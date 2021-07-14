Federal judge requires pandemic protocols in Hawaii prisons and jails, Jill Biden to visit the state, conservation and Hawaiian groups sue over aquarium collecting rule, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hilo jail ©2021 All Hawaii News
Federal Judge Rules Prison System Has Failed To Protect Inmates From COVID-19. Prison officials must immediately provide sanitary living conditions and take appropriate measures to protect inmates. Civil Beat.
Jill Biden to hold events in Hawaii, bookending trip to Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Biden is expected to hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Federal legislation seeks to lower blood quantum for Hawaiian homestead successors. New federal legislation introduced by Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele would pave the way for more Hawaiians to succeed family members’ homestead leases. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News.
Centennial Commemorations Reflect on Origins, Urgency in Fulfilling the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. DHHL plans to develop 1,500 homestead lots in the next five years. At that pace, it will take another 95 years to address the Hawaiian Home Lands waitlist—which currently includes nearly 29,000 Native Hawaiians. Hawaii Public Radio.
State lawmakers to begin investigation on Agribusiness Development Corporation. State lawmakers investigating the Agribusiness Development Corporation will have their first meeting Wednesday to establish the rules of its probe. Hawaii News Now.
Trial date set for Hawaii lawmaker arrested for drunk driving. Following a Zoom court appearance Tuesday, state Rep. Sharon Har received her trial date in connection with a drunk driving arrest in February. The judge said Har’s trial will begin on August 10. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Restaurants Got $414 Million In Pandemic Aid. More than 1,100 of Hawaii’s restaurants, bars and bakeries received $414 million through a federal grant program aimed at offsetting revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly released data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Civil Beat.
Hawaii missile defense system gets $75M from House Appropriations Committee in FY 2022. The Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii — which the Pentagon zeroed out two years in a row in its funding requests — is back with $75 million approved by the House Appropriations Committee today in the fiscal year 2022 defense funding bill. Star-Advertiser.
Distance learning still up in the air leaving public school teachers worried about additional challenges this school year. On Thursday, the Hawaii Board of Education will vote on whether or not distance learning will be offered this school year. KHON2.
Can Hawaiʻi's Public Schools and Universities Reach Their Green Energy Goals by 2035? In 2015 the state passed legislation requiring the two organizations to produce as much energy as they consume. As of 2020, the DOE was able to produce 18.5% of its energy through solar power. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Outgoing Hawaii DOE Superintendent To Launch Equity-Focused Company. Christina Kishimoto, who has led the Hawaii Department of Education for the past four years, will be starting a company called Voice for Equity and its focus will be on “preparing women as policy leaders,” she said. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
COVID-19 delta variant spreading across Hawaii, Health Department says. The delta variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across Hawaii, according to a recent Department of Health report, with 53 additional cases detected since June. Star-Advertiser.
Delta variant now accounts for 40% of all new COVID infections in Hawaii. Health officials are monitoring a worrisome increase in new COVID infections and hospitalizations in Hawaii, saying almost all the cases are unvaccinated people. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 61 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 38,605. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 41 new cases on Oahu, one on Maui, seven on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Judge to hear motion to dismiss case against 3 officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting. The motion to dismiss will be argued on July 20 ― ahead of the preliminary hearing for Officers Geoffrey Thom, Zachary Ah Nee, and Christopher Fredeluces. Hawaii News Now.
Federal appeals court allows third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy. There could be a third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy after a federal appeals court gave the ok on Tuesday, July 13. KHON2.
Psychological evaluation of Honolulu police chief candidates deters consultant applicants. Only two consulting firms bid to help the Honolulu Police Commission sift through 24 applicants to find finalists for commissioners and the public to consider because they have to determine candidates’ psychological makeup after having no role in the recruitment process. Star-Advertiser.
Church group cited for building tiny homes for Waianae homeless. A citation by the city's Department of Planning and Permitting has put the project on hold. City planning and permitting department cited the farm, owned by Hawaii Cedar Church in Kalihi, after receiving several complaints about the group not obtaining a building permit. KITV4.
Maunawili Falls Trail closes for two years on July 15. Wednesday, July 14 is the last day to hike Maunawili Falls Trail before it closes for at least two years on Thursday, July 15. KHON2.
Family of Marco Polo fire victims launching pet safety project. The project will provide free pet fire safety information and free stickers that pet owners can place on their windows or doors to alert first responders that there are pets inside the home. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources hit with aquarium fishing lawsuit. A hui of cultural practitioners and conservation groups has filed a lawsuit against the state’s Board of Land and Natural Resources to invalidate an environmental review asking to reopen the aquarium fishing industry in West Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Hawaii News Now.
Maunakea VIS reopens Thursday. The Maunakea Visitor Information Station will reopen Thursday after more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
‘A great tribute’: NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft after NASA astronaut Ellison Onizuka. Kona’s own homegrown hero, the late astronaut Ellison Onizuka, is being honored by having a spacecraft named after him. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Maui County seeks to build affordable homes as median prices soar over $1M. The median sales price for a single-family home in Maui County reached an all-time high of $1,117,500 last month. Because of this, Hawaiian Community Assets has come up with a plan to build 5,000 affordable homes for Maui County residents in the next five years. Hawaii News Now.
Community Groups Flag Concerns on Further Corrections Needed at Nā Wai ‘Ehā. Maui community groups Hui o Nā Wai ‘Ehā and Maui Tomorrow Foundation, who started legal action 17 years ago to restore Nā Wai ‘Ehā stream flows diverted by plantations for 150 years, are expressing concerns about key parts of a commission decision they are hoping can be clarified or improved. Maui Now.
North Carolina Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation. Police say Kenneth Smith, 57, was arrested on Monday, July 12, 2021 upon arrival from Seattle, Washington. According to police reports, Smith did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. Maui Now.
Kauai
Commission defers glamping bill. Starwood Capital Group, which in part owns the Makai Golf Course in Princeville and the forthcoming 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, proposed a luxury glamping development in Princeville on the course last summer, and has faced harsh community resistance. Garden Island.
Group prepares for county pavilion reopenings. Residents are celebrating the recent reopening of some county park pavilions, describing the development as a much-needed step toward normalcy in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment