially kill a fourth one to address Ige’s initial concerns. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press.
Behind closed doors: Reapportionment Commission could become less transparent. A powerful commission tasked with redrawing political boundary lines for Hawaii’s state and congressional districts appears headed for more secrecy than in previous years, with the formation of private permitted interaction groups in lieu of publicly held committee hearings. West Hawaii Today.
Ige Appoints Dan Gluck To Intermediate Court Of Appeals. Gov. David Ige has appointed Dan Gluck, the director of the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, to fill a seat on the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. Gluck’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. Civil Beat.
HDOT Outlines Actions to Protect Seabirds Following Threat of Lawsuit. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation today outlined a list of actions it has taken recently to protect endangered seabirds at harbors and airports. Maui Now.
The Statewide Effort to Turn Filmmaking into Hawai‘i’s Next $1 Billion Industry. Talent, training and financial incentives are driving a new era of filmmaking, TV and digital media production in the Islands. Hawaii Business magazine.
China service expected to lift Matson profit. Another giant wave of profit is expected to hit the balance sheet of Matson Inc. as the local ocean cargo transportation firm continues to ride swells of demand for service from China. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 75 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality. Of the new cases Thursday, 42 were on Oahu, eight on Hawaii Island, six on Kauai, and seven on Maui. There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Oahu eateries, bars can now fully reopen if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests. Oahu restaurants and bars can now do away with social distancing if they ask their patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Eateries that don’t must still keep a 6-foot distance between parties, limiting their capacity. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Federal CARES Act dollars will fund new effort to beef up police presence in Chinatown. A new effort to beef up the police presence in Chinatown will be paid for using federal CARES Act funds. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he approved $2 million of CARES Act appropriations to pay for the overtime of officers working foot patrols. Hawaii News Now.
Ethics Commission Quietly Drops Kealoha Investigation As Questions Swirl. In February, after a closed door meeting, the commission voted unanimously to drop its ongoing investigation into the retired police chief and his former prosecutor wife, citing their federal convictions in 2019 for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and other crimes. Civil Beat.
Ann Botticelli Moves Forward in Confirmation Process to Honolulu Police Commission. Ann Botticelli is moving further in her confirmation process to the Honolulu Police Commission, a seven-member body nominated by Honolulu mayors and confirmed by the Honolulu City Council. Hawaii Public Radio. Star-Advertiser.
The U.S. Olympic swim team enjoys a crowd of 300 fans as they practice at Punahou. The U.S. swimmers leave for Japan on Monday. For the past two weeks, they’ve also trained at two other pools here. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Decommissioning plan approved for Hoku Kea. As part of the requirements for the planned construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, Hoku Kea is one of five telescopes slated for removal from the mountain. Tribune-Herald.
PUC hearing on Honua Ola tentatively set for January. The state Public Utilities Commission has reopened the docket for Honua Ola Bioenergy, formerly known as Hu Honua, the nearly completed biomass power plant in Pepeekeo. Tribune-Herald.
BLNR to mull proposed Kahalu‘u Bay surf school rules. The number of surf schools allowed to operate and students in the water at Kahaluu Bay would be spread throughout the day under draft rules proposed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. West Hawaii Today.
Endangered bird found on Maunakea for first time in nearly 70 years. University of Hawaii at Hilo researchers announced Thursday that they located an ‘ua‘u — a seabird also called the Hawaiian petrel — at a nesting site on Maunakea in May, the first time one has been recorded on the mauna since 1954. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, DLNR to Remove Hundreds of Goats From National Park. Goats will be trapped and removed live from the park, which will close on Aug. 11, 2021, to distribute these animals to permitted members of the public. Big Island Now. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Maui
Bill to slice short-term rental permit caps advances. After hearing about two hours of mixed testimony, the Maui County Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee gave the green light to a bill that would cut the amount of short-term rental home permits allowed on Maui. Maui News.
Maui County seeks a new visitor hotel tax that could rake in millions more. Maui County officials are rushing to impose new visitor accommodations taxes after the state legislature overrode a controversial veto by the governor this week. Hawaii News Now.
Restrictions on Plastic Disposable Foodware Outlined in Proposed Maui Ordinance Amendment. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management has scheduled an online public hearing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to consider proposed amendments. Maui Now.
Visitors Asked to Use Permitted Tours to Mitigate Visitor Impact on Hāna Highway. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is advising visitors to East Maui to join a tour from a permitted tour company instead of driving on their own along the Hāna Highway or visiting other areas on Maui. The suggestion is the latest recommendation made by visitor industry officials amid an increase in tourism, illegal parking along the scenic route, and unsafe pedestrian crossing along the highway. Maui Now.
Kauai
Council approves mediation program, housing vouchers. As the state barrels toward the lifting of the eviction moratorium, the county is setting up a landlord-tenant mediation program. Garden Island.
Hotels: ‘Resorts Bubbles’ kept guests happy, island safe. The Kaua‘i resort bubble program burst Thursday in coordination with the county’s move to Tier Five of its six-tier COVID-19 guidelines chart. Garden Island.
