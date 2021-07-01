Hawaii only state not fully reopened, Honolulu prosecutor says police shooting of Black man justified, Earthjustice to sue over Maui lights, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu Prosecutor Steven Alm PC:Hawaii News Now
Honolulu Police Department officers’ actions justified in fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni, city prosecutor Steven Alm says. The police officers who fatally shot an unarmed, 29-year-old Black man who attacked them were justified in using deadly force and will not face criminal charges, Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm announced Wednesday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii stands alone as more states reopen. As other states relax their pandemic restrictions, Hawaii has maintained its limits pending an increase in the number of residents who are fully vaccinated. Associated Press.
What pandemic? A huge influx in visitors has some considering ways to rein tourism in. On Tuesday, roughly 32,000 people arrived in the islands, which is at pre-pandemic tourism levels. Hawaii News Now.
This Secretive Task Force Is Guiding Energy Policy Behind Closed Doors. Gov. David Ige’s Powering Past Coal Task Force has a broad mandate to look at statewide energy projects as Hawaii’s winds down a major coal plant. Civil Beat.
New laws take effect July 1. Dozens of new laws take effect July 1. Some amend current laws, while other create new commissions, funds or even goals for the state. KITV4.
Hawaii legislators to meet Tuesday to consider veto overrides. All members of the state House and Senate have been summoned to meet at noon Tuesday to consider overriding or amending any number of 28 bills that Gov. David Ige plans to veto, but exactly which bills remains uncertain. Star-Advertiser.
New Vessel Titling Changes Take Effect. Vessel titling supersedes the previous registered owner system in Hawaiʻi, state DLNR officials say. Big Island Video News.
More than 98% of recent COVID cases are in people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. Among the small percentage of “breakthrough” cases in people who were vaccinated, none have died and only five have had to be hospitalized since January, according to acting State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii reports 56 new COVID infections; one additional fatality. Of the new cases, 34 were on Oahu, nine on Hawaii Island and four on Maui. There were also nine residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Ex-Olelo official, Hanalei Aipoalani, and former CARES Act administrator sentenced in embezzlement. Hanalei Aipoalani, a former Olelo TV executive and city CARES Act administrator was sentenced Wednesday to three years and 10 months in prison for taking federal funds for needy communities and using the money to buy “a life of luxury” for himself and his wife. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu City Council Adopts Resolution To Improve Race Data Collection. The resolution urges city and state agencies to the data to better guide policies and improve outreach. Civil Beat.
North Shore development receives two-year permit extension. The developer of the North Shore Rural Community Commercial Center that is to be built across from Shark’s Cove has received a two-year extension to obtain its development permits by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu taxicab companies in need of more drivers to meet demand. More tourism is driving up demand but some taxi companies said their main priority is getting more drivers to meet all of the calls for service. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Rainbow Rangers removed: Hawaii County assumes responsibility for animal control contract. The Hawaii Police Department, in coordination with Hawaii County’s Mayor Mitch Roth’s office, elected not to extend the animal control contract with Hawaii Rainbow Rangers (HRR) beyond June 30. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Lava tube, other HVNP areas to temporarily close. Thurston Lava Tube and other locations within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will be closed temporarily during the next few weeks. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Earthjustice files intent to sue over harbor, airport lights harming imperiled seabirds on Maui, Lanai. Conservation groups today filed a formal notice of their intent to sue the state if it does not take immediate steps to prevent bright lights at airports and harbors from killing imperiled seabirds on Maui and Lanai. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Napili home under fire from council. After residents alleged that a monster vacation rental is disguised as a single-family home to skirt permitting rules and public scrutiny, Maui County Council and Planning Department officials on Tuesday vowed to research “all options” for what can be done with the Napili property. Maui News.
Maui Fire Chief Says Last Day on the Job is “Bittersweet”. Maui Fire Chief David Thyne spends his last day on the job today after a 33-year career. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County officials weigh out additional options to charge visitors. Hawaii travel numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic days and Garden Isle residents are feeling the heat. KHON2.
‘As-is’ ag lots to be offered to DHHL beneficiaries in Anahola. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands published its final environmental assessment with a finding of no significant impact for the Anahola Homestead Settlement Plan. Garden Island.
‘No aloha; no welcome’. At noon Wednesday, county park rangers put up signs on trees and pavilions and stuck stakes into the ground notifying all those at Salt Pond Beach Park the facility is closed until further notice and all those found at the park would be “subject to arrest for criminal trespassing.” Garden Island.
