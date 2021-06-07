Hawaii offers vaccination incentives, Waikiki crime surge worries tourism industry, Native Hawaiians get Discovery Harbour house lots, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii grocery store ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii employers eye vaccination mandates. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces workplace discrimination laws, in December said employers can require vaccination against the virus, which has infected 36,535 in Hawaii and resulted in 502 deaths. Star-Advertiser.
No Vaccine, No Tests Required For Travel Within Hawaii Starting June 15. Starting June 15, travelers from the mainland who received at least one vaccine dose in Hawaii will be able to skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival in the state, Gov. David Ige announced Friday. He also said restrictions will be lifted entirely for interisland travel on that date. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Trip To Vegas, Pizza For A Year Offered To Boost Hawaiʻi Vaccine Numbers. Governor David Ige announced that June is HI Got Vaccinated month. If and when the state gets to 70%, travel restrictions will drop and the Safe Travels program will end. To get there, there are a few deals to entice the vaccine-hesitant. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
State sees impressive response in prize giveaway program aimed at encouraging vaccinations. On Sunday, June 6, the Hawaii Department of Health reported more than 78,000 people have entered the giveaway. KHON2.
Emails show strain on Hawaii administration amid coronavirus pandemic. A review of Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s emails shows the state epidemiologist spent key weeks in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic resisting suggestions and requests from both inside and outside the administration that she boost contact tracing to control the spread of COVID-19. Associated Press.
Southwest Airlines launches service between Hawaii and Las Vegas. The launch Sunday of service between Hawaii and Las Vegas and other new markets brings Southwest Airlines nearly all-in on its Hawaii service, and so far the gamble is paying off. Star-Advertiser.
Visiting ‘Movers and Shakas’ helping rebuild Hawaii’s economy. The first group arrived in late February and March for a minimum 30-day stay. Members ranged in age from 24 to 60-plus and held jobs in a variety of fields such as technology, finance, education and health care. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 Cases Are Declining In Hawaii But Restaurant Clusters Show Continued Danger. The overall picture of who is falling ill has also changed in the islands. Most of the new cases recorded weekly are among the 18-44 year old age group, according to DOH data. Civil Beat.
Hawaii sees 3 new virus-related deaths; health officials correct daily case count to 81 new infections. Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 35 on Hawaii Island, 32 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Waikiki crime surge risks derailing tourism recovery. Waikiki business owners and residents are calling on the Honolulu Police Department and other officials to address a recent uptick in serious crimes in the state’s top tourist district, where two men were stabbed in separate incidents on the same night last week. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Joins A National Debate: When Should Police Bodycam Footage Be Released? The city prosecutor is asking the public to be patient. But some feel body camera footage should be released right away. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Lack of mass protests after police kill Black man in Honolulu angers some. Lindsay Myeni and her South African husband moved to Hawaii, where she grew up, believing it would be safer to raise their two Black children here than in another U.S. state. Associated Press.
Hawaii Kai Shopping Center getting a repaved parking lot, new roofs and a renovated Safeway. It’s been called a disgrace, a slum and an eyesore. But those harsh descriptions of the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center in recent years are now being replaced by praise. Star-Advertiser.
Endangered Hawaiian damselfly finds new home. Scientists have tried at least five times in the past few decades to establish a second wild Oahu population of the endangered orangeblack Hawaiian damselfly, a smaller relative of the dragonfly. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Outbreaks at Hawaii’s jails and prisons show lack of data on vaccinations. Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state’s jails and prisons, says it can’t track COVID-19 vaccination rates among correctional officers, even as a growing coronavirus outbreak at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo exposes the ongoing risks posed by unvaccinated workers and inmates. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Home Lands Lots Offered In Discovery Harbour. A virtual lot selection meeting was held on Saturday at the Naʻalehu Community Center, as the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands offered 38 residential Vacant Lots in the Discovery Harbour Subdivision in Kaʻū to beneficiaries. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Panaewa Rainforest Zoo set to reopen on July 19. The Hilo zoo, which closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has undergone a $10 million renovation to bring the park in compliance with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Tribune-Herald.
Fireworks shows returning: Displays in Hilo and Kona will celebrate the 4th. Fireworks are returning to both Hilo and Kona next month, after last year’s Independence Day festivities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
County seeks public feedback on recovery action plan. The county recovery team has asked Puna residents to provide feedback on an amendment to its recovery action plan in order to receive and additional $23 million in federal funding. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
$843.5 million budget passes out of council. Maui County Council members Friday gave their final approval to an $843.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes millions for affordable housing and infrastructure work as well as cuts to tourism funding. Maui News.
Maui farm takes requests from acclaimed chefs. Mahi Pono, which in 2018 acquired about 41,000 acres that once were the Hawaiian Commercial &Sugar Co. plantation, announced a project Thursday to grow more than 30 crops requested by five acclaimed chefs overseeing about 20 restaurants statewide. Star-Advertiser.
Broken Promise? Maui County wants Bank of America to live up to a decades-old promise it made to Native Hawaiians when it committed $150 million in loans to help them build and buy homes on lands set aside for them by Congress after the overthrow of the monarchy. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Agricultural dedication petition deadline July 1. The county Department of Finance Real Property Assessment office reminds the public that the deadline for filing new agricultural dedication petitions is July 1. Garden Island.
