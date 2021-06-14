Hawaii loses convention business, man dies in Big Island police shooting, bankruptcies drop, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Convention Center ©2021 All Hawaii News
Conventions pull out of Hawaii due to COVID restrictions. The Hawai‘i Convention Center had been on track to have its best year ever in 2020, and then COVID hit, instantly decimating the market. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Museums Struggle With Low Ticket Sales, Social Distancing Requirements. According to Lisa Solomine, president of the Hawaii Museums Association, the museums doing best right now are those that have concentrated on grants, activated their boards, and mastered technology to facilitate both internal communication and virtual offerings. Hawaii Public Radio.
It’s ‘action!’ for Hawaii’s film industry. While tourism and other sectors in Hawaii are just now beginning to gain momentum, the film industry has been thriving over the last nine months, pouring millions of dollars into the state’s economy and creating thousands of jobs despite the virus. Star-Advertiser.
Monthly Index Tracks Robust Rebound in Sales at Hawai‘i Restaurants. Food Gurus Hawaii Restaurant Index is based on over 125,000 daily transactions at more than 130 restaurant units statewide. Sales in April increased a robust 9% over March, which itself had been stronger than previous months. Hawaii Business magazine.
Lack of workers, influx of tourists to state puts strain on businesses. Hawaii’s high unemployment rate may have left it unprepared for the coming flood of tourists as the pandemic lessens, tourism industry representatives said Friday. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii doctor shortage worsens during pandemic. The medical school and other groups are now scrambling to bring more recruits to the islands. KITV4.
Job search requirement starts for PUA claimants. Self-employed and independent contractors will now need to prove they’re searching for work in order to collect unemployment. The state is now requiring Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants to show they are making at least three job contacts every week. KHON2.
Hawaii bankruptcies maintain downward trend. Statewide bankruptcies fell for the fourth time in five months and sank to the lowest total for any May in 15 years thanks to an improving economy that saw more people return to work. Star-Advertiser.
‘Perfect storm’ that led to extreme shortage of rental cars in Hawaii shows no signs of clearing. A jumble of interrelated issues has hobbled the rental car industry from rebounding in Hawaii and other large leisure travel destinations, and there appears to be no meaningful recovery on the horizon. Star-Advertiser.
Why The Pandemic Made It Harder To Protect Birds From Hawaii’s Feral Cats. Pauses in cat sterilization efforts during the pandemic haven’t seemed to significantly affect populations, but it will be a while before the full impacts of 2020 are clear. Civil Beat.
Hawaii residents disappointed over decision to drop KIKU-TV’s popular Japanese and Filipino shows. Hawaii residents felt sad and disappointed when KIKU’s parent company, RNN Media Group, headquartered in New York, made the decision to replace its Japanese and Filipino shows with ShopHQ beginning June 28. Star-Advertiser.
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Center for Health Research seeks participants for gestational diabetes study. The Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Center for Health Research is recruiting participants for a new study to improve screening for gestational diabetes through a better understanding of blood glucose levels throughout pregnancy. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii sees 36 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 37,011. Sunday's new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 16 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
June 12, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 104 Cases (102 Confirmed, 2 Probable). The confirmed cases included: 46 on Hawai‘i Island; 33 on O‘ahu; 15 on Maui (+3 probable); one on Kaua‘i; and seven in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable). Maui Now.
Oahu
Oahu Moves To Tier 4, Allowing Larger Gatherings Indoors And Outside. Honolulu will stop all pandemic restrictions when the vaccination rate hits 70%, the city said. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Federal Investigation Into Keith Kaneshiro Picks Up As Pandemic Winds Down. Donors to the former elected Honolulu prosecutor have come under increased scrutiny as the U.S. Justice Department tries to build its case. Civil Beat.
Blangiardi Nominates Ann Botticelli To Honolulu Police Commission. The mayor tapped a well-known former journalist and corporate communications professional. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
A Surprise Revelation In The Miske Case: A Plot To Kill A Union Official. A co-defendant described a new twist in the prosecution of the Honolulu businessman — an alleged murder attempt on a local union leader. Civil Beat.
Search is on for landlords to house homeless on Oahu. Millions of dollars’ worth of new housing vouchers are becoming available on Oahu just as a statewide ban on COVID-19- related evictions is scheduled to end in August, leading to fears that a new generation of families is about to become homeless. Star-Advertiser.
Residents say ‘improvements’ made to a Diamond Head road are hazardous. Changes made to a heavily used road in the Diamond Head area are upsetting drivers and residents — many say the improvements are actually hazards. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island police: Man fatally shot after firing on responding officers. The incident happened about 7 p.m., after police responded to a home following reports of a domestic abuse case. Hawaii County police said the man was fatally shot after firing on officers. Hawaii News Now. Big Island Now.
Building code revisions ahead: County Council to take up last 2 pieces of construction requirements. After a year’s delay and consultation with contractors, business groups and members of the architectural, engineering and real estate sectors, the county administration has proposed adoption of two chapters of the code with county-specific amendments. West Hawaii Today.
Resolution would ask county to conform to Basel Convention regarding waste. The Hawaii County Council will discuss how to better handle the county’s plastic waste, although it is unclear what effect it can actually have. Tribune-Herald.
Construction on Kipuka Keaau Community Center pushed back. The Lili‘uokalani Trust was issued county permits to construct the Kipuka Keaau Community Center — a facility in Keaau for Hawaiian children and families to participate in after-school programs — in 2018. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui draws 8 film and TV productions worth $40M amid COVID-19 pandemic. Maui County during the pandemic was the stage for eight film and TV productions, which brought millions in revenue and created hundreds of jobs, and the local industry is showing no sign of slowing any time soon, officials said this week. Maui News.
East Maui feels the pressure as tourism returns. Hana Highway clogged, spots like Twin Falls are overwhelmed. Local residents and businesses are seeking help with crowd and traffic control in East Maui as tourism ramps back up again after more than a year of quiet beaches and light traffic on Hana Highway amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui News. KHON2.
Maui Police Department looking for new chief after Chief Tivoli S. Faaumu steps down. Police departments in Hawaii and throughout the country are at the center of a community reckoning on the future of policing, the use of force and the transparency of law enforcement agencies funded by the tax-paying public. Star-Advertiser.
Cockfighting Investigation on Moloka‘i Nets Two Arrests. Maui police say an investigation into an illegal cockfighting operation on Molokaʻi last month netted two arrests. Maui Now.
Kauai
Residents protest glamping idea at public meeting. Thursday, developer investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Princeville at Hanalei Community Association and East West Partners hosted a two-hour meeting to discuss updates to the proposed project and answer resident questions on the 50 luxury glamping tents, arrival pavilion, cafe and fitness-center expansion. Garden Island.
Wailua Golf Course named one of nation’s best municipal layouts. The county Wailua Golf Course ranked No. 26 in Golf magazine’s list of 30 best municipal courses in America, announced last week. Garden Island.
