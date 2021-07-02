Hawaii governor defends most restrictive COVID regulations in the nation, gas tops $4 a gallon, firearms bills signed into law, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Kilauea volcano ©2021 All Hawaii News
Gov. David Ige defends most restrictive COVID regulations in U.S. Gov. David Ige on Thursday defended Hawaii’s COVID-19 rules, the most restrictive in the nation, saying that the Delta variant continues to spread among those who are not vaccinated and that he worries about a repeat of a Fourth of July 2020 spike in COVID-19 cases. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Climb Over $4 Per Gallon Heading into July 4th Holiday Weekend. Leading up to the July 4th holiday weekend, the average price for regular gas in Hawaiʻi climbed above $4 per gallon — the highest July 4th holiday gas prices since 2014, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. Maui Now.
Firearm, kupuna safety bills become law. Two bills aimed at gun violence and a third that increases penalties for crimes against senior citizens became law Thursday with Gov. David Ige’s signature. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Public Utilities Commission approves Microgrid tariff for Hawaii. The state Public Utilities Commission has approved a microgrid services tariff, offering Hawaiian Electric more ways to power its grid during an emergency. The approval was part of a two-year process following the state Legislature’s passage of a bill in 2018 that became Act 200, which directed the development of microgrids in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i to Receive Millions to Build Electric Bus Fleet. Millions of dollars in new federal money is heading to Hawai‘i’s neighbor islands to build up a cleaner system of public transportation. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Owners have reaped record prices for Hawaii oceanfront property in peril of being sucked into the sea. Property owners selling homes, hotels, condos and businesses along Hawaii’s coastlines must disclose whether the properties are susceptible to damage from sea level rise under legislation that’s set to take effect in May. Star-Advertiser.
Schatz: Congress Needs To Stop ‘Ignoring The Needs Of Native People’. The Hawaii senator says Democrats have a unique opportunity to address centuries of racism, in part through funneling more resources to Indigenous communities. Civil Beat.
State investigates COVID clusters linked to places of worship in all but one county. Between Oahu, Maui and Kauai counties, there were 31 cases total linked to a place of worship. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii cluster report highlights COVID-19 transmission in home-based child care settings. The Hawaii Department of Health’s COVID-19 cluster report this week focuses on outbreaks found in child care settings, particularly home-based ones. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports an additional COVID fatality, 49 new cases. Of the new cases, 35 were on Oahu, seven were on Kauai, and two were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
OIP To Investigate HART For Possible Sunshine Law Violations. The state’s Office of Information Practices says it will investigate whether local officials overseeing Honolulu’s rail project violated the Sunshine Law when they discussed possibly hiring former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa as a consultant in private emails. Civil Beat.
Honolulu police officer who fatally shot Lindani Myeni faced drunk-driving, other charges in 2016. The Honolulu police officer who shot 29-year-old Lindani Myeni three times before activating his body-worn camera was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and fleeing the scene of an accident in 2016, charges that were later dismissed when witnesses did not show up in court to testify against him. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Plans To Increase Police Patrols To Improve Safety In Chinatown. The plan is to provide around-the-clock police coverage in the downtown district, but Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration gave few details. Civil Beat.
Thousands Of New Rooftop Solar Systems Could Be Going Up On Oahu. Regulators hope new incentives for rooftop solar and battery storage systems will help prevent a future energy shortage. Civil Beat.
TheBus Transitions to 'HOLO' Electronic Card System. As of Thursday, paper passes for Oʻahu’s public bus system are no longer available as TheBus transitions to the HOLO electronic fare card system. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2.
Cargo plane crashes in Pacific Ocean off Hawaii; 2 rescued. A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both crew members on board have been rescued. KHON2.
Take two: Hawaii officials once again solicit bids to dispose of the historic Falls of Clyde. The Hawaii Department of Transportation has once again put out a bid for the removal of the 142-year-old Falls of Clyde ship from Honolulu Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
No virus cases reported among HCCC inmates. All inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center are free of COVID-19, the state Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
DOT investigates what caused 2 planes to collide at Kona Airport. The state Department of Transportation is investigating the cause of a collision involving two private jets on the Kona Airport tarmac Wednesday morning. Hawaii News Now.
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival. The world’s biggest hula event was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic for the first time in its history. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Five Democrats Vie For Hawaii House Seat Vacancy. The Democratic Party of Hawaii said Thursday it has received five completed applications from interested members who have met all qualifications to fill the vacant Hawaii House of Representatives District 13 seat. Civil Beat.
Proposals Seek Stronger Oversight Of Police On Maui. The Maui Charter Commission and the Maui Police Commission are both looking at ways to provide better accountability for police on the island. Civil Beat.
Shuttles help stranded visitors as summer tourism heats up. This weekend, visitors to Maui will be able to use a new shuttle service from Kahului Airport to West Maui and Wailea called the Maui Aloha Shuttle. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
New Reservation System at Haleakalā Cabins “Booked Solid” Within Minutes. Outdoor enthusiasts hoping to reserve a wilderness cabin at Haleakalā National Park, found many slots were filled before the much anticipated reservation window was slated to open at 7 a.m. HST today. Maui Now.
Kauai
Coco Palms auction July 26. The historic Coco Palms Resort will be up for auction at a foreclosure sale later this month in “as-is” condition. Garden Island.
Spike in COVID cases worries DOH. Health officials are unsure if a spike in cases on Kaua‘i is linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment