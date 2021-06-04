Ige ponders tourism balance, easing coronavirus restrictions, some ZIP codes reach herd immunity, while others have low vaccination rates, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaiians kayaking on Hawaii Island ©2021 All Hawaii News
House Finance Chair: Fewer Tourists Is ‘What People Want’. But the tourism industry opposes a bill on Gov. David Ige’s desk that aims to reduce tourism through higher taxes and fees on visitors. Civil Beat.
Governor expected to loosen coronavirus restrictions as Hawaii nears 60% fully vaccinated. According to the Department of Health (DOH), 52% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated while 59% of residents have received at least one dose. KHON2.
Most Hawaii adults fully vaccinated, but survey finds 12% don’t plan to get COVID-19 vaccine. Although nearly 70% of Hawaii adults recently polled are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and an additional 7% are partially vaccinated, there are still 12% who say they don’t intend to get any of the COVID-19 inoculations available to them. Star-Advertiser.
Maps Show Hawaii’s COVID-19 Vaccine Disparities By ZIP Code. Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccine uptake varies widely depending on where people live, new maps from the Hawaii Department of Health show. New heat maps show how the state’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign is going at a granular geographic level. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii’s coronavirus vaccine incentive campaign will launch Friday. The state is gearing up to launch a major campaign offering Hawaii residents numerous incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its final push toward reaching herd immunity. Star-Advertiser.
One in 10 Hawaii public school classrooms need better ventilation. Hawaii’s public schools plan to reopen fully Aug. 3 for in-person classes with 3-foot spacing among students and teachers in classrooms, although ventilation still needs to be improved in some spots. Star-Advertiser.
Growing Use Of Rapid Testing Provides A ‘Degree Of Safety’ As Hawaii Reopens. COVID-19 tests are likely to remain part of life even as the overall pandemic situation stabilizes in the island state. Civil Beat.
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 45 additional cases. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island included 36 new cases on Oahu, one on Maui, three on Hawaii Island, one on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Medical records show police shot 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in back of the head. Eric A. Seitz, who is representing Iremamber Sykap’s grandmother Akiwine Sykap and mother, Yovita Lucio, said hospital records from The Queen’s Medical Center, where Sykap was taken after Emergency Medical Services personnel transported him from Kalakaua Avenue, show he was shot once in the back of the head, twice in the back of one shoulder and once in the back of his other shoulder. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
Rising Waikiki crime puts officials on alert. Waikiki crime dropped dramatically during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned as visitors and traffic have come back to the state’s top tourism district. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Police Department reviewing policies on body-worn cameras. In response to public pleas for more transparency in the investigations into two fatal police shootings, Honolulu police are reviewing their policies on body-worn cameras to develop a rule governing the release of footage from incidents involving officers, alleged suspects and victims. Star-Advertiser.
Partial rides on the rail could begin by the end of the year, but issues linger. The so-called interim opening would be from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. Within that stretch, the guideway, tracks and stations are already complete. Hawaii News Now.
Council Passes Resolution Supporting Separate Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Department. The Honolulu City Council approved Wednesday a proposal urging Mayor Rick Blangiardi to create a separate department for the City’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services personnel. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kahuku gym faces eviction after being caught in legal dispute over a noise complaint. The plight of Ko‘olau Wellness Center appears to be collateral damage from the legal dispute and has divided the community with dueling online petitions to save or shut down the gym, which provides fitness classes, martial arts training, yoga and other programs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council approves 4.1% budget increase: Parks, Fire, Police, licensing clerks among additions to Roth’s budget. Equipment for firefighters, repairs at parks, beefed up computer systems, more hours of community policing, four additional vehicle registration and licensing clerks and money for council contingency accounts added $1 million to Mayor Mitch Roth’s proposed operating budget, bringing the tally to $610.1 million after final passage Thursday by the Hawaii County Council. West Hawaii Today.
An additional 22 inmates test positive at HCCC. A total of 99 inmates and 13 staff members have now tested positive for the coronavirus since two positive cases were first reported at the Hilo jail on May 24. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
Commission approves 5G cell tower off Saddle Road. The Windward Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to construct a cell tower off of Saddle Road 13 miles from Waikoloa Village. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Bill would pause development of visitor lodgings islandwide. As Maui braces for an anticipated influx of visitors next month, residents voiced their support for a newly proposed moratorium on visitor accommodations that would extend to the entire island of Maui. Maui News.
As talk of tourism heats up, some Maui residents cash in on increased spending. Nearly 7,000 visitors arrived in Maui on Wednesday. While some are complaining about the influx of tourists, others are capitalizing on it. Hawaii News Now.
$1.3 Million Hāna Boat Ramp and Wharf Improvement Project to Start in June. The boat ramp will be closed for approximately eight days starting around July 12 (date is subject to change) while new precast panels will be installed at the top of the boat ramp. Maui Now.
Online Tool Can Forecast West Maui Coastal Flooding Six Days In Advance. The Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System has created a high resolution wave runup forecast for residents, businesses and government agencies. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
New DOW deputy manager named. The county Department of Water’s interim Manager and Chief Engineer Mark R. Knoff appointed Judith A. Hayducsko as the DOW deputy manager and engineer, effective June 1. Garden Island.
Three vaccine pop-ups on Saturday. If you are 21 and older, and get your vaccine — it’s the one-shot Johnson &Johnson or the two-dose Moderna — from Troy’s Place Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., you will get to sing five free karaoke songs. Garden Island.
