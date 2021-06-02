Hawaii residents want tourism limits, former Honolulu police chief begins prison, COVID-19 outbreak at Hilo jail, Manoa Falls trail to reopen, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Tourists, pre-COVID in Honolulu ©2021 All Hawaii News
Vacation Rentals Continue To See High Demand, But Regulations Create Uncertain Future. Vacation rentals again outperformed hotels in occupancy rate for the month of April. That's according to a recent report from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority tracking the monthly performance vacation rental units in the state. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pentagon again denies funding for $1.9 billion Hawaii radar. Funding for the $1.9 billion Homeland Defense Radar- Hawaii has again been zeroed out in the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s proposed budget — a position that reflects evolving and competing defense priorities and could set up another challenge in Congress. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii is chosen for NOAA research institute. The University of Hawaii will receive up to $210 million over five years to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research, it was announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
New incentives push Hawaiian Electric toward more clean energy. A portfolio of incentives that went into effect today will guide Hawaiian Electric as it operates under a new business model that emphasizes Hawaii’s clean energy goals. Star-Advertiser.
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor. Prof. Carl-Wilhelm Vogel has worked at the University of Hawaii Cancer Center for more than two decades, earning more than $300,000 a year. Hawaii News Now.
June 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 56 Cases. The confirmed cases included: 24 on O‘ahu (+6 probable); 19 on Hawai‘i Island; two on Maui (+1 probable); three on Kaua‘i; and two cases in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Federal funding leaves Honolulu budget in limbo. The Honolulu City Council is expected to decide on a budget today, although it has not yet been finalized how the $196 million in federal funds Oahu is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent. Star-Advertiser.
Alternatives To The Last Honolulu Rail Leg? HART Releases A ‘Matrix’ Of Ideas. The FTA says it “will discuss all possible options” amid rail’s latest, massive cost increases and schedule delays. Civil Beat.
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies. Louis Kealoha is now a federal prison inmate. The ex-police chief of Honolulu surrendered at a facility in Sheridan, Oregon on Tuesday as ordered by a judge to begin serving a seven-year term. Hawaii News Now.
Assistant Chief Rade Vanic takes over as interim Honolulu police chief. The state’s largest law enforcement agency welcomed an interim leader Tuesday, announced the retirement of its second in command and began looking for qualified candidates to serve as Honolulu’s 12th police chief. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Tier 4 to increase capacity at restaurants but more workers are needed to meet demand. Mayor Rick Blangiardi sent a request to the governor to move into Tier Four, and a decision on that is expected to be announced this week. KHON2.
Oahu Neighborhood Board Election Winners Announced. This year, 495 candidates filed to run, and 402 were elected, the office said. Over 26,000 people voted, mostly online. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Popular Manoa Falls Trail to reopen on Saturday. The popular Manoa Falls Trail is set to reopen this Saturday after being closed for nearly two years for safety improvements, according to state officials. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Board Of Water Supply Keeps Shutoff Suspension Through July 31. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will not shut off its customers' water if they can’t pay their water and sewer bills through July 31. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Coronavirus cases rise at HCCC: Total of 77 inmates, 9 staff members infected. A COVID-19 outbreak at Hawaii Community Correctional Center has grown to include 77 inmates and nine staff members, the state Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Updated COVID-19 Emergency Rules For Hawaii County. Rule No. 15 “opens commercial boating capacity to 100 percent, increases attendance at sporting events to 75 persons outdoors and 25 indoors, and defers all travel policies to the state’s Safe Travels program,” the Office of the Mayor says. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Planning Department outlines plan to fill CDP committees. Many of the citizen boards charged with advising the county on planning issues are getting by with holdover members whose terms have expired, and two don’t have enough members to make quorum, but progress is being made, Planning Department staff told a County Council panel Tuesday. West Hawaii Today.
AT&T wants to place 5G tower on Saddle Road. Telecommunications company AT&T is seeking to erect a cell tower on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway about 13 miles from Waikoloa Village. Tribune-Herald.
Committee accepts statue donation, favors new location. After previously rejecting it in March, a Hawaii County Council committee on Tuesday accepted the donation of a statue at Liliuokalani Gardens with the stipulation that it be moved. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County COVID testing program receives award. Maui County was recognized for its community-based COVID-19 testing programs with an achievement award in the health category from the National Association of Counties. Maui News.
Presentation: “Purifying Kīhei’s Wastewater with Green Infrastructure as an Alternative to Injection Wells,” June 9. Three new low cost, low energy, pilot green infrastructure systems that will be constructed in Kīhei this summer to purify water coming out of the Kīhei Wastewater Reclamation Facility will be the topic of a free Zoom presentation by Paul Sturm, Executive Director of Ridge to Reefs, on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. Maui Now.
Kauai
An Explosion Of Green Parakeets Is Causing Big Problems On Kauai. Wild rose-ringed parakeets feast on fruit and corn crops, screech noisily and attract rats. Civil Beat.
Corteva Agriscience leases unused greenhouses. A collaborative community network is using 11 shade houses being leased to The Monkey Pod, a Kaua‘i nonprofit that was registered in 2017 to support and grow sustainable communities through agriculture. Garden Island.
