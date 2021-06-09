Recreational fishing licenses among bills signed to protect Hawaii's ocean, $9 for a loaf of bread highlights food supply chain upheaval, lawsuit filed over jail COVID conditions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|A wrasse swims over coral off Hawaii Island ©2021 All Hawaii News
Gov. David Ige signs 9 bills to commemorate World Oceans Day. To commemorate World Oceans Day on Tuesday, Gov. David Ige signed into law nine bills meant to preserve Hawaii’s marine resources which included those establishing fees targeted at visitors, recreational fishing licenses and additional protections for sharks. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Garden Island.
$9 For A Loaf Of Bread? Here’s Why It’s So Expensive To Eat At Home These Days. Bottlenecks throughout supply chains combined with rising demand are pushing up the cost of groceries. Civil Beat.
As business booms with hungry tourists, restaurants struggle to keep up. Approximately 37,000 people flew into and around the state on Monday, according to the Safe Travels program. Hawaii News Now.
Lawsuit alleges poor conditions at Hawaii correctional facilities contributed to COVID outbreaks. A new lawsuit against the state also says the Public Safety Department violated its own COVID policies repeatedly, including by having up to 60 inmates in a single room and mixing sick inmates with healthy ones. Hawaii News Now.
Restrictions could remain until October if pace of vaccinations doesn’t increase. There’s no sign yet that large numbers of unvaccinated residents have been rushing to pharmacies, clinics and other sites to get COVID-19 shots since the state on Friday unveiled its “Hawaii Got Vaccinated” campaign, replete with prizes and discounts at local businesses. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 36 new COVID cases; no new fatalities. Of the new cases, 15 were on Oahu, 13 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island, and one on Kauai. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Bomb threats lock down Pearl Harbor-Hickam for 4 hours. Two phoned-in bomb threats claiming an explosive device was on the destroyer USS William P. Lawrence in the shipyard’s Dry Dock 4 led to a lengthy Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lockdown Tuesday, bottling up thousands who were told to shelter in place and avoid windows in the event of flying glass, officials said. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Family Of Man Killed By HPD Wants Officer To Face Criminal Charges. The decision will be up to Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, but his office has yet to review the case even though it happened in 2019. Civil Beat.
Environmental Protection Agency fines 2 Hawaii companies over jet fuel release. The Environmental Protection Agency has fined two companies $150,000 for the release of 42,000 gallons of jet fuel in late 2014 at a bulk fuel storage facility on Sand Island. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Kapalama Canal project OK’d in final impact review. A proposed $80 million city project that plans to turn a canal in Kapalama into a mile-long recreational area has completed its final environmental impact statement. Star-Advertiser.
Senior housing tower ready to rise in Chinatown. More than 150 senior households with low incomes should be calling Chinatown home two years from now at a soon-to-rise rental apartment tower on city land. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Aquarium industry submits revised EIS: Fishing permits, allowable species to be reduced. A revised environmental impact statement from a commercial aquarium collectors’ group states it will rely on fish population trend data and projected population trends to implement catch quotas along the West Hawaii coast. West Hawaii Today.
Department of Liquor Control to lease office space in Kona. Just a decade after opening, the West Hawaii Civic Center has reached its brim and a Hawaii County department is again leasing office space in Kailua Village. West Hawaii Today.
New eco-hotel in Hilo launches program to clean beaches. The Soul Community Planet Hotel in Hilo — formerly the Hilo Seaside Hotel — opened on June 1 and immediately launched the Pristine Makai program, which partners with the Hawaii Wildlife Fund to clear marine debris from the south shores of the island. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Maui
Economist questions hotel moratorium. A Hawaii economist on Monday questioned the timing and the reasoning behind a Maui County Council bill that would temporarily halt building permits for visitor accommodations in the tourism hotbeds of West and South Maui. Maui News.
Maui Home Prices Soar Over Historic $1 Million Mark in May, Up 30% from Year Ago. In May 2021, with inventory low and buyer demand high, the median sales price for single family homes in Maui County increased to an historic high of $1,039,000 — a 30% increase from one year ago, according to data from the Realtors Association of Maui. Maui Now.
A little like the old days. The Upcountry Farmers Market draws a crowd reminiscent of pre-pandemic days on the morning of May 29 at the Kulamalu Town Center in Pukalani, shortly after Gov. David Ige lifted outdoor mask mandates statewide. Maui News.
Maui Bus Will Combine Certain Monthly Passes Into Single $25 Pass. Riders ages 55 and older, people with certified disability fixed-route cards, Medicare cardholders, and students ages 24 and younger will be eligible. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Kauai
Hawaii Tourism Authority gives $100K to Kauai shuttle, offers other help after rental car shortage. HTA said today that it is supporting Kauai County’s development of a pilot shuttle program between Lihue Airport and resort areas, which is anticipated to start next month. Star-Advertiser.
Scientists Are Running Out Of Time To Save This Critically Endangered Kauai Bird. The new data suggests the population of akikiki — a honeycreeper bird found only on Kauai — may be declining faster than previously thought. Civil Beat.
No comments:
Post a Comment