Ige ties Hawaii reopening to vaccination rates, extends eviction moratorium; convicted murderer works in Child Welfare Services; new Honolulu radio system shuts out the public, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Gov. Ige to further ease COVID-19 restrictions once Hawaii is 60% vaccinated. Gov. David Ige announced today that the state will ease restrictions on social gatherings and restaurants once 60% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated, adding to the growing list of incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Gov. David Ige extends ban on evictions in Hawaii for 60 days. Isle residents who are past due on rent and mortgages will have another two months before Gov. David Ige plans to lift the state’s ban on evictions in early August. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps. Advocates for victims of domestic violence are calling for change in the way the state hires people with access to vulnerable victims after a man who was convicted of and served time for murder in another state is now an employee of Hawaii’s Child Welfare Services. Hawaii News Now.
Officials step up efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to underserved communities. The data, released Monday by DOH, showed that respondents least likely to be vaccinated included Native Hawaiians, Filipinos and those living in lower-income households. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island. KHON2.
June 7, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 33 Cases. The confirmed cases included: 18 on O‘ahu (-1 probable); three on Hawai‘i Island; 12 Maui; -1 on Kaua‘i; and one in a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Public access to Honolulu police and fire scanners to end. The public’s long-standing access to routine radio communications by Honolulu police and firefighters is coming to an end as the city nears completion of a $15 million system overhaul that will encrypt the frequencies used by nine city departments, preventing objective monitoring of the transmissions. Star-Advertiser.
New special agent in charge steps into role at FBI’s Honolulu field office. Steven B. Merrill, the new special agent in charge of Honolulu’s FBI field office, said he learned early on in his career the incredible value of working with the community. Hawaii News Now.
Activists Hit New Roadblock In Efforts To Reroute Farrington Highway At Makaha Beach. Efforts by community activists to move Farrington Highway mauka of Makaha Beach park — in accordance with a decades-old plan — have hit a roadblock after an Oahu agency decided to halt a feasibility study and redirect the funding to a traffic study in Ala Moana instead. Civil Beat.
Audit calls for more data on domestic violence. Streamlined data collection on domestic violence cases was the center of a report released Monday by the Honolulu Office of the City Auditor. Star-Advertiser.
An Accountant Is The Latest To Be Charged In The Miske Case. The charges filed last week against Tricia Ann Castro were the first to target a professional accused of aiding the Honolulu business owner in concealing his alleged criminal activities. Civil Beat.
Honolulu's Rental Car Crisis Is Sending More Riders To Biki And TheBus. Honolulu also appears to be part of a nationwide trend in which the appetite for Uber and Lyft rides is growing but not enough drivers are returning to meet that demand. Civil Beat.
Median sales price of Oahu single-family homes close in on $1 million. Previously owned single- family houses on the island sold for $978,000 in May, according to a Honolulu Board of Realtors report released Monday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Oversight Commissioner Concerned With Overcrowding as COVID-19 Cases at Hilo Jail Rise to 154. According to the latest data from the state Department of Public Safety, 137 inmates and 17 staff at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began on May 24. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald.
Public asked to help prioritize federal transportation spending. The state has organized a survey for people to prioritize which federally funded road projects should be tackled over the next four years as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. West Hawaii Today.
Paauilo brush fire burns 1,400 acres. The fire, which was reported on Friday, took more than a day to be contained, despite occurring on the typically wet Hamakua Coast. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Public opinion weighed as search for Maui’s next police chief begins. Applications are being accepted for the Valley Isle’s next police chief. Island residents say values of honesty and transparency should be key in the search. Hawaii News Now.
Maui holds only in-person graduation in UH system. Class of 2021 endured full school year under pandemic. Maui News.
Two arrested for violating travel rules. A Massachusetts man was arrested for violating travel quarantine rules when he arrived from Los Angeles on Friday without an approved negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and without approved lodging for the mandatory 10-day quarantine, police said. Police also arrested a Virginia woman on Saturday for violating travel quarantine rules. Maui News.
Kauai
The pa‘u rider lives on; museum exhibit on with COVID-19 protocols. Pa‘u riders have always been integral to regal parades such as the King Kamehameha Day celebration, Aloha Week celebration and more. Garden Island.
