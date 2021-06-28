Hawaii businesses struggle to accommodate tourism wave, Tui to head teachers' union, 3 vie for Maui House seat, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki at night ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii businesses, tourists struggle with pandemic-induced changes. Overall visitor satisfaction during the pandemic is trending downward as more arrive in the islands, according to the Visitor COVID-19 study, an online survey conducted in June for the Hawaii Tourism Authority by Anthology Group. Star-Advertiser.
Osa Tui Jr., the new head of Hawaii teachers’ union, has different approach. Corey Rosenlee, the outgoing president of the teachers’ union, has been an outspoken, assertive and activist leader, eager to take a stand and do battle on behalf of his members. His successor, Osa Tui Jr., is equally passionate about the Hawaii State Teachers Association, but he is cut from a different cloth. Star-Advertiser.
VA Wants A Review Of Hawaii’s Veterans Cemeteries After Finding Two In Rough Shape. VA inspectors found “critical deficiencies” at veterans cemeteries on the Big Island and Maui. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i DOH: “Delta” Variant Expected to Become Dominant Strain in a Month. The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is expected to double every two weeks, and will likely become the dominant variant in the islands in about a month or so, according to Hawai‘i Department of Health State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond. Maui Now. KHON2.
With vaccination rate at just over 57%, Hawaii sees 51 new COVID cases. Of the new cases, 23 were on Oahu, 13 on Hawaii Island, seven on Maui, three on Kauai and five were out of state. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Uncertainty remains for rail project, board chairman. State Sen. Kurt Fevella today plans to follow up with federal and state officials on his request that they investigate the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation on various issues while the troubled rail project continues to face uncertainty and a $3 billion budget deficit. Star-Advertiser.
Another Questionable Million-Dollar Honolulu Rail Contract? Documents suggest a contract for federal lobbying services was already a done deal before it was put out to bid. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Officers Charged In Police Shooting Appear In Court. Hundreds of police union members and other supporters gathered at an early morning rally outside the downtown courthouse. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Why Oahu Neighborhoods Have Such Sharp Differences In Vaccination Rates. The North Shore and West Oahu lag significantly behind other parts of the island in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii cruises to resume. After 15 months in dry dock because of the coronavirus pandemic, the passenger cruise industry is gearing up to make Hawaii port calls before the end of the year. Tribune-Herald.
County decades behind on ADA compliance at parks. Almost a quarter-century after Big Island resident Alexa Russell sued Hawaii County to enforce Americans With Disabilities Act mandates in county parks, only six of the 16 facilities the county agreed to upgrade have been done, and the County Council will be asked to float $25.5 million in bonds to pay for the rest. West Hawaii Today.
Accepted by default: BLNR’s tie vote opens the door for aquarium fishing EIS. A revised final environmental impact statement proposing the reopening of West Hawaii’s coastal waters to aquarium fishing is poised to gain acceptance from the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. West Hawaii Today.
Public Works in talks with contractor to finish Kalanianaole Avenue work. Hawaii County Public Works Director Ikaika Rodenhurst said Friday that his department has been negotiating with contractor Goodfellow Bros. for the past several months to get the project — which was once scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018 — back on track. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Three names emerge for DeCoite’s former seat. A former Maui County Council member, a Hana activist and a former Peace Corps member are among those interested in filling former state Rep. Lynn DeCoite’s House District 13 seat. Maui News.
Ongoing Complaints Along Maui’s Scenic Hāna Highway Lead to 387 Parking Citations. The Maui Police Department issued 387 parking citations and 83 warnings to violators on Hāna Highway between Haʻikū and Hāna town over a three week period from June 1 and June 23. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Committee to Discuss Hāna Traffic Management and South Maui Wastewater. The Infrastructure and Transportation Committee will meet Monday at 9 a.m. to receive presentations on nature-based wastewater solutions for South Maui and challenges related to traffic management on the Road to Hāna. Maui Now.
Recording devices to be used in study of spinner dolphins. Scientists have dropped listening devices into the water at some of Hawaii’s best sheltered bays for a study that aims to better understand spinner dolphins and how humans might be affecting them. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Haena State Park to be managed by community-based nonprofits. After 20 years of private management, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a community-based management structure to oversee Haena State Park on Kauai. Hawaii News Now.
Crowded beach parks studied. The county has allocated funding to perform a parking study at Po‘ipu, Lydgate and Hanalei’s Black Pot beach parks. Garden Island.
Appointments still needed for motor-vehicle, licensing services. The county Department of Finance reminds customers of current procedures when visiting the Lihu‘e Civic Center Kapule Building for drivers licenses and motor-vehicle services. Garden Island.
