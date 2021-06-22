Ige may veto 28 bills, Green pushes for COVID travel clarity, Russian warships come within 30 miles of Hawaii, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige talks about veto list Monday PC:Governor's Office
Gov. David Ige to veto budget, teacher bonuses. Gov. David Ige announced Monday his intention to veto up to 28 bills passed by the legislature this year, including the state budget, teacher bonuses and a requirement to disclose the name of public schools with COVID-19 cases. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Local-option TAT among 28 bills Ige may veto. Gov. David Ige has included on his list of 28 legislative measures for possible veto a bill taking away the counties’ share of the tax on hotel rooms and short-term rentals. West Hawaii Today. Star-Advertiser.
Green wants COVID rules for U.S. visitors updated before July 4 to avoid ‘chaos’. Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green is urging the state to commit to dropping its COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated mainland visitors ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to avoid “chaos at the airports.” Star-Advertiser.
North American travelers lift state’s hotel occupancy. Travel demand from North American travelers is bolstering Hawaii’s travel industry, but the absence of international travelers is still hampering recovery for some members. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Domestic business improves for Hawaiian Airlines, but international travel still grounded. During a livestreamed interview Monday, Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said the number of people traveling to Hawaii is returning to normal and has, in some cases, even surpassed pre-pandemic rates. Tribune-Herald.
Advocates Concerned About Hawai‘i's Decline in Child Well-Being Ranking. Hawaiʻi children are falling behind—that's according to the latest Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a report highlighting the well-being of children across the country. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now.
Child sex trafficking appears to be on the rise in Hawaii. The demand for support services for children involved in sex trafficking or those in danger of exploitation has quadrupled during the pandemic. KITV4.
Military: Russian ships came within 30 nautical miles of Hawaii during exercise. Russian naval exercise ends as spy ship remains in Hawaii area. A Russian naval and air exercise off Hawaii that Moscow said was its largest drills in the Pacific since the end of the Cold War and involved surface ships, anti-submarine aircraft and long-range bombers, has ended, but a Russian spy ship remains in the Hawaii operating area, according to a variety of sources. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawai‘i Daily Virus Average Drops to Lowest Total This Year. The state’s two-week average is 39 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.1%. Big Island Now.
June 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 14 Cases; State Vaccination Rate Now 57%. The confirmed cases included: two on Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 11 on O‘ahu (+1 probable); Kaua‘i (-1 probable); and two in a Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
State slaps TheBus with big fine for not properly training workers on COVID cleaning sprays. The state Occupational Safety and Health branch has fined TheBus more than $26,000 for not properly training workers who used coronavirus cleaning sprays. Hawaii News Now.
New beach could come to Waikiki as part of improvement and maintenance proposal. Behind the Halekulani Hotel and Sheraton Waikiki there could be a new beach coming in a few years. It’s all a part of the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s proposed Waikiki beach improvement and maintenance program. KHON2.
Meeting to address plan for Makaha Beach bridges. Following public opposition to replacing two eroded, 1937 wooden bridges on Farrington Highway at Makaha Beach with concrete bridges, and adding a temporary bypass road across the beach closer to the sea, the Hawaii Department of Transportation has modified its plan. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu Veterans Bid Emotional Farewell To Coast Guard Ship Getting ‘New Life’ In Vietnam. The ship’s public decommissioning ceremony was called off due to COVID-19 last year, but it made a port call in Honolulu last week. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Staff, inmates describe deplorable conditions in Hilo jail. Staff and inmates at a Hilo jail that has been jolted by a major COVID outbreak have described harrowing conditions inside the facility, including cramped conditions that reek of human waste and a complete breakdown of safety protocols in statements taken as part of an ongoing class action lawsuit filed against the state and Hawaii Department of Public Safety alleging a gross failure to protect inmates from the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Waipiʻo Valley To Close To Non-Residents July 4th Weekend. Guards will be positioned at the top of the road throughout the weekend to ensure compliance, a County news release stated. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Brown Water Advisory Issued For Kona Shoreline. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff following recent heavy rains in the area. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Tourists Are Back In Force On Hana Highway. Why Not Charge Them? It would be a simple solution to help reduce neighbor-island traffic — and make life better for the locals there, a UH economist says. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County Hotels Doing Better in May 2021 than May 2019 in Two Categories. Maui County hotels have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic to the point that revenue per available room in May 2021 was at $314, 19% higher than at same time in 2019 — and the average daily rate was at $467, 35.3% higher than in May 2019, according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s latest report on hotel performance. Maui Now.
Kauai
Waimea 400 parcel discussion continues. The County of Kaua‘i Planning Department hosted its second Waimea 400 Master Plan conceptual alternatives community meeting virtually Thursday. Garden Island.
