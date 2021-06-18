Hayashi tapped as interim schools chief, DeCoite heading to Senate, only 56% of Hawaii residents vaccinated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Keith Hayashi
A Potential Shakeup At OHA Is Clouding The Agency’s Budget. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees is struggling to approve a new budget in the face of a major staff reorganization that has some employees and advocates worried workers could lose their jobs. Civil Beat.
Russian spy ship now reported north of Oahu. A Russian spy ship is again causing a stir off Hawaii — this one after a big Russian naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the Aloha State resulted in three missile-armed F-22 fighters scrambling on Sunday but didn’t involve intercepts of any of the exercising aircraft. Star-Advertiser.
Survey: More Than 80% Of Firms Struggle To Find Workers. As of April Hawaii had about 53,000 unemployed workers and 27,400 openings. Civil Beat.
Local high schoolers could help rebuild Hawaii’s employee shortage. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is publicizing several efforts aimed at giving students skills to land jobs in different industries, following an informal May survey of business operators showing that 86% of respondents are struggling to hire employees as the state’s economy rebounds from a pandemic-induced recession. Star-Advertiser.
Schatz reintroduces compassionate release legislation. Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz on Thursday reintroduced legislation that would accelerate the federal Bureau of Prisons’ approval process for compassionate release during a public health emergency. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Hawaii reports 36 new COVID cases; vaccination rate stands at 56%. Of the 36 new cases, 22 were on Oahu, four were on Kauai, three were on Maui, and two were on Hawaii Island. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Newly released reports spotlight some evidence being used in Kaneshiro corruption probe. Records turned over to Hawaii News Now reveal engineering and architectural firm Mitsunaga and Associates tried more than once to get a criminal case going on a fired employee who then filed a civil lawsuit for age and sex discrimination. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmaker, watchdog call for investigation into HART’s alleged mishandling of Hanabusa contract. A state lawmaker and a political watchdog are calling for an investigation into the rail authority’s attempt to award a lucrative lobbying contract to former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa. Hawaii News Now.
Cleaning schedule urged for Oahu city parks. A resolution that would ask the city Department of Parks and Recreation to create and publicly publish a schedule for park maintenance advanced out of the Parks and Community Services Committee and will be sent to the full City Council for a vote. Star-Advertiser.
Centenarians Could Be Exempt From City Fees Under Proposed Council Bill. The proposed legislation says centenarians would be exempt from paying for TheBus, the HandiVan and future rail fares. They also would not have to pay for admission to city park facilities, the Honolulu Zoo and Foster Botanical Garden—nor would they have to pay for municipal golf courses and golf cart rentals. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Is Revamping How It Prosecutes Domestic Violence Cases. The Honolulu prosecutor says only a small fraction of abusive family members are convicted, but that should change under a new policy. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Vehicle and licensing clerks added to county roster. Relief is on its way for people who’ve complained of long lines and long waits for appointments with the county offices of vehicle registration and licensing. West Hawaii Today.
HCCC inmates transferred to Oahu amid COVID-19 outbreak. Twenty-eight inmates were transferred from Hawaii Community Correctional Center to facilities on Oahu to reduce some overcrowding at the jail, which is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened more than 200. West Hawaii Today.
Landmarks on the market: Kona Inn Shopping Village, Kona Bay Hotel up for sale. The 139-room budget hotel and 86,000-square-foot oceanfront shopping village in Kailua-Kona is listed with Eric Kathrein and Geoff Tranchina of JLL, Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc, which is a commercial real estate services company with offices in Honolulu.West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Ige Appoints Lynn DeCoite To Fill Vacant Maui Senate Seat. Rep. Lynn DeCoite assumed the Senate seat representing Maui on Thursday, more than a month after it was vacated when J. Kalani English retired due to lingering effects from COVID-19. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Residents in east Maui beg for relief from visitor boom. As Hawaii experiences an influx in tourists, residents in rural communities in east Maui are begging state and county officials for help. Hawaii News Now.
Slower speed limit on S. Maui highway drives frustration. Some locals are confused and frustrated after the state Department of Transportation made a temporary speed reduction permanent on a lengthy stretch of South Maui’s sole highway. Maui News.
Hawaiian Cement permit for quarry operations approved. The state Land Use Commission unanimously approved a 15-year time extension on a permit that lets Hawaiian Cement continue rock quarry and concrete recycling operations at Pohakea Quarry in Waikapu. Maui News.
Westin Maui Resort Underwent $120 Million Renovation, Participating in Mālama Hawaiʻi Initiative. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali underwent a $120 million renovation of its accommodations in the Hōkūpa‘a tower and upgraded its amenities and programs, according to a news release from the resort. Maui Now.
Kauai
Council supports KPD scanner encryption. The Kaua‘i County Council voiced support for the Kaua‘i Police Department’s continued efforts to encrypt dispatch communications. Garden Island.
Kealia roundabout progress continues. Roundabout use at the intersection of Kuhio Highway and Mailihuna Road intersection has partially opened, eliminating access to the temporary Kapa‘a Stream Bridge. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment