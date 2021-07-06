Hawaii Tourism Authority cuts jobs in reorganization, veto override session begins today, Native Hawaiians protest land rights, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Beachgoers view Diamond Head from Waikiki ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Tourism Authority reorganizes as politicians consider its fate. The Hawaii Tourism Authority has eliminated two high-profile positions under a reorganization that emphasizes destination management at a time when politics is about to decide the fate of the beleaguered agency. Star-Advertiser.
More than 138,000 people arrived in Hawaii over holiday weekend. According to the state’s Safe Travels data, more than 138,000 people flew into the islands from July 1 to July 4. Of that total, more than 102,000 were here to vacation. KHON2.
Diamond Head, like many other sites, is slammed with tourists. So what can the state do? According to data provided by the state, more than 100,000 people flew to Hawaii over the July 4 holiday weekend. The state is now trying to figure out how to handle it all. Hawaii News Now.
State lawmakers to discuss possible overrides of governor’s vetoes. The governor opposes a bill to let the counties impose their own hotel room tax, but the senate president supports the bill, and thinks he might have the override votes. Hawaii News Now.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights. Traffic at the already congested state airports this July 4th slowed to a crawl Sunday due to a protest by native Hawaiians and advocates. Organizers said hundreds took part in a drive-by convoys at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and other airports around the state today. Hawaii News Now.
New Laws Protect Hawaiʻi Homes from Sea Level Rise. HB 243 requires state agencies to identify facilities that are susceptible to sea level rise and flooding. The second bill, SB 474, requires anyone selling a home to disclose if the property lies in a sea level rise exposure area. Hawaii Public Radio.
GoFarm Hawaii program helps people start careers in agriculture. GoFarm Hawaii is a statewide program working to enhance Hawaii’s food security and economy by increasing the number of sustainable ag producers. Tribune-Herald.
Activist, retired University of Hawaii professor Haunani-Kay Trask fought for Hawaiian rights, causes. Haunani-Kay Trask, a Hawaiian leader and sovereignty activist with a distinguished career as an academic at the University of Hawaii, died Saturday at age 71. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases and no new deaths. Of the new cases Monday, 34 were on Oahu, six on Hawaii Island, one on Maui, one on Kauai and six out of state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
State is increasing fees and not issuing new permits for Ala Wai harbor and the Keehi Lagoon Harbor. Now they fear that their live-aboard lifestyle could soon end, not just for them and their harbor neighbors, but for others, too. The state has allowed people to live on boats in only two state harbors — the Ala Wai harbor and the Keehi Lagoon Harbor — for the past 30 years. Star-Advertiser.
How Local Opposition Is Derailing Efforts To Develop Homeless And Housing Facilities. Projects aiming to provide housing or services to low-income residents are meeting resistance from communities that don’t want them in their neighborhoods. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Firm sued for alleged COVID-19 safety retaliation. A former employee of an Oahu dolphin tour company says she was fired in retaliation for urging the company to comply with COVID safety laws and protocols and is now suing the company and its owner, Richard Holland. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Resident pushes for popular beach entry to be opened to public. Kaalawai Place, a city public street — was barred by a locked gate. Residents of the block said the path was privately owned, with an easement for their exclusive use. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Energov a go: Officials confident in July 26 go-live date for paperless permits. The $2.5 million Energov program will integrate data from property records, zoning, critical habitat, infrastructure like sewer, contractor licenses, building and parcel designs and much more into a single cloud-based system that will allow inspectors from multiple departments to work on a permit application simultaneously, rather than shuffling paper from one desk to another. West Hawaii Today.
PISCES left in the lurch: Hilo-based program pau unless lawmakers save it. Lawmakers are scrambling to restore funding for a state-run aerospace center after a clerical error left it out of the state budget. Tribune-Herald.
Rent relief program off to slow start: Only 423 applications approved, despite looming end of eviction moratorium. The program has $21.5 million available, which should be more than enough to meet the county’s unmet rent needs. Tribune-Herald.
Kaloko Heights sewer project back before County Council. Developers of the 1,300-unit master-planned Kaloko Heights are choosing a less onerous pathway to finance a $22 million sewer line project, but taxpayers are still protected in the change from an improvement district to a facilities district, county officials said. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Kahului airport over capacity, officials working to build new gate. Officials say the airport is designed to handle around 7,000 to 8,000 incoming passengers a day.The DOT is working to build another gate at the airport to accommodate the record number of visitors. KITV4.
From beaches to businesses, crowds abound on Maui this holiday weekend. Whether you were at the beach, at your favorite small business, or just cruising on the road, crowds seemed to be a common sight across the island. Hawaii News News.
University of Hawaii Maui College receives $2.4 million grant for Native Hawaiian culture-based STEM learning. The University of Hawaii Maui College will receive $2.4 million over two years to launch a learning project aimed at connecting Native Hawaiian youth and their families to STEM by “channeling their cultural relationship to the environment.” Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Lānaʻi Gym Building Improvements Underway. The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the project includes roof replacement, wood repairs, lead paint abatement, and painting. Maui Now.
Kauai
Veteran Real Estate Broker Charts Kaua‘i's Housing Endgame, One Way Out. The average price of a home on Kaua‘i has gone up more than 40% in the past year. That’s according to Locations Hawaii who also says the average selling price in May was nearly $2.4 million. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaua‘i visitor numbers jumped over 1,000% since last year. In May 2020, Kaua‘i only had 571 visitors. In May 2021, there were 73,018, according to a Hawai‘i Tourism Authority report. Garden Island.
Pop-up Hanapepe skatepark coming behind fire station. County officials and the Kaua‘i Skate ‘Ohana finalized plans for the installation of a new “pop-up” skatepark that will sit behind the Hanapepe Fire Station at the Hanapepe Town Park. Garden Island.
Lanai
Lānaʻi Gym Building Improvements Underway. The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that the project includes roof replacement, wood repairs, lead paint abatement, and painting. Maui Now.
