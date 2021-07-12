Mask mandate to continue in Hawaii schools, first vaccinated death amid COVID case increase, Honolulu rail board chairman resigns, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii classroom PC:Hawaii Department of Education
Hawaii Schools Not Lifting Mask Mandate Yet Despite New CDC Guidance. The new federal guidance urges schools to fully reopen by fall and suggests only unvaccinated students need to wear masks indoors. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Announces Pre-Travel Testing Agreement With South Korea, Philippines. Travelers from the Philippines and from South Korea’s Incheon International Airport may soon bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
100th Anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act . Festivities are planned this month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which was signed into law on July 9, 1921. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News.
Renewable Energy Continues Growth Across the Islands . In 2020, something interesting happened in Hawai‘i’s energy scene: more than 30% of all power generation came from renewable sources, surpassing the Renewable Portfolio Standards benchmark set by state law for the year. Hawaii Public Radio.
State bankruptcy cases hit 31-year June low as economic recovery continues its momentum. The 103 cases last month marked the fifth time this year that filings were down from the year-earlier period, and represented the fewest cases for any June in 31 years, according to new data released by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Risk high for Hawaii wildfires as islands see abnormally dry conditions. Conditions across the Hawaiian Islands are ripe for wildfires, with 86% of the state abnormally dry and more than half the state suffering from moderate drought or worse, coupled with a heavy load of fuel to burn. Star-Advertiser.
Health officials suspect Delta behind uptick in cases . For the second straight day, the state is seeing COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits. The last time that occurred was in early May. KHON2.
Elderly Oahu man becomes first fully vaccinated COVID death, DOH says. The Hawaii Department of Health reports the first COVID-19 death of a fully vaccinated individual. According to the DOH, the Oahu man was over the age of 80, and had ‘multiple underlying conditions’. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii sees 102 new coronavirus cases. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 58 new cases on Oahu, 13 on Maui, 12 on Hawaii Island, eight on Kauai and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Toby Martyn Resigns As HART Board Chair Amid Latest Rail Upheaval. The move comes as the board faces scrutiny for its questionable handling of two recent consultant contract awards. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Building Honolulu Rail: It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before You Hit Something Important. Utilities often aren’t where they’re shown on the drawings. Civil Beat.
Electric foot scooter industry charged up by new Hawaii law. Hawaii lawmakers and Gov. David Ige have enacted a law to regulate electric foot scooters in the state, three years after an e-scooter rental business battled with the city over a chaotic short-lived operation. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s new homeless program modified before launch. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s signature approach to addressing homelessness across Oahu — by eliminating the use of Honolulu police officers and instead relying on social service and health care workers around the clock — has been modified to now include the use of police officers, reduced in scope to the urban core and scaled back in its hours of operation. Star-Advertiser.
Navy Agrees To Fix Pearl Harbor Wastewater Treatment Plant. Before the Environmental Protection Agency got involved, state Department of Health officials reported urgent problems at the facility. Civil Beat.
Vendors celebrate new location for popular Windward Oahu farmers market. Farmers market vendors that relied on space provided by the now closed Pali Lanes are preparing to once again open for business in a brand-new home. Hawaii News Now.
NTSB releases first images of cargo plane wreckage in deep waters off Oahu. The NTSB has released the first underwater images of a Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu earlier this month and is now resting hundreds of feet underwater. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Building code: Council balks at increased home construction cost. A cost-conscious County Council balked at new construction code requirements that builders say could add at least $10,000 to the cost of building a home. West Hawaii Today.
PGV power purchase agreement still in limbo. Hawaii County has responded to a request from the state Public Utilities Commission seeking input regarding an application for an amended power purchase agreement between Puna Geothermal Venture and Hawaiian Electric. Tribune-Herald.
Council OKs bill rezoning Hilo Iron Works. The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday voted in support of a bill to rezone the 114-year-old building to bring it in compliance with the surrounding area. Tribune-Herald.
New low-income housing project planned for Hilo. Construction of a 64-unit low-income housing development in Hilo is expected to begin early next year. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Renters Fear They’ll Be Among The First To Go When Eviction Moratorium Ends. More money is coming in for federal rental subsidies, but service providers worry landlords like Waiakea Villas won’t accept it. Renters at an apartment complex in Hilo are worried they’ll be forced to leave once Gov. David Ige lifts the eviction moratorium on Aug. 6. Civil Beat.
Program Aims To Mitigate Visitor Impacts at Pololu Valley. A new Hawaii Tourism Authority sponsored program hopes to mitigate tourism impacts to Pololu Valley on the north end of Hawaiʻi island. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Council considers ban on foam coolers, disposable bodyboards. Hoping to build on recent efforts to outlaw foam containers and disposable foodware, the Maui County Council is considering a ban on the sale and use of polystyrene foam coolers and ice chests as well as disposable bodyboards. Maui News.
Work on Maui’s solar telescope to end in November. After more than a year of delay due to the pandemic, the sun is beginning to shine on the world’s largest solar telescope still under construction on Maui. Star-Advertiser.
HCA Plan for Maui Calls for 5,000 Affordable Homes in Five Years. Nonprofit community development organization, Hawaiian Community Assets, has delivered a Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan to the Maui County Council that provides a roadmap for building 5,000 affordable homes for local renters and homebuyers in the next five years. Maui Now.
Kauai
Native Hawaiians, residents petition to restore land on which iconic Coco Palms Kauai resort stands. I Ola Wailuanui, a community organization led by Kauai residents. wants to see the land be used for Native Hawaiian education and cultural practices rather than another lodging option. Hawaii News Now.
Skate park construction moving. Construction of the new, pop-up skatepark in Hanapepe Town Park is moving along at a fast clip, as volunteers from the Kaua‘i Skate ‘Ohana and the community completed the six-foot halfpipe over the weekend. Garden Island.
Park pavilions can be reserved starting today. The online system for acquiring permits to reserve county park pavilions reopens today, according to a Department of Parks &Recreation announcement. Garden Island.
