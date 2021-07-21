Case not dismissed against 3 police officers charged with killing teen, Feds: prosecutor Kealoha spread cocaine on husband Honolulu police chief's desk, COVID cases continue climb, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu Police Officer Zackary Ah Nee, front, followed by Officers Christopher Fredeluces and Geoffrey Thom enter Judge Domingo's courtroom after a short recess, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu. Pool photo by Cory Lum/Honolulu Civil Beat.
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against 3 Honolulu Police Department officers in fatal shooting of teen. An Oahu District Court judge Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in connection with the April 5 fatal shooting of unarmed 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, who had methamphetamine in his system and was at the wheel of a stolen car that had allegedly been involved in a violent, two-day crime spree. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Officials Are Making A Cybersecurity Push To Keep Federal Contracts Flowing. Federal agencies are moving toward stricter enforcement of cybersecurity requirements for companies seeking government contracts. Civil Beat.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Votes To Increase US Engagement In The Pacific. A measure that would expand U.S. influence in Pacific Island nations has cleared a key committee in the House of Representatives as lawmakers move to boost America’s competitiveness with China. Civil Beat.
Shrinking military, students could affect reapportionment. The number of nonresident military families and students to be extracted from population counts before state House and Senate seats are allocated to islands is down significantly from the 2010 census, a factor that could affect the distribution of legislative seats for the coming decade. West Hawaii Today.
Ige: Indoor masking, social distancing to continue. Gov. David Ige said Tuesday it’s not yet time to roll back government-imposed coronavirus-related restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. Tribune-Herald. KHON2.
Health Department revising school guidance with the virus on the rise in Hawaii. The state Department of Health is revising its public school guidance for on-campus learning as COVID-19 is surging again and schools are set to open in less than two weeks. Star-Advertiser.
3% of Hawaii’s COVID cases are among vaccinated people, Lt. Gov. Green says. Health officials insist this is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” after most cases reported were in unvaccinated individuals. However, a small number of vaccinated individuals are still contracting COVID-19. According to Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Josh Green, about 3% of the recent cases have been in those who got the shot. Hawaii News Now.
Infection rate among Hawaii’s unvaccinated now as high as it was for entire state during pandemic’s peak. From hospitals to pop-up clinics and pharmacies across the state, it’s easier than ever to get a COVID vaccine. But despite extraordinary access, 40% of Hawaii residents remain unvaccinated ― and the virus is spreading quickly among them. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii marks 6th consecutive day of triple-digit cases with 100 new coronavirus infections. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 75 new cases on Oahu, six on Maui, 15 on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Anthony Aalto Moves Closer To Replacing Joe Uno On HART Board. If the full City Council approves it at a later meeting, Aalto, an Oahu-based investigative journalist, documentarian and former Sierra Club Oahu Group chair will replace Joe Uno, a construction-cost estimator who’s called for a pause to rail construction at Middle Street. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
The Kealohas, Cocaine Parties And Oxycodone. In an upcoming criminal trial, Katherine Kealoha’s brother, Rudolph Puana, is accused of running a prescription drug ring out of his Big Island pain clinic. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Haiku Stairs’ removal advances at City Council. The stairs have been hotly debated for years, with nearby residents upset by traffic and other disturbances, and hikers hoping for legal access to the Stairway to Heaven. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Kaimuki Wants To Return The Queen Theater To Its Former Glory. Years of neglect prompted the Honolulu City Council, at the neighborhood’s request, to propose buying the historical building from a reclusive property owner. Civil Beat.
Disabled Kailua Tenants Say New Parking Rule ‘Makes Things Tough’ For Them. A new law passed by the Legislature two years ago forbids the use of disability placards to park in metered stalls. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County reinstates testing program. Amid a recent increase in positive cases throughout the state, Hawaii County has reinstated its free community COVID-19 testing program. West Hawaii Today.
Shuttle service for Maunakea on hold, ‘not dead’. Although the Maunakea Visitor Information Station reopened last week after a year of COVID-related closure, a proposed shuttle service to the popular destination will not happen anytime soon. Tribune-Herald.
HIHS Shelters to Reopen to Public in August. The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is slated to reopen its two animal shelters to the public in August. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui measure that would’ve put a moratorium on new hotel construction vetoed. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino vetoed a bill that would have temporarily halted construction of new hotels and resorts in Maui County. Victorino said Bill 60, which would set up a 2-year moratorium, did not address short-term rentals or bed-and-breakfast establishments. Hawaii News Now. Maui Now. KITV4.
Dozens of Maui Residents Rally for Affordable Housing. Dozens of Maui residents held a rally for affordable housing as the county's median home price tops $1 million and the county council considers a new affordable housing plan. Associated Press. KITV4.
OHA Board Chair: Water Use Permit Application on Molokaʻi Would Enable 171 New Homestead Service Connections. Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey of Maui released a statement today discussing the upcoming Department of Hawaiian Home Lands water use permit application on Molokaʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kawakami talks tourism, tax, traffic at Chamber luncheon. Mayor Derek Kawakami tackled the island’s ongoing tourism boom and a slew of other topics Tuesday during the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce’s Seventh annual Mayor’s Luncheon. Garden Island.
Amidst car shortage, county launches transportation resource website. The county Office of Economic Development announced the launch of a new website aimed at informing both visitors and residents of various transportation options available on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
