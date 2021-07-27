Ige mulls mandatory vaccinations for state workers, back-to-school guidelines recommend masks indoors, UH to require weekly COVID tests of unvaccinated students, hospitals filling up as cases surge, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Fresh ahi poke on the lanai ©2021 All Hawaii News
No ahi? Low supply, high demand impacting local poke, seafood shops. Local poke and seafood shops are finding themselves in short supply of ahi, leading to a spike in prices for consumers. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Gov. David Ige looks at requiring vaccines for some Hawaii workers. Ige said Monday requiring state employees to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus or be subject to weekly COVID 19 testing “is a consideration.” Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
University of Hawaii says unvaccinated students must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing to be on campus. The University of Hawaii will require all unvaccinated students to undergo a mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing to be on any of its 10 campuses this fall, according to UH president David Lassner. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department’s guidance for reopening schools recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The state Department of Health’s COVID-19 updated guidance for reopening schools recommends that all teachers and students wear masks to school this year regardless of their vaccination status. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
State senator asks for federal investigation of Hawaiian Home Lands agency. State Senate Minority Leader Kurt Fevella is asking the U.S. Justice and Interior departments to investigate the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on claims that it has mismanaged its funds and misled the public and legislators. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s COVID hospitalizations soar to their highest levels since January. Amid an ongoing surge in new infections, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii have risen to their highest levels since January. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii hospital capacity leading factor in reimposing restrictions. Over the weekend the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased to 90 from 74, and the number of people on ventilators nearly doubled. Star-Advertiser.
Department of Health offers vaccinations at home by appointment. One thing that’s been keeping some people from getting vaccinated is the ability to get to a vaccination site. KHON2.
Hawaii reports 163 new COVID cases; vaccination rate ticks to 59.8%. Of the new cases Monday, 105 were on Oahu, 34 on Hawaii Island, 16 on Maui, and one on Kauai. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu police are called to testify against fellow officers. Honolulu police officers today will be called to testify against three fellow officers charged with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap to help determine whether the officers charged should stand trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Honolulu Police Commission Fails To Detail Its Public Agendas, Complaint Says. Police commissioners have been discussing topics without proper public notice and meeting privately without justifying it, a government transparency advocate argues. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Police Need More Interpreters For Pacific Islanders, Advocates Say. Acting Police Chief Rade Vanic acknowledged the need and said the department is searching for grants to help pay interpreters. Civil Beat.
The defense agency backs off a “notional” plan to disinter 85 USS Arizona “unknowns” from the sunken battleship. A Defense Department agency appears to be walking back a “notional plan” to disinter 85 USS Arizona crew members buried as “unknowns” at Punchbowl cemetery and then reinter them, unidentified, onto the sunken battleship, which is a revered memorial in Pearl Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Spread among unvaccinated families blamed for high case counts on Hawai'i Island. Hawaii Island continues to see a surge in COVID cases. The county has the highest positivity rate in the state at seven percent. KITV4.
EPIC start: County begins paperless permit system. EPIC — short for Electronic Processing &Information Center — is the name of the Energov program that was five years and more than $2.5 million in the making. West Hawaii Today.
Brown Water Advisory For Hilo Bay, Hāmākua Coast. The DOH Clean Water Branch has also maintained the Brown Water Advisory for Hōlualoa Bay in Kona, which has been in place since June 29. Big Island Video News.
Kailua Pier Closure Begins Wednesday, July 28. The State of Hawaiʻi says the closure follows a large number of community complaints about illegal conduct on the pier. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Outrigger buying spree signals strengthening of local hotel market. Outrigger Hospitality Group is slated to close in late August on its purchase of the Sheraton Kona Resort &Spa at Keauhou Bay, which expands the company’s investment in Hawaii where its property count is now 26. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui Memorial Medical Center Vaccine Requirement for Visitors, Effective Today. The updated hospital visitor policy requires visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering the facility. Maui Now.
Maui Invasive Species Committee continues to battle little fire ants in Waihee. The battle against little fire ants continues on Maui after more of the biting pests were believed to be found in Waihee, a remote area on the island’s northwest side, on Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Daneford Wright Named New MEO Assistant Transportation Director. He replaces Patty Copperfield, who was promoted to Director of Transportation in May. Maui Now.
Maui County EMS chief bids farewell. After 45 years of working in emergency medical services, Curt Morimoto is calling it a career. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai’s decaying Coco Palms draws 1 bid for $22M at foreclosure auction. The long-shuttered Coco Palms Resort on Kauai — largely made famous by an Elvis Presley movie 60 years ago — failed to attract competitive bids Monday at a foreclosure auction. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Developer: Proposed wave pool in Waimea not what it seems. Reports of plans for a wave pool in Waimea were blown out of proportion, says a Hawai‘i real estate developer. Garden Island.
